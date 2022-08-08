Read the Latest Gambit: Where in the world is LaToya Cantrell; French chef Jerome Grenier, the Red Dress Run and more!

Read full article on original website
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Orleans, LA
The following list represents the best seafood restaurants in New Orleans, Louisiana. For those folks who love fish and seafood, New Orleans is the place to be. They could even try a different restaurant every night and still be happy. Please note, no restaurant was intentionally left off this list. It is compiled completely random.
15 Things To Do In New Orleans Whether It's Your First Or Fifth Visit
Because yes, you *will* go more than once.
NOLA.com
Elegant $1M-plus properties offer Southern charm, a lagoon-style pool and a perch over the lake
The New Orleans area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment...
NOLA.com
Was New Orleans' Buku a victim of the increasingly harsh climate for music festivals?
The Buku Music & Art Project, at least the version we’ve come to know over the past decade, is no more. Last week, producers of the cutting-edge electronic dance music, underground hip-hop and indie rock festival, staged in and adjacent to Mardi Gras World, shocked fans by announcing it would not return in 2023.
NOLA.com
'Shot girls' sue Bourbon Street music club over pay, employment status
Step into any number of bars and music clubs on Bourbon Street, and among the milieu of blaring music, carousing tourists and drinks of all shapes, sizes and colors often wander young women holding flutes of liquor for sale. And while these "shot girls" work at the bars, they often...
Did You Know that there are Several Castles Located in Louisiana?
Here are a few of the most interesting castles in Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Longtime Howlin’ Wolf music club owner named New Orleans' new 'night mayor'
When trouble brews in New Orleans between night clubs and neighbors, there's a new number to call. Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Howlin’ Wolf club owner and Rebirth Brass Band manager Howie Kaplan as the first director of the new office of nighttime economy at a news conference Monday. Kaplan’s...
NOLA.com
Bites in Brief: Melba's plans Mid-City expansion; changes ahead on Harrison in Lakeview
For the past decade, Melba’s has held down the busy corner of Elysian Fields and North Claiborne avenues with 24-hour po-boys, hot plates and daiquiris. Now work is underway to open a second Melba’s on Tulane Avenue in Mid-City. The new restaurant will be modeled closely on the...
NOLA.com
With garlic butter and brotherhood, Dee’s Xquisite Seafood expands to New Orleans East
It started with a three-part recipe and the kind of grind that propels a good idea from the backyard to the street to a full-time restaurant. Now, that same equation has brought a second location of Dee’s Xquisite Seafood to a part of town in need of new restaurants.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Louisiana
Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla. Eat...
Want Chris Owens’ mink coat, dinner table, Blue Dog painting?
You can live just like Chris Owens.
NOLA.com
Sweat-soaked, beer-fueled Red Dress Run is back, after a two-year COVID breather
What other event so perfectly blends a cardio workout, copious alcohol consumption and androgyny? After skipping two years on account of the coronavirus, the annual Red Dress Run will be back on track Saturday morning, Aug. 13, in the French Quarter. The beer starts flowing at 9 a.m. at the pre-party that takes place in the Crescent Park covered pavilion.
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Sicilian Stories, New Orleans Style
Between 1880 and 1920 over four million Italians immigrated to the U.S., with the majority of Sicilians coming through the port of New Orleans. Their influence here can be found in the food and in the language where special words like niespuli and cucuzza proliferate. On this week's show, we survey those Sicilian connections to learn new things about this place we call home.
WDSU
Mayor Cantrell announces Office of Nighttime Economy and its new director
NEW ORLEANS — Mayor Cantrell held a press conference to announce the start of the Office of Nighttime Economy. During the late hours, a lot of restaurants and bars are open, but City Hall is closed. The Office of Nighttime Economy is set up to handle issues like code...
tmpresale.com
The Temptations & the Four Topss show in New Orleans, LA Jan 20, 2023 – presale password
The Temptations & the Four Tops pre-sale passcode that we’ve been swamped with so many requests for is available for our members to use! For a very short time you can purchase tickets before the general public. You don’t want to miss The Temptations & the Four Tops’s show...
L'Observateur
California resident sentenced role in SIM Swap Scam; at least one New Orleans victim targeted
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that RICHARD YUAN LI, age 21, a resident of Hercules, California, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Greg G. Guidry to three years of probation and 100 hours of community service for his role in a SIM Swap scam that targeted at least forty people, including a New Orleans-area physician (Victim A). Additionally, Judge Guidry sentenced LI to pay restitution in the amount of $61,117,50 and pay a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
State Judge Peter Garcia is for it, so is U.S. Attorney Eddie Jordan, as are many people in the community, including the interfaith organization, Jeremiah. Garcia and other state judges are pledging support for the court that would give them power to sentence certain drug offenders to a drug-treatment program rather than prison. Such a program would provide relief on two fronts: It would help alleviate jail overcrowding and provide a chance at rehabilitation for many first-time offenders.
Newell: Despite Cantrell’s late efforts, citizens are now controlling the narrative on crime
I found last week’s press conference from Mayor LaToya Cantrell to be one of the most incredulous press conferences I’ve ever heard. She tried to cloak herself with the men and women of the New Orleans Police Department. She basically said that if y
Former NOPD Superintendent: Mayor Cantrell not "vocal," "visible" in helping NOPD
As New Orleans’s crime wave continues to swell, former New Orleans police superintendent Ronal Serpas is taking Mayor LaToya Cantrell to task.
NOLA.com
Photos: Second-line kicks off Sunday’s Satchmo SummerFest
A second-line, the first since being cancelled by Covid-19 in 2019, led the 22nd Satchmo SummerFest Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. A jazz Mass at St. Augustine Church Sunday preceded the parade from the church to the New Orleans Jazz Museum for the fest, sponsored by Chevron.
