106.3 The Buzz

State Fair of Texas 2022 Food Finalists Prove, You Can Deep Fry Anything

I can feel my blood slowing down just thinking about eating these. Back in 2019, I went to my very first State Fair of Texas. If you have never been, I highly recommend it. Plenty of things to see, I loved playing the games, and of course the countless rides. However, the one thing you have to do at the State Fair of Texas is eat.
106.3 The Buzz

Drought Leads To Another Topo Chico Shortage In Texas

I recently ordered a Topo Chico at my favorite Mexican food restaurant. It came to the table in an untraditional plastic bottle, and I didn't give it a second thought. Though I like it in the conventional glass bottle, I'm not a stickler, and it was bubbly and cold as predicted. The reason it came in that kind of bottle could be that my favorite sparkling mineral water is in short supply.
106.3 The Buzz

Texas Has the Cheapest Gas Prices in the Country According to AAA

Things are getting better are far as gas prices go, but there’s still a way to go to get back to where they were a year ago. Fox 4 News is reporting that the statewide average per gallon of regular unleaded gas in Texas is $3.64, which is the lowest in the country according to AAA. That’s more than a dollar less than the state average of $4.70 on June 15, when gas prices peaked in the Lone Star State.
106.3 The Buzz

Whataburger Just Made a Crave Case and I Really Want One

I can only imagine how many times I would have ordered this if I was in college. For you Texans that have never had the pleasure of having White Castle, you're really missing out. Those ones in the freezer section of the grocery store suck, do not buy those. I am talking legit at the restaurant White Castle. It sucks the closest one to us is in Missouri.
