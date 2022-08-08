ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Antonio Current

10th Annual Muertos Fest returning to San Antonio's Hemisfair in late October

One of the country's largest Día de los Muertos celebrations is returning to Hemisfair for its 10-year anniversary, according to organizers. The free two-day festival celebrating the Day of the Dead will run Oct. 29-30 and feature a four-stage lineup of bands, an arts market and a dance-and-drum — along with plenty of activities for the niños.
San Antonio Current

San Antonio's Curry Boys BBQ appears in latest season of Hulu series BBQuest

San Antonio's Southeast Asia-meets-Texas fusion spot Curry Boys BBQ is heating up the latest season of the Hulu series BBQuest. On the culinary travelogue, native Texan Kelsey Pribilski undertakes a carnivorous quest to sample secret menu items at some of the state's best barbecue joints. In the program's just-released Season 3, she's joined by Jess Pryles — an Australian meat expert, cookbook author and live-fire cook — and the pair visit Curry Boys in the second episode.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alamo, TX
Local
Texas Society
Alamo, TX
Society
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Society
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
Alamo, TX
Lifestyle
City
Star, TX
San Antonio Current

Carriqui, the restaurant in San Antonio's old Liberty Bar building, sets Friday, Sept. 2 opening

San Antonio's highly anticipated restaurant Carriqui now has an opening date: Friday, Sept. 2. That's when the new restaurant — focused on South Texas cuisine — will begin offering lunch and dinner service inside the historic Pearl-area building that once housed Liberty Bar and Boehler’s Liberty Saloon. It's located at 239 E. Grayson St.
San Antonio Current

Singer-songwriter Ryan Adams is rocking into San Antonio's Tech Port Center this November

Seven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Ryan Adams will bring his blend of alt-country and garage rock to San Antonio's Tech Port Arena this fall. Adams, who's been nominated twice for Grammy for Best Rock Album, will perform at the 3,300-seat venue Saturday, Nov. 5 as part of his latest North American tour. The concerts will feature Adams, his guitars and piano in what the promoter describes as "an acoustic tour-de-force."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Texas Monthly

The Quest to Turn a San Antonio Landmark Into a Destination Restaurant

In the classic metaphysical thought experiment known as the Ship of Theseus, a wooden vessel has its planks replaced one by one as they wear out, and the question is whether the end product is the same boat—and if not, at what point it became a new one. The same could be asked of the San Antonio building that sits at the corner of Avenue A and Grayson Street just north of downtown and that, beginning in September, will be the home of a wildly ambitious new restaurant, eight years in the making, called Carriqui.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Nirenberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Week#American Fashion#Business Industry#Linus Business#Texan#Arts Stories Interviews
nomadlawyer.org

SAN ANTONIO’S 7 Best Historical Places & Tourist Attraction, TEXAS

San Antonio is home to many of the most iconic historic sites in Texas. It’s a great city for sightseeing. You can also add fun activities to your itinerary by taking mini-adventures around the city. Although it is best known for its Alamo, Texas’ second-largest City San Antonio offers...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Houston Chronicle

Here's what Texas looked like in 1950 when Whataburger debuted

A lot has changed in the nearly 70 years since Harmon Dobson began selling hamburgers from a small stand in the middle of Corpus Christi. It was August 8, 1950, when Dobson's first Whataburger location opened up at 2609 Ayers St. in Corpus Christi, just across from Del Mar College.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
San Antonio Current

CommonWealth Coffeehouse closes Hemisfair location for remodeling Aug. 8-12

San Antonio-based mini-chain CommonWealth Coffeehouse will close its Hemisfair location from August 8-12 to remodel its lobby and patio. The coffee spot and Hemisfair on Monday took to social media to share the news, saying fans of CommonWealth’s brews can still order their java jolt from the spot’s coffee truck, located behind the Union Pacific Splash Pad.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
spectrumlocalnews.com

You survived the hottest July on record in Texas

A look back at the data confirms what we already knew: this past month was a record-busting sizzler. There was little to no rainfall to provide heat relief. Reports from the Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon show July 2022 in a tie with 2011 for hottest July on record across the Lone Star State. Preliminary data says this is the second hottest June-July in Texas history, and hottest May-July and April-July in Texas history.
TEXAS STATE
San Antonio Current

New San Antonio River Walk eatery Fiume Pizzeria & Wine Bar now open

Fiume Pizzeria and Wine Bar has opened on the San Antonio River Walk, promising to fuse Texas ingredients with Neapolitan-style pizza techniques. Fiume's owners uses the term "Texapoletana" to describe its artisan pizzas, which incorporate locally sourced ingredients. Among the menu's offerings are a Texas Heat specialty pie made with smoked bacon and Italian sweet peppers and deserts including homemade gelato with local berries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy