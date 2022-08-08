Read full article on original website
Related
The US military just awarded a $10 million contract for what could be special operators' latest gadget: jet boots
With the US military reorienting itself for a potential conflict with a highly capable adversary, the US special-operations community is investing in capabilities and technology that would give it an advantage in such a conflict. A recent investment is in a futuristic piece of technology that would have a lot...
MilitaryTimes
Navy establishes Recruiting Reserve Command as services struggle with quotas
The Navy has stood up Navy Recruiting Reserve Command, a move that comes as the armed services struggle with recruiting numbers this fiscal year. The objective is to provide the service with a unit specifically targeting sailors and others who’ve previously served. The command is primarily composed of canvassing recruiter professionals to educate others — including active duty sailors, veterans and civilians— about the Navy Reserve, according to the service.
Navy Times
Retired Navy chief charged over ‘fraudulent’ scheme targeting sailors, vets
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged a retired Navy chief with fraud over allegations that he took nearly $355,000 in investment funds from dozens of sailors, reservists and veterans who were part of a chief Facebook group and spent nearly half the money on gambling and personal expenses, the agency announced Thursday.
MilitaryTimes
Army vet sentenced for $2 million Fort Hood gear theft
This story was originally published in The New York Post and shared via a content agreement with Military Times. An Army veteran who pleaded guilty to stealing $2.1 million worth of military gear from a Texas army base was sentenced to 18 months in prison last Tuesday and ordered to pay more than $1 million in restitution to the Army.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Military medical facilities send huge bills to civilians
Lawmakers are calling on the Pentagon to do more to help civilians with massive medical bills from emergency treatment at military facilities. The military has the power to reduce or waive those bills, but that rarely happens. Making matters worse, most of the civilians treated at military hospitals don't have insurance. CBS News consumer investigative correspondent Anna Werner joins CBS News Lana Zak to discuss.
MilitaryTimes
New Army recruiting ad continues crusade against civilian workforce
Calling all college seniors. Are you worried about having to wear a suit, fetch coffee and make copies in your first job post-graduation?. U.S. Army Recruiting Command would like you to consider an alternative: become a soldier. Its newest ad, “This Instead,” says that unlike civilians who enter the job...
50 years later, military service still impacts veteran and family
A half-century ago, Henry Von Kohorn walked the streets of Caserma Ederle, a U.S. Army officer who commanded a field artillery battery. Here’s why he brought his family there for a trip down memory lane.
Defense One
DOD Failing to Track Progress on Military Alternatives to GPS, GAO Says
Defense Department officials are failing to track progress on efforts to develop alternatives for the military's Global Positioning System and lack key information to make decisions on funding those initiatives, according to a new report. The Government Accountability Office said DOD is not measuring overall progress on new navigation systems...
Comments / 0