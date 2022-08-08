Read full article on original website
Sheboygan County – Unofficial Primary Results
Sheboygan County voters largely agreed with the rest of Wisconsin in the August 9 Partisan Primary election. Tony Evers, running unopposed, won the Democrat nomination, and Sheboygan County agreed with the State overall by approving Tim Michels as the Republican Candidate, topping Rebecca Kleefisch 8,322 to 7,591 in the County.
Lessons learned at Door County Fair extend to life
Behind every animal and exhibit, you will find at the Door County Fair in the coming days are youth developing skills they will take with them for the rest of their lives. Door County Scrap Metal owner Hilary Heard certainly credits her time exhibiting at the fair for how she has grown as a business owner and a community member. Heard's relationship with the fair started as a Cloverbud, a project within 4-H designed for younger children in kindergarten, first, and second grades. Even though everyone gets a ribbon at that age, you still had to work on your interpersonal skills, and the lessons learned only grew from there.
Green Bay Public Works Dept Announcing Temporary Closure of North Military Avenue
The Green Bay Public Works Department is announcing on behalf of Canadian National Railway the temporary closure of North Military Avenue for railroad crossing repair between Donald Street and Hurlbut Street. Traffic Impact. North Military Avenue between Donald Street and Hurlbut Street. Dates. Re-opens Friday, August 19th, by 5:00pm. Detour.
Door County re-enters high COVID-19 community level
You are being recommended to mask up indoors and take other precautions as Door County re-enters the high community level for COVID-19. Door County has been in and out of the three different community levels since the Centers for Disease Control introduced the new way to track disease activity earlier this year. Since the beginning of June, Door County has spent approximately three weeks in the high level and four weeks in each of the medium and low levels. Community levels are determined by case rate per 100,000 population, new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population, and percentage of staffed inpatient beds used by those with confirmed COVID-19.
Herrling Clark Law Firm: What happens if you’re in accident with an uninsured driver
(WFRV) – If you’re in a car accident that is not your fault but the other drive doesn’t have insurance, it can be difficult to know what happens next. Attorney Kristen Scheuerman with Herrling Clark Law Firm tells Local 5 Live viewers what you should do in this instance and how their team of experts can help.
Portion of North Military Avenue in Green Bay to close next week
A portion of North Military Avenue in Green Bay will close next week to repair a railroad crossing.
Northern Door Children's Center excited for 4K collaboration with Gibraltar
Starting school for the first time can be difficult, but a new collaboration in northern Door County could make it easier for your children. This marks the first year Gibraltar Area Schools will offer a 4K program to the community, an initiative started by the since retired superintendent Tina Van Meer. The challenge before was not upsetting the area's 4K ecosystem established by Northern Door Children's Center in Sister Bay, Peninsula Preschool in Ephraim, and the Dragonfly program at The Ridges Sanctuary in Baileys Harbor. All four institutions will work together as Gibraltar begins its 4K pilot program. That has meant changes for Northern Door Children's Center beyond the addition they are putting on their facility to accommodate the extra section of 4K students. Karen Corekin-DeLaMer from the center says they began adjusting their curriculum last year to accommodate the students crossing over from their facility to Gibraltar for kindergarten.
Reading program preparing to dock for the summer
You only have a couple more weeks to finish up those books you have been reading this summer. The Door County Library Summer Reading Program, “Oceans of Possibility”, wraps up on August 31st after three months of aquatic-themed activities. Since the program started June 1st, the Door County Library has invited speakers from the Department of Natural Resources, Crossroads at Big Creek, Fish Printing, and the United States Coast Guard for different programming opportunities. They have also been able to go out to the DNR’s Strawberry Creek facility and the Coast Guard Station Sturgeon Bay for unique experiences while keeping with the theme. Door County Youth Services Librarian Beth Lokken says it has been great to see families coming through its eight branches to participate.
Kewaunee County rabbits hop their way to state fair
You will be able to catch some of Kewaunee County’s tiniest but furriest competitors taking the course Monday and Tuesday at the Wisconsin State Fair. The Kewaunee County Rabbit Hopping Team was squeezing in another practice on Friday before they make the trip to West Allis for this year’s competition. Rabbits can participate in the straight line course, crooked course, high jump, long jump, agility, and team relay events.
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
Lakeshore Humane Society in need of help after 500 animal rescue
DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Lakeshore Humane Society said the recent rescue of 500 animals from a Kiel home is quickly depleting its limited resources. Tina Nichols, the Lakeshore Humane Society Executive Director, said, “When we went to the property it was far larger of an endeavor than we expected.”
Bodden wins State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election
STOCKBRIDGE — Ty Bodden won the Wisconsin State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election over Vinny Egle to move on to the Nov. 8 general election, on Tuesday. But, with no challenger from the Democratic party Bodden is poised to become the next District 59 representative. “I thought I...
RAINFALL TOTALS: August 6-8
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Weather Service has released a list of rainfall totals for Aug. 6-8. The totals are listed from most rain to least rain. There may be multiple reports from the same location. Rainfall reports can differ from one part of a community to another.
C.A. Lawton Co. Confirms Death of 24-Year-Old Worker in Foundry Accident
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – C.A. Lawton Co. has confirmed the death of one of their workers after an accident on Friday. The company says the worker was 24 years old. The release of his name is being held as the family is notified. The cause of death has...
IR assault suspect linked to multiple homicides, arson and 2019 Marquette assaults
By Allison Joy GAASTRA/HELENA, Ala. — Caleb Scott Anderson, originally from Iron County, was arrested in Alabama, following a felony warrant for arrest issued by Iron County Prosecutor’s office. A second felony warrant was issued by Brown County in Wisconsin, in connection with a homicide investigation being overseen by the Green Bay Police Department. Anderson is currently being held in Alabama…
Foundry in De Pere confirms death after Friday accident
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old is dead after what a foundry in De Pere is calling an accident. According to a release sent by C.A. Lawton Co., the accident happened at the 1900 Enterprise Drive location on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Officials with the foundry now confirm...
Man in Marinette County barricades himself in residence, refuses to surrender
NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in Marinette County tried to bring in a suspect for multiple felony charges after he barricaded himself inside his residence. According to the Niagara Police Department, on August 8 around 8 p.m., officers tried to apprehend a man at his residence for multiple felony charges. The man’s residence was in the 1800 block of River Street.
Event Organizers Excited for 2022 Balloon Glow
The Lakeshore Balloon Glow 2022 is scheduled for the Manitowoc downtown riverfront on Friday night, August 19th. During an appearance, Thursday on WOMT’s After Further Review program with Jason and Tina Prigge, event spokesperson Heather Wesley of Fox Communities Credit Union, said they plan on having six hot air balloons tethered to the ground at dusk.
Some families in Oconto Falls are facing new challenges
The Oconto Falls school board suspended transportation for students residing within one mile of a central location to the schools.
Chainsaw Vandal Sought by Sheriff
Investigators want to know who keeps cutting down trees and stop signs north of Sheboygan. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says that twice within the last 3 days, they’ve been called during early morning hours to a property at Lakeshore Drive & Playbird Road where a stop sign and tree were cut down earlier this week. The second call came in around 2:30 this morning after someone cut down the temporary stop sign that had been placed there, and yet another tree on the property was cut down. The homeowner was reportedly awakened by the sound of a chain saw, and then saw the suspect running away. Anyone with any information should contact the Sheriff’s Department at (920) 459-3111.
