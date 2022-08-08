IDK About Y’all, But I Genuinely Swear By These Concentration Hacks

"Imagine someone watching you work & you showing off how much you can get done/how well you work. But not someone like a boss or anything.

Maybe imagine a friend, a crush, a Celebrity, etc. And then as you work, imagine either explaining to them what you're doing, or imagine them being like "damn, look how efficient they are!"

😂😂😂 it's silly, but it's definitely helped me in the past. If I'm gonna daydream, I can at least are it productive." — u/sheenax1031