ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
247Sports

Ohio State football: Jim Knowles faces adjustment to Big Ten from Oklahoma State, Joey Galloway says

Following a tough season defensively for Ohio State, coach Ryan Day brought in Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State as the Buckeyes' new defensive coordinator and made it clear last month at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis that he expects far better play on that side of the ball — specifically, a top-10 unit. On Tuesday, Knowles said at Ohio State media availability that he wishes Day "would've said top five, because that's what we expect." Joey Galloway, a former star wide receiver for the Buckeyes, pushed back a bit on that sentiment during ESPN's "College Football Live" on Tuesday, saying Knowles will face an adjustment going from the Big 12 to the Big Ten.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Arizona basketball roster: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, depth outlook for 2022-23 season

Tommy Lloyd set an impossibly high bar for first-year college basketball coaches everywhere last season as he guided Arizona to a Pac-12 regular-season championship, Pac-12 Tournament title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. If Year Two under the former long-time Gonzaga assistant is to be similarly fruitful, it will require the Wildcats to replace three of the top 33 picks from June's NBA Draft.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Big 12 Preview: Can Oklahoma regain top spot in balanced league?

Clemson is who Oklahoma should have been for the past decade. While the Sooners have merely shown CFP promise, Dabo Swinney's Tigers have actually beaten the best teams the SEC has to offer and won national championships. Adding insult to injury, Clemson managed to win two national titles with a...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

CBS Sports: Iowa Hawkeyes are best team in the state of Iowa

The battle of the Cy-Hawk has increased in national branding over the past few seasons. Despite the rise of the Cyclones from a national standpoint, Iowa has continued to take care of business against Matt Campbell and the Cyclones. Kirk Ferentz and his squad have won six straight against the in-state rival.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Augustine

Comments / 0

Community Policy