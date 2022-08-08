NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, announced the release of a new hero campaign, “Team Up.” The new set of ads are a first for the company, as it targets much of its marketing and advertising to focus on mid to large sized businesses. The new business-to-business (B2B) approach comes as a result of an increasing number of companies flexing their in-house talent with freelance talent to increase adaptability, productivity and manage scalability. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005197/en/ Fiverr’s “Team Up” campaign is a new set of ads that highlight how businesses can benefit from incorporating freelance talent into their workforce. (Photo: Business Wire)

