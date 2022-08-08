Read full article on original website
RiverView Memory Care to Hold Nursing Assistant Hiring Event Aug. 15
Submitted Crookston, MN – Are you working with a sense of purpose? If you are looking for a way to help others while being part of a fun team, look no further than River-View Memory Care. By working as a nursing assistant, you can positively impact the lives of residents and make friends along the way.
Summit Senior Apartments with Assisted Living Services Treasures Life Experiences of Tenants
Submitted After working 31 years at the post office, it is not a stretch to say that most Crookston citizens know Larry Regan, life-long Crookston resident. Larry is the oldest of six children in his family, including three other brothers and two sisters.
Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths Program Partners Recognize National Stop on Red Week
Sheriff Jim Tadman Polk County, a Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths partner, is taking a stand against red light running, ignoring stop signs, and failing to yield at intersections by promoting safe driving habits during National Stop on Red Week, August 7-13. The focus of Stop on Red Week is to educate drivers about improving driving behaviors at intersections and how to reduce severe, life-changing crashes at intersections.
Jean Svedahl
Jean Marie Svedahl, 81, of Crookston, passed away on Monday, August 8th, 2022, in the Fair Meadow Nursing Home at Fertile. Jean was born in Crookston on November 21, 1940, one of three children to Henry and Delia (Warner) Fortier. She graduated from Crookston High School in 1958. Jean married Ralph (Bud) Svedahl in Pittman NJ on June 27, 1959. Bud and Jean spent many years living in New Jersey, Montana, and Minnesota before moving back to Crookston in 1989.
DNR to host public meeting on CWD in Climax area Aug. 22
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is inviting hunters and anyone interested in deer to a public information meeting to discuss chronic wasting disease in the Climax area of northwestern Minnesota (deer permit area 661, formerly DPA 261). The meeting is 6-8 p.m.
UMN Crookston Announces New Partnerships in Support of Working Adults
Submitted Crookston, Minn. (AUGUST 3, 2022) — The University of Minnesota Crookston (UMN Crookston) is proud to announce a new partnership with Guild, a Career Opportunity Platform, to help increase access to in-demand degrees and certificates for working adults across the country.
DCDP to Host Listening and Input Session
The Ward 4 Board of Directors and the Downtown Crookston Development Partnership (DCDP) will host a listening and input session for all residents of Ward 4, downtown business owners and residents and Crookston community. All are invited to participate and comment. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 10 at Trinity Lutheran Church dining room from 7-8 pm. Please enter the church from the east parking lot door.
Patricia Clarice (Hultin-Hoglund) Magnusson
Patricia Clarice (Hultin-Hoglund) Magnusson,84, passed away on August 7, 2022, under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley at Diamond Willow Assisted Living. Patricia was born to Arvid and Clara (Carpenter) Hultin on October 21, 1937 in Drayton, ND. She was raised in the Hoople and Fordville area where she graduated in 1955. She furthered her education at Bethyesda School of Practical Nursing in Crookston, MN where she received her LPN degree.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Phone Scam
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to inform everyone of a scam that is circulating through the area. The caller identifies themselves as a grandson/ son or granddaughter/ daughter saying that they were involved in an accident and are going to jail or going to the hospital and need money. We have seenthis scam in the past; however, it has become popular with bad guys again.
PUBLIC NOTICES
NOTICE OF HEARING Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 103D.911, notice is hereby given that the Board of Managers of the Red Lake Watershed District will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2023 General Fund Budget at 9:15 a.m., August 25, 2022, at the Red Lake Watershed District Office, 1000 Pennington Avenue South, Thief River Falls, MN 56701. The following is the 2023 proposed budget: PROPOSED 2023 BUDGET Manager’s fees and salaries $ 40,000.00 Board of Managers’ expense 24,200.00 Staff salaries 601,305.00 Payroll taxes 45,999.83 Employee benefits 160,166.00 Travel and meetings 7,500.00 Audit 9,450.00 Legal 16,000.00 Office supplies 20,000.00 Office equipment 30,000.00 Appraisers and Viewers 2,000.00 Professional services 25,000.00 Dues and subscriptions 10,000.00 Insurance and bonds 45,000.00 Repairs and maintenance-building 15,000.00 Utilities 12,000.00 Advertising and publications 4,000.00 Telephone 11,000.00 Vehicle expense & maintenance 15,000.00 Engineering supplies 3,000.00 Engineering equipment 40,000.00 TOTAL $ 1,136,620.83 LESS: ESTIMATED OVERHEAD ( 901,957.50) LESS: MISCELLANEOUS REVENUE ( 3,000.00) PROPOSED 2023 GENERAL FUND BUDGET $231,663.33CAPITAL PROJECTS FUND .
