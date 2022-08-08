Read full article on original website
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
TechRadar
Realme is now the second highest selling smartphone brand in India
Realme has been climbing up the ladder in the Indian smartphone market slowly and steadily. And now it has slayed the behemoth Samsung and has become the second most selling smartphone maker in India, according to IDC. This is the data for the second quarter of 2022. According to the...
Android Authority
Oxygen OS 13, based on Android 13, now in open beta
If you have a OnePlus 10 Pro and don't mind being risky, you can give Android 13 a shot. OnePlus is rolling out an Oxygen OS 13 beta to the OnePlus 10 Pro. This new software is based on the upcoming Android 13. You can expect plenty of bugs and...
itechpost.com
Nokia Wins Patent Lawsuit That Forces Oppo, OnePlus to Halt Smartphone Sales in Germany
Oppo and its sub-brand, OnePlus, can no longer sell their devices in Germany in the meantime. The Chinese smartphone maker is temporarily prohibited from selling any of its smartphones and devices in Germany following its loss in a patent lawsuit filed by Finnish telecom giant Nokia, per The Verge. The...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📱 OnePlus and Oppo's German ousting
Germany bans OnePlus and Oppo phone sales, new Google TV features, good news for CoD fans, and some scary spider news. 🌞Good morning! Welcome to Tuesday’s Daily Authority. We’re still in the middle of a Scottish heatwave, so I’ve been getting into food prep to save cooking (at night, when it’s cool) and eating a bit too much ice cream. Ok, it’s a pretty good summer!
Phone Arena
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
The mid-range A series phones, and not the flashier Galaxy Z Fold and Flips or the Galaxy S range, are the bread and butter for Samsung, making up for a whopping 58 percent of the company's total smartphone sales in 2021. They are great options for anyone looking for a decent phone with basic features without an exorbitant price tag. Sadly for US consumers, one of Samsung's best mid-tier handsets, the Galaxy A32 5G, is no longer being sold by carriers.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: New folding smartphones launching Aug. 26
On Wednesday, Samsung introduce its latest foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, which launch on Aug. 26.
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
NFL・
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon
Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
Android Authority
Google directly attacks Apple again over 'green bubble' nonsense
It appears no one hates iMessage exclusivity more than Google. Google has launched a website to address the so-called “green bubble” hate Android users face from iPhone users. The site explains RCS, Apple’s proprietary messaging platform, and more. Google hopes this information will inform users about why...
AOL Corp
Xiaomi is joining the August foldable phone party
Xiaomi is launching a new foldable smartphone, the Mix Fold 2, on Aug. 11 in China. In an announcement post on Weibo, Xiaomi hints that this is the phone that will take foldable phones into the practical era, but there are no details about its specs. The accompanying image shows little besides the fact that the phone is, indeed, foldable, and that it will benefit from Xiaomi's partnership with Leica.
komando.com
Traveling internationally? Check if your phone takes an eSIM
“SIM” is short for subscriber identity module. It’s a chip that identifies your phone and connects you with SMS, phone services and cellular data. Then, eSIM technology builds upon this concept, allowing you to add a second line of service without disrupting your current plan. There are many...
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 hands-on: Polished for prime time
Squeezing the most out of the Fold form factor. If you’re after cutting-edge mobile technology, it doesn’t come any better than Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 4. Foldables are, dare we say it, one of the few areas of genuine innovation in the modern smartphone space, making new form factors and use cases an exciting possibility.
Phone Arena
Samsung purportedly working on a foldable tablet
Do you know what is better than a foldable smartphone? A foldable tablet. According to one source, Samsung might give us just that. And it might do so very soon, as well. Samsung is the king of foldables. The Korean tech giant dominates the market and commands a staggering 74% market share. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the most popular foldable smartphone ever, with it single-handedly accounting for more than half of all foldable smartphone sales in 2021.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto Tab G62 launch date confirmed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, LTE and 2K display
Flipkart has started teasing the Moto Tab G62, a tablet that looks an awful lot like the Moto Tab G70. According to the retailer, the Moto Tab G62 features a 10.6-inch IPS display that operates at 2K. Presumably, the tablet will offer a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels, which would match the Moto Tab G70. Supposedly, the display is also TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified and supports stylus input.
OnePlus 10T review: this phone fully charges in 19 minutes
OnePlus is back with another mid-cycle upgrade to its top Android phone – this time with the lightning-fast-charging 10T handset, which can fully power up in under 20 minutes without destroying its battery life. After a two-year hiatus, the “T” series of phones is back to debut new technology...
NFL・
Android Authority
I love my Pixels, but I always recommend Samsung phones to people I know
One is for the early adopter, the other is the safest and most reliable choice. Over the last five years, almost every time someone has asked me which phone I’m using as my daily driver, my answer has been the same: “It’s a Pixel. It’s a phone made by Google because, yes, Google makes phones too.” But every time someone has asked me for a phone recommendation, my answer has been completely different and unequivocal: Samsung.
LG may be done with phones, but it is still making tablets
After years of trying and failing to turn a profit, LG quit the smartphone market for good in July 2021. It was the right decision in many ways, as there's a real lack of competition in the US market at the high-end. Despite quitting the market, the company did not give up on its existing set of devices and even updated a bunch of them to Android 12 earlier this year. While the South Korean firm may be done with smartphones, it has seemingly not given up on tablets as it has announced the LG Ultra Tab for its home market.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 – Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 camera phones launched
Samsung has launched two new smartphones – the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4
