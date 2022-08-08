Following a tough season defensively for Ohio State, coach Ryan Day brought in Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State as the Buckeyes' new defensive coordinator and made it clear last month at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis that he expects far better play on that side of the ball — specifically, a top-10 unit. On Tuesday, Knowles said at Ohio State media availability that he wishes Day "would've said top five, because that's what we expect." Joey Galloway, a former star wide receiver for the Buckeyes, pushed back a bit on that sentiment during ESPN's "College Football Live" on Tuesday, saying Knowles will face an adjustment going from the Big 12 to the Big Ten.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO