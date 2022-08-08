ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelville, MO

threeriverspublishing.com

Rolla Job Center partners with Columbia College to offer on-site interviews with over 30 different employers

The Rolla Job Center has partnered with Columbia College to offer on-the-spot interviews with over 30 different employers on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Rolla campus. Industries include engineering, manufacturing, healthcare, law enforcement, mental health services, and more. Some employers present include Cohen...
ROLLA, MO
threeriverspublishing.com

Area unemployment rate drops in June

As the federal government reported the addition of 528,000 new jobs created in July last week—getting the country back to pre-pandemic employment levels—the state of Missouri released its county unemployment numbers for June and they were also encouraging. Both Crawford and Phelps counties showed reduced unemployment.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
Lebanon, MO
Missouri Education
Steelville, MO
mymoinfo.com

Male Bear Shot And Killed In Washington County

(Washington County) A male bear was shot in Washington County last Thursday. Dan Zarlenga is the St. Louis Regional Media Specialist with the Missouri Department of Conservation. Zarlenga tells us what the next steps in the investigation are. If you or anyone has information on this case, you can contact...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Five Injured In St. Francois County Accident

(Farmington) Five people were injured in a two vehicle traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Route D at O’Bannon Road in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says a Ford Escape driven by a 17 year old juvenile turned into the path of a Dodge Journey driven by 62 year old Vicky Jennings of Farmington, forcing both vehicles off the road.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
#Back To School#Vouchers#Free School#School Supplies#Thrift Store#Bargains For Missions#Purpose Ministries#Eagle Flight Ministries#Steelville City Council#First Street
kjluradio.com

Police asking for help finding missing Rolla man

The Rolla Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Riley Beel, 28, of Rolla, was reported missing on July 29. Police say he was spotted in High Ridge, in Jefferson County, on Saturday, July 30. He may be in the St. Louis area. Beel...
ROLLA, MO
mymoinfo.com

Inmate Dies At Potosi Correctional Center

(Potosi) An inmate at the Potosi Correctional Center has died. Authorities say Kevin Andrews was a 42 year old male serving a 15 year sentence for possession of a controlled substance, two counts of first degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of first degree burglary from St. Louis County.
POTOSI, MO
houstonherald.com

Police arrest woman; find drugs during vehicle search downtown

The following are excerpts from some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Kristina M. Shelton, 44, of 8140 Emery Road in Bucyrus, was arrested Aug. 6 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor paraphernalia charge.
HOUSTON, MO
Education
scenicstates.com

The 4 Mysterious Ghost Towns in Missouri

If a road trip with a twist sounds like your perfect weekend, the ghost towns in Missouri are going to be a great pick. Mostly scattered around Route 66, the many ghost towns of Missouri are truly fascinating in history, and somewhat creepy in the atmosphere. These locations are a...
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Farmington Correctional Center Inmate Dies

(Farmington) A 71 year old man serving a life sentence for capital murder has died at the Farmington Correctional Center. Richard Richter had been in prison since 1976. He had also been sentenced for fires degree robbery with a revolver, robbery, assault and two counts of second degree murder. Officials...
FARMINGTON, MO

