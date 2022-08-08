ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readfield, ME

WGME

Maine motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Canaan

CANAAN (WGME) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash in Canaan over the weekend. The Somerset County Sheriff's Office says around 8:30 p.m. there was a head-on collision on Tuttle Road in Canaan between a Subaru Forester and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, 34-year-old Nicholas Davis,...
CANAAN, ME
wabi.tv

Farmington man killed in motorcycle crash

READFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Farmington man died Sunday night after a motorcycle crash in Readfield. Police were called to Old Kents Hill Road just after 9 p.m. They found 63-year-old Richard Goucher near a ditch off the side of the road. Police say initial investigations show that the motorcycle...
FARMINGTON, ME
Z107.3

Maine Man Missing in Bangor is No Longer Wearing an Orange Hat

An orange hat that turned up in a Bangor neighborhood belongs to Graham Lacher, who's been missing for nine weeks. The hat was discovered inside the treeline, off Juniper and Dartmouth Streets in Bangor. Juniper is just off Howard Street, near Stillwater Avenue. What exactly the discovery means about Lacher's well-being is not clear. Did he take the hat off, to make himself harder to spot? Or did he lose it in his travels?
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Canaan

CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - A Canaan man was killed Saturday night when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle, according to the Morning Sentinel. It happened on the Tuttle Road around 6:30 p.m. Somerset County Sheriff’s deputies tell the newspaper that 34-year old Nicholas Davis crashed head-on into a vehicle. He...
CANAAN, ME
WGME

Massive fire destroys barn at Gorham dairy farm, 4 cows killed

GORHAM (WGME) -- A barn was destroyed and several cows are dead after a fire in Gorham Tuesday night. Fire officials say it took more than an hour to get control over the massive blaze. Crews responded to Flaggy Meadow Farm, a dairy farm on Flaggy Meadow Road, around 8:40...
GORHAM, ME
WMTW

Stuck swimmer rescued from Saco River in Buxton

BUXTON, Maine — A swimmer was rescued from the Saco River in Buxton near the Hollis town line Sunday night. According to Buxton Fire and Rescue Chief Nathan Schools, a 23-year-old woman became stuck with her knee wedged between two large pieces of ledge. The 911 call came in...
BUXTON, ME
wgan.com

Police arrest Unity man following standoff

The Maine State Police Tactical Team was called in to respond to a standoff in Waldo County. Waldo County Chief Deputy Jason Trundy says dispatchers received a report of a domestic disturbance from a residence on Morse Road in Montville. The call came in around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Trundy says...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
WGME

Sinkhole swallows car in South Portland parking lot

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A car was swallowed by a sinkhole in the parking lot near Town Fair Tire in South Portland Wednesday morning. South Portland officials say the car was not occupied at the time. Officials say a broken water main in the Staples Plaza is the likely cause...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Co-workers rally to replace Hannaford employee's stolen bike

BANGOR (WGME) -- A Maine man has a brand-new set of wheels thanks to his co-workers at the Hogan Road Hannaford in Bangor. Nineteen-year-old Michael Mooney’s bicycle was stolen while he was on the job. He called police but they weren't able to find it. Mooney had a lock...
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Another Central Maine Resident Dies In Motorcycle Crash

Sadly, we are on course to have a record year for motorcycle crash deaths in the State of Maine. As of Friday, we had at least 22 motorcycle crash fatalities in 2022. Unfortunately, it appears that number has increased again... According to the KJ, a 34 year old man from...
CANAAN, ME
WGME

Maine man accused of killing stepson

MEXICO (WGME) -- Police charged a man with murder after he allegedly killed his stepson in western Maine. Police responded to 32 Intervale Avenue in the Oxford County town of Mexico just before 1 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a shooting in the home. Inside, police say they...
MEXICO, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts couple seriously injured in ATV rollover crash in New Hampshire

BERLIN, N.H. — A Massachusetts couple was seriously injured when the ATV they were riding flipped over at a state park in New Hampshire. Emergency crews responding to a report of an ATV crash in Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin on Friday afternoon found Robert and Melissa Totaro, both 41, of Auburn, suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the New Hampshire Fish Game Law Enforcement Division.
BERLIN, NH
NECN

Maine Man Arrested for Stepson's Shooting Death

Police on Sunday arrested a man in Mexico, Maine, in connection to the shooting death of his 27-year-old stepson, according to authorities. The body of Nicholas Trynor was first discovered on Saturday afternoon after authorities received a 911 call that there had been a shooting at an Intervale Avenue home in Mexico, Maine State Police said.
MEXICO, ME
WMTW

Silver Alert over for missing Portland boy

PORTLAND, Maine — UPDATE: Maine State Police say Geraldo Mbacu has been found safely. Maine State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 12-year-old boy from Portland. Twelve-year-old Geraldo Mbacu was last seen around 10 a.m. Monday at his home on Cumberland Street. Police say he has...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Maine State Police investigating death in Oxford County town

MEXICO, Maine (WGME) -- A death in the Oxford County town of Mexico is being investigated by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit. A spokesperson for State Police confirmed detectives are assisting Mexico Police with the investigation. Few details have been released by either agency but investigators confirm the...
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
WGME

Missing 12-year-old Portland boy found safe

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 12-year-old boy who has only been in the city for four days. Police say 12-year-old Geraldo Mbacu of Portland was last seen at his home at 6 Cumberland Avenue around 10 a.m. Monday. Mbacu is not...
PORTLAND, ME

