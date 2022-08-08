ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Read the Latest Gambit: Where in the world is LaToya Cantrell; French chef Jerome Grenier, the Red Dress Run and more!

By JOHN STANTON
NOLA.com
 2 days ago
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Louisiana

Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla. Eat...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Sweat-soaked, beer-fueled Red Dress Run is back, after a two-year COVID breather

What other event so perfectly blends a cardio workout, copious alcohol consumption and androgyny? After skipping two years on account of the coronavirus, the annual Red Dress Run will be back on track Saturday morning, Aug. 13, in the French Quarter. The beer starts flowing at 9 a.m. at the pre-party that takes place in the Crescent Park covered pavilion.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#French#The Red Dress Run#Swiss
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Sicilian Stories, New Orleans Style

Between 1880 and 1920 over four million Italians immigrated to the U.S., with the majority of Sicilians coming through the port of New Orleans. Their influence here can be found in the food and in the language where special words like niespuli and cucuzza proliferate. On this week's show, we survey those Sicilian connections to learn new things about this place we call home.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

California resident sentenced role in SIM Swap Scam; at least one New Orleans victim targeted

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that RICHARD YUAN LI, age 21, a resident of Hercules, California, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Greg G. Guidry to three years of probation and 100 hours of community service for his role in a SIM Swap scam that targeted at least forty people, including a New Orleans-area physician (Victim A). Additionally, Judge Guidry sentenced LI to pay restitution in the amount of $61,117,50 and pay a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

From the Files of The Farmer

State Judge Peter Garcia is for it, so is U.S. Attorney Eddie Jordan, as are many people in the community, including the interfaith organization, Jeremiah. Garcia and other state judges are pledging support for the court that would give them power to sentence certain drug offenders to a drug-treatment program rather than prison. Such a program would provide relief on two fronts: It would help alleviate jail overcrowding and provide a chance at rehabilitation for many first-time offenders.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Photos: Second-line kicks off Sunday’s Satchmo SummerFest

A second-line, the first since being cancelled by Covid-19 in 2019, led the 22nd Satchmo SummerFest Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. A jazz Mass at St. Augustine Church Sunday preceded the parade from the church to the New Orleans Jazz Museum for the fest, sponsored by Chevron.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

