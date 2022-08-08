Read full article on original website
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
San Antonio Current
10th Annual Muertos Fest returning to San Antonio's Hemisfair in late October
One of the country's largest Día de los Muertos celebrations is returning to Hemisfair for its 10-year anniversary, according to organizers. The free two-day festival celebrating the Day of the Dead will run Oct. 29-30 and feature a four-stage lineup of bands, an arts market and a dance-and-drum — along with plenty of activities for the niños.
9 defunct amusement parks, attractions that all San Antonians miss
Who else misses Playland Park?
San Antonio Current
Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Boyz II Men, New Found Glory, Midland and more
San Antonio music fans looking to turn back the clock have a couple of prime opportunities this week. Florida's New Found Glory will slam into the Paper Tiger to help fans relive the pop-punk fun of the aughts, while vocal group Boyz II Men will bring smooth '90s vibes to Tech Port Center.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's Curry Boys BBQ appears in latest season of Hulu series BBQuest
San Antonio's Southeast Asia-meets-Texas fusion spot Curry Boys BBQ is heating up the latest season of the Hulu series BBQuest. On the culinary travelogue, native Texan Kelsey Pribilski undertakes a carnivorous quest to sample secret menu items at some of the state's best barbecue joints. In the program's just-released Season 3, she's joined by Jess Pryles — an Australian meat expert, cookbook author and live-fire cook — and the pair visit Curry Boys in the second episode.
San Antonio Current
Carriqui, the restaurant in San Antonio's old Liberty Bar building, sets Friday, Sept. 2 opening
San Antonio's highly anticipated restaurant Carriqui now has an opening date: Friday, Sept. 2. That's when the new restaurant — focused on South Texas cuisine — will begin offering lunch and dinner service inside the historic Pearl-area building that once housed Liberty Bar and Boehler’s Liberty Saloon. It's located at 239 E. Grayson St.
4 San Antonio's towns have some of the most expensive homes in Texas
Some of these cities average home value is over $1 million.
San Antonio Current
Singer-songwriter Ryan Adams is rocking into San Antonio's Tech Port Center this November
Seven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Ryan Adams will bring his blend of alt-country and garage rock to San Antonio's Tech Port Arena this fall. Adams, who's been nominated twice for Grammy for Best Rock Album, will perform at the 3,300-seat venue Saturday, Nov. 5 as part of his latest North American tour. The concerts will feature Adams, his guitars and piano in what the promoter describes as "an acoustic tour-de-force."
Texas Monthly
The Quest to Turn a San Antonio Landmark Into a Destination Restaurant
In the classic metaphysical thought experiment known as the Ship of Theseus, a wooden vessel has its planks replaced one by one as they wear out, and the question is whether the end product is the same boat—and if not, at what point it became a new one. The same could be asked of the San Antonio building that sits at the corner of Avenue A and Grayson Street just north of downtown and that, beginning in September, will be the home of a wildly ambitious new restaurant, eight years in the making, called Carriqui.
Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam dances into San Antonio for memorable night
You just had to be there.
KSAT 12
39th annual Jazz’SAlive announces lineup, adds kickoff party
SAN ANTONIO – Live jazz returns to the streets of downtown San Antonio in September when national, regional, and local jazz musicians take to the stage at the 39th annual Jazz’SAlive Festival. The two-day event will be held on Sept. 23 and 24, but the music and fun...
KSAT 12
Yelp’s list of top bookstores in Texas includes 2 San Antonio shops
SAN ANTONIO – Hey San Antonio readers, two local bookstores were listed among the best in Texas. Yelp on Wednesday released its list of the top bookstores in the Lone Star State, based on user ratings. The Twig Book Shop at the Pearl landed at No. 21 and Nine...
San Antonio comedian Cleto Rodriguez shares COVID-19 recovery journey
It's been a year since he was released from the hospital.
KSAT 12
2 free exhibits open at Centro de Artes Gallery in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – The Centro de Artes Gallery in downtown San Antonio has added two exhibits that show “the cultural and societal importance of the immigrant and indigenous experience,” according to the city’s Department of Arts & Culture. The work from artists Leila Hernández and Elizabeth...
nomadlawyer.org
SAN ANTONIO’S 7 Best Historical Places & Tourist Attraction, TEXAS
San Antonio is home to many of the most iconic historic sites in Texas. It’s a great city for sightseeing. You can also add fun activities to your itinerary by taking mini-adventures around the city. Although it is best known for its Alamo, Texas’ second-largest City San Antonio offers...
Houston Chronicle
Here's what Texas looked like in 1950 when Whataburger debuted
A lot has changed in the nearly 70 years since Harmon Dobson began selling hamburgers from a small stand in the middle of Corpus Christi. It was August 8, 1950, when Dobson's first Whataburger location opened up at 2609 Ayers St. in Corpus Christi, just across from Del Mar College.
San Antonio Current
CommonWealth Coffeehouse closes Hemisfair location for remodeling Aug. 8-12
San Antonio-based mini-chain CommonWealth Coffeehouse will close its Hemisfair location from August 8-12 to remodel its lobby and patio. The coffee spot and Hemisfair on Monday took to social media to share the news, saying fans of CommonWealth’s brews can still order their java jolt from the spot’s coffee truck, located behind the Union Pacific Splash Pad.
2 San Antonio bookstores ranked among the Top 25 best spots in Texas
Have you perused these aisles recently?
spectrumlocalnews.com
You survived the hottest July on record in Texas
A look back at the data confirms what we already knew: this past month was a record-busting sizzler. There was little to no rainfall to provide heat relief. Reports from the Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon show July 2022 in a tie with 2011 for hottest July on record across the Lone Star State. Preliminary data says this is the second hottest June-July in Texas history, and hottest May-July and April-July in Texas history.
San Antonio Current
New San Antonio River Walk eatery Fiume Pizzeria & Wine Bar now open
Fiume Pizzeria and Wine Bar has opened on the San Antonio River Walk, promising to fuse Texas ingredients with Neapolitan-style pizza techniques. Fiume's owners uses the term "Texapoletana" to describe its artisan pizzas, which incorporate locally sourced ingredients. Among the menu's offerings are a Texas Heat specialty pie made with smoked bacon and Italian sweet peppers and deserts including homemade gelato with local berries.
San Antonio Current
Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returning to San Antonio Aug. 11-13
The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will slide into San Antonio this week, bringing 27 feet of mobile marketing to the city’s North Side. Six of the vibrant vehicles travel the country, joining parties and arranging local events aimed at selling more of Mayer's meats. Manned by a team of...
