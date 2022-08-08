Read full article on original website
Jose Trujillo
2d ago
Get your CCW and try to get all of your employees to also get their CCWs.You got the right to defend yourself
Bob Fortini
2d ago
Excellent and yes get a gun. But also get some good training on using that firearm.
TikTok challenge apparently sparked theft of car in Lakewood - Video
A Lakewood man is apparently the latest victim of a TikTok challenge in which people fall prey to thieves stealing their Kia and Hyundai cars.
Bakersfield Channel
Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Multiple arrests have been made in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Southern California police officer, a police official said Wednesday. Capt. Scott Loughner of the suburban Downey Police Department confirmed the arrests and said details would be released in an afternoon press conference at the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles.
San Diego Channel
Arrests made in killing of rookie Southern California police officer
DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday announced arrests in the killing of an off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer who was gunned down in the parking lot of a Downey gym. "Arrests have been made," Downey Police Captain Scott Loughner told City News Service. Loughner declined to release details of...
OC rental scam: Lucky door knock saves couple thousands of dollars, headaches
Imagine someone knocking on your door and telling you that your home has been listed for rent without your knowledge.
Home invasion in Hollywood ends as homeowners opens fire on suspects
Authorities were investigating an attempted home invasion in Hollywood Hills early Wednesday morning, after a group of suspects attempted to enter a residence before they were met with gunfire. The suspects fled from the scene affter attempting to enter the home, located in the 8100 block of Willow Glen Road, just before 2:30 a.m.According to Los Angeles Police Department, the group fled in a white Toyota Corolla. It was not immediately clear if any of the suspects had been struck by gunfire. No property was taken and none of the residents of the home were injured during the incident.
Two Arrested in Narcotics Sweep in Los Angeles and Inglewood
Two suspects were arrested during an illegal narcotics distribution investigation in Los Angeles and Inglewood, authorities announced Wednesday.
Las Vegas police: Father knocked out child’s teeth, did not enroll him in school
A Las Vegas father is accused of repeatedly beating a child over several years, knocking out some of his teeth, and not enrolling him in school, police said.
Irvine doctor allegedly caught on camera poisoning her husband with Drano
An Irvine man said that he has three videos that allegedly prove that his wife has been poisoning him with Drano since at least late July. "She takes up the bottle, she pours it in, puts the cap back on and puts it back under the sink as though nothing else was happening in her day," said the husband's lawyer Steven Hittelman. Mission Viejo dermatologist Yue Yu, 45, was arrested last Thursday for poisoning her husband of 10 years.According to Irvine Police Department, Yu's husband, Dr. Jack Chen had fallen ill over the course of a month and had grown suspicious that...
daystech.org
Victorville woman says phone stolen at gunpoint during OfferUp sale
Kamara Haile stated she was attempting to promote an iPhone 13 Pro Max by the app OfferUp when she was robbed at gunpoint. Haile says after work on Aug. 5 she was notified that somebody was . Haile lives in Victorville however agreed to fulfill a person in a San...
Houston nurse charged with murder in deadly Los Angeles crash
A travel nurse from Houston will be charged with murder following last week’s high-speed crash that killed six people in California. Charges against Nicole Linton were announced Monday.
thepalmspringspost.com
Report: No charges for PSPD officer present in condo when man was fatally shot
A Palm Springs Police Department officer who was present when a city resident was fatally shot by a bounty hunter won’t face charges. Driving the news: According to a letter obtained by The Desert Sun (🔒), Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin informed Police Chief Andy Mills about the decision in July.
coloradoboulevard.net
Murdered Pasadena Student: Reward Extended
On Tuesday, August 9, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the reward offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the persons involved in the heinous murder of 13-year-old Iran Moreno. To report a tip or provide information...
Anaheim man sentenced to 10 years in prison for Inland Empire freeway shootings
A man who was behind a string of BB gun shootings on Southern California freeways last year struck a surprise plea deal with prosecutors and was immediately sentenced to 10 years in prison.Jesse Leal Rodriguez, 35, of Anaheim, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and admitted to a prior strike before a judge handed down the decade-long sentence. Rodriguez had been facing attempted murder charges for the string of shootings that terrorized Southern California drivers for about a month last year. No one was seriously injured in any of the shootings, and its still unclear if...
vvng.com
Bicyclist killed in Adelanto hit-and-run identified, police looking for driver
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are attempting to locate a 38-year-old Adelanto woman wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run involving a bicyclist on Saturday night. It happened at about 10:21 pm, on August 6, 2022, at the intersection of US Highway 395 and Cactus Road. According to a...
Nearly 150 roosters euthanized after cockfighting ring raided in California
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. — A Friday night raid on a Jurupa Valley residence resulted in nearly 150 roosters being euthanized after authorities busted a cockfighting event in California. According to KNBC, more than 200 people scattered when deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department arrived, but one man claimed...
Nurse whom police said caused deadly LA crash charged
The woman whom police said ran a red light, causing a crash that killed several people, has been charged. The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Monday that Nicole Lorraine Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, The Associated Press reported.
San Diego Channel
Off-duty police officer shot to death outside Southern California gym
DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) - A wide-ranging search was continuing Tuesday for the person or people who gunned down an off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer outside a gym in Downey, as the tight-knit law enforcement agency mourned the loss of one of its own. The shooting was reported about 3:30...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Pomona Shooting
A San Bernardino County man who was fatally shot in Pomona was identified by authorities Tuesday, as detectives continued their investigation into the death. Officers sent to the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street at about 8:45 p.m. Friday on a shots-fired call found the mortally wounded man, according to Sgt. Edgard Padilla of the Pomona Police Department.
foxla.com
LASD looking for suspects into June shooting in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are searching for answers into the shooting death of a man in Compton back in June. Back on Saturday, June 11, deputies reported to the 4000 block of E. Pauline Street in Compton. When they arrived they found 50-year-old Lawrence Bullock had been shot and killed.
Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash facing 6 counts of murder, Gascón says
A nurse who was allegedly driving 90 mph when she ran a red light and slammed into traffic in Windsor Hills, killing six people, is being charged with murder, the DA said Monday.
