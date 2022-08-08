Read full article on original website
Chiefs adding former Super Bowl champion
The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in a player who won the Super Bowl the year before they did. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Shelton, 28, made 13 appearances for the...
Buccaneers Had Interest in Signing Super Bowl Winning Wide Receiver
According to Ian Rapoport, the Bucs showed interest in OBJ prior to signing Julio Jones.
Pro Bowl NFL Running Back Reportedly Requests Trade, Teams Says 'No'
Surprising news came out of Cleveland Browns' training camp over the weekend. Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt has reportedly requested a trade. Hunt is in the final year of his current contract with the Browns. He was previously holding in at practice, hoping for an extension. However, it doesn't appear the Browns are willing to commit.
Odell Beckham Jr hints at interest in AFC team
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be in no rush to sign with a team, but we may be able to add another contender to the star wide receiver’s list. Von Miller, who signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, shared a short clip on Instagram Sunday from training camp with his new team. Beckham was among those who commented on the post. OBJ asked Miller, “what’s the locker next to you look like!!!??”
2022 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule
NFL football's return is rapidly approaching, which also means fans will soon be able to enjoy Monday Night Football once again. There will be a few key differences with Monday Night Football this season. Most notably, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are joining the broadcast to call games after 20 years with FOX. The usual Monday night doubleheader in Week 1 will also be moved to Week 2 this year.
Report: Dolphins looking to trade 2 specific players
Two particular NFL players may soon have to take their talents away from South Beach. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Monday that the Miami Dolphins have had conversations with other teams about potentially trading veteran wide receivers Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden. Breer notes that the Dolphins currently have a surplus at the receiver position.
Dolphins trade Adam Shaheen to Texans. Details on deal and what’s next for TE room
The Dolphins have traded tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Texans, the team announced Tuesday, recouping a 2023 sixth-rounder from Houston.
Dolphins Offense Training Camp Progress Report
Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have been standouts so far this summer, but what about the rest of the Miami Dolphins offense?
Jets Starter Suffers Season-Ending Injury During Training Camp
The New York Jets received tough injury news this Tuesday morning. Starting right tackle Mekhi Becton is going to be out for the entire 2022 season. Becton exited practice on Monday following the second play of the session. He had a clear limp and immediately removed his pads. It was...
Goodell: Evidence shows need for year-long Watson suspension
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday the league is pushing for a year-long suspension of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson due to evidence of "egregious'' and "predatory behavior." "We've seen the evidence. (Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson) was very clear about the evidence ... there (were) multiple violations here, and...
‘Monday Night Football’ Schedule 2022: Here’s When You Can Watch The First ‘MNF’ Game of 2022
We’re getting closer and closer to the start of the 2022 NFL season! Last week, the Raiders and Jaguars met in the Hall of Fame Game, and HBO’s popular docuseries Hard Knocks is about to give us an inside look at the Detroit Lions. Thankfully, we’re only a...
Dolphins, Texans Reportedly Agree To Tuesday Trade Involving Veteran Tight End
Just moments ago, the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans agreed to a Tuesday trade centered on a veteran tight end. That player is 27-year-old Adam Shaheen. The Texans are sending a 2023 sixth-round pick to Miami in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Aces All-Star to Miss Several Weeks as Playoffs Approach
The two-time Sixth Woman of the Year is expected to miss two to four weeks due to a right-knee bone contusion.
Report: Big Ten finalizing deal with Fox Sports, CBS, NBC
The Big Ten is finalizing media rights deals with Fox Sports, CBS, and NBC, sources told Brett McMurphy of Action Network. Once finalized, this will mark the first time in 40 years that ESPN won't have the rights to Big Ten football and basketball games. ESPN pulled out of talks after rejecting a final offer from the conference of a seven-year deal worth $380 million annually, reports John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal.
Giants Center Jon Feliciano Reveals Interesting Nugget Regarding Rookie Tackle Evan Neal
Evan Neal has looked like a rookie at times, but there's a logical explanation for that besides the fact he is a rookie.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: AFC East Fantasy Preview (aka Beasts of the East)
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the new Fantasy Room! They're breaking down the biggest news from around the league and doing an AFC East Fantasy preview!. Listen to find out who you need on...
Jaguars Star Seen 'Limping Off Field' During Practice
One of the Jaguars' newest stars was seen "limping off field" during practice this Monday morning. The player is none other than star wide receiver Christian Kirk. Kirk left practice after suffering an apparent injury, per a report. He was seen "limping off field." "Christian Kirk appears to have injured...
New York Giants OT Evan Neal Displaying Impressive Maturity, Commitment to Craft
Rookie offensive tackle Evan Neal is already wise beyond his years.
Hurricanes re-sign Necas to 2-year contract
The Carolina Hurricanes got a deal done with their lone remaining restricted free agent, inking Martin Necas to a two-year pact with an average annual value of $3 million. Necas was coming off a three-year agreement that carried a cap hit of $863,333. The 23-year-old will still be an RFA...
