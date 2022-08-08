Read full article on original website
10 Best Entry-Level Jobs for Remote Workers
If you're just out of college and ready to find a job, but worried about your lack of experience, don't fret -- there are lots of entry-level jobs out there for fresh employees. Many of these jobs...
JOBS・
CNBC
Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security
Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
Why a recession will boost remote work
An art installation entitled 'Garden of Eden' and representing an abandoned workspace at Fondazione Prada in Milan, Italy, on March 30, 2022. U.S. employers added more jobs in July than forecast, dispelling the notion of a cooling labor market that gives executives more power to force employees to comply with their demands.
More Firms Tap Private Agencies for Help Hiring, Paying International Workers
International hiring boomed among businesses in the United States and the United Kingdom in 2021 as firms aimed to expand into new markets and access the world’s best talent. Hiring and managing an international workforce is complex, however, and companies looking to grow their global workforce face myriad challenges. PYMNTS’ research finds that four out of five firms surveyed report experiencing challenges when paying their international workers. The most common issue is managing taxes, which 47% of firms report facing. Regulatory compliance can also cause major problems: 19% of firms cited it as the most critical challenge affecting their ability to make payments to international workers.
6 people explain how they broke into tech from industries like nursing and teaching — and landed salaries over $100,000
Tech newcomers explain how they got into the field, how it affected their quality of life, and their advice for others looking to make the switch.
Founded by Moms, for Parents, Bobbie Continues to Lead the Way as a Best-In-Class Remote Workplace, Just 18 Months After Launching
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Today Bobbie, the only infant formula company in the U.S. founded and led by moms, is proud to be recognized by FastCompany as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators, as a standout in the Women Innovators category; and chosen by Fortune Magazine as one of the Best Small & MediumWorkplaces. Bobbie is also proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. 98% of employees at Bobbie say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005253/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Business Accelerator?
Learn more about business accelerators and how they can help your business. Starting a business is challenging, and growing it can be even harder — but entrepreneurs don’t have to navigate the early stages of their startup alone. If your business has moved past its infancy and you’re seeking further guidance, a business accelerator could be just what you need.
B2B Commerce Platform Intershop Partners With Luminos Labs
B2B commerce platform Intershop, which serves manufacturing and distributing companies, will partner with Luminos Labs, digital commerce systems integrator, to help companies offer more digital commerce options, a press release said Tuesday (Aug. 9). Business-to-business companies are looking into ways to enhance their commerce experiences in the modern digital landscape....
Joby Expands Partnership With Us Department of Defense
SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a California-based company developing electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft, today announced an expansion of its existing contract with the U.S. Air Force’s Agility Prime program that increases the contract’s potential value by more than $45 million. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005094/en/ Joby’s all-electric, vertical take-off and landing aircraft primed for flight at the company’s manufacturing and flight testing facility in Marina, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
10 Fastest-Growing Cities for Small Businesses in the US
The combination of COVID-19 pandemic-related job losses followed by the Great Resignation has been a boon for the rise of small businesses. A recent report from Intuit found that 83% of people who...
Inc.com
Want to Hire the Best Workers? A Great Digital Employee Experience Could Be the Key, Research Says
Scaling back your investment in the remote work landscape because of the tumultuous economic forecast? Not so fast. For a while, it felt like the world was all in on a fully remote and hybrid work landscape. It appeared that we were falling into a groove, and a new era, after a period of extraordinary turmoil.
Thread Bank, Unit Collaborate to Expand Banking-as-a-Service
Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform Unit has teamed up with digital-first bank to allow companies to embed banking services into their products. According to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) news release, those services include accounts, cards, payments and lending, all of which can be added in weeks using a single platform. “In collaboration...
Here's How to Boost Your Business and Benefit the Planet With Sustainable Data Centers
Data centers are critical for many businesses today but consume considerable energy and water resources. Learning how to manage this consumption will likely create success for your business's global sustainability efforts.
Fiverr Launches New B2B Hero Ad Campaign “Team Up”, Highlighting the Platform as a Talent Access Solution for Larger Businesses
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, announced the release of a new hero campaign, “Team Up.” The new set of ads are a first for the company, as it targets much of its marketing and advertising to focus on mid to large sized businesses. The new business-to-business (B2B) approach comes as a result of an increasing number of companies flexing their in-house talent with freelance talent to increase adaptability, productivity and manage scalability. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005197/en/ Fiverr’s “Team Up” campaign is a new set of ads that highlight how businesses can benefit from incorporating freelance talent into their workforce. (Photo: Business Wire)
pymnts.com
Microsoft Asks Employees to Cut Travel, Training Expenses
Microsoft is asking employees to cut back on spending on things like travel, training and company events in an effort to keep costs under control. Managers have told staff about cutbacks to Microsoft’s budget, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Tuesday (Aug. 9), citing unnamed sources. For example, at a recent picnic for one company team, managers covered the cost of food and drinks, something the tech giant would have handled in the past.
Phys.org
New skills are the high road to higher salaries, study finds
A new study by Jeroma Adda (Department of Economics) finds that the acquisition of skills is the main contributor to higher salaries for workers, with the magnitude of the effect differing according to the type of skill and the career stage of the worker. Although workers can acquire skills on the job, those who undergo training before entering the job market generally obtain greater wages and are in unemployment less often.
internationaltechnology.com
XpertHR® Survey Finds U.S. Employers Have Increased HR Spending by 257%
Companies are responding to the tight job market with employee engagement, recruitment and training. New York City (August 10, 2022) - Companies are more than doubling down on Human Resources strategies, according to the XpertHR 2022 Survey on HR Staffing and Resources. The survey revealed this year's median HR budget as a percentage of the organization's operating budget has increased 257%, from 2.1% in 2020 to 7.5% in 2022.
Carbon Collective Launches Sustainable Investing Financial Literacy Initiative
BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Carbon Collective, a climate change-focused online investment advisor, today announced the launch of its sustainable investing financial literacy initiative, Learn to Earn. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005286/en/ Carbon Collective Photo Credit: Nicole Kelner
Execs at Citi, Schneider Electric, and IBM want bankers, electricians, and data whizzes with green skills
Companies are training their employees in sustainability, and building the skills necessary to achieve climate and social goals.
Walmart Layoffs Reflect Its Digital Evolution More Than Fresh Economic Insight
It is never a good sign when the nation’s largest private employer says it’s cutting jobs at headquarters, especially in an economic environment — and industry — that is on high alert for bad news. But as much as Walmart’s decision to lay off workers at...
