The Mars Volta announce new album and share Vigil – a track lit up by Omar Rodríguez-López's dreamy guitar tones

Selena Quintanilla Estate Announces Posthumous Album Release With ‘Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti’ Remix
Click here to read the full article. Selena first recorded the love song “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” in 1987 for her sixth studio album Preciosa. Following her death in 1995, a re-recorded version of the track was shared on the 2004 compilation album Momentos Intimos. Now, “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” has been revamped yet again, this time to serve as the lead single to Moonchild Mixes, Selena’s latest posthumous record set for release on Aug. 26. “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” is one of three updated renditions of past songs created for the record. The remainder...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
How Limp Bizkit turned an obnoxious George Michael cover into an epic nu metal banger
Fred Durst loved it, bandmate Wes Borland hated it, and Limp Bizkit’s raucous version of Faith opened the door for every bad nu metal cover that followed
soultracks.com
Soul legend William Bell to release new music
The lead single entitled "One Day Closer To Home" will be released near the end of August 2022 followed by a full length album in September, both on the Wilbe Records imprint. The song, which serves as the title track for the album, is about true freedom and going home in every sense of the word. It's a "back to basics" formula musically with great lyrics, melody and ultimately a superb vocal performance by Bell. Whether it's labeled Soul, Blues or Americana, this is a definitive lesson in song craftsmanship.
David Ellefson has made a Megadeth supergroup with two other ex-members
The band will be playing two classic Megadeth albums in full!
Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite to Perform ‘Paranoid’
Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England, performing during the closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games. The performance, which can be watched below, initially began with a brief snippet of “Iron Man,” the group’s classic 1971 single. Osbourne then rose up...
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi just reunited to play Black Sabbath classics in Birmingham
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi make surprise appearance to close the 2022 Commonwealth games in their hometown of Birmingham
Guitar World Magazine
10 questions for Yngwie Malmsteen: “I’m an extremist in everything I do. More is more in everything”
The shred king talks regrets, first gigs and explains why he never has a bad show. Yngwie Malmsteen needs little introduction but he sure deserves one. Few players have done more to digest the broad-spectrum grandeur of classical music and apply it to electric guitar music, to rock guitar. He's...
Queen’s Brian May ‘Got a Bit Emotional’ Over Ozzy Osbourne + Tony Iommi Onstage Reunion
Queen guitarist Brian May, a fervent rock music fan on top of being a pro rock musician, admitted to getting a little "emotional" while watching the Black Sabbath members Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunite to play classic Sabbath material at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England on Monday (Aug. 8).
Ozzy Osbourne reveals Lemmy’s favourite album by him - and some defiant words the Motörhead legend gave him near the end
“I’m probably going to die, I suppose. Never thought I’d make 70, so I did good’"
Crazy Swedes add Pink Floyd and Billy Cobham covers to debut album reissue
US fusion quartet Crazy Swedes will reissue new deluxe version of their self-titled debut album in September
Billboard
Dance Gavin Dance Crowns Rock Album Charts, Earns First Billboard 200 Top 10
Dance Gavin Dance rules Billboard‘s rock album charts with its new album Jackpot Juicer, which debuts atop the rankings dated Aug. 13. In the July 29-Aug. 4 tracking week, the set started with 34,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate, with 26,000 via album sales. The LP is...
David Ellefson Reveals How a Fan Letter Inspired Megadeth to Play Faster in Early Days
When you think of thrash metal, you think of lightning riffs, and that is something that Megadeth's 1985 Killing Is My Business debut definitely has. But as former bassist David Ellefson recently shared on his website, a fan letter provided the impetus for pushing the band toward the even more blistering sound that fans have come to love on that record.
17 Fan Reactions To Netflix's "Keep Breathing"
Liv isn't the only one that this show took on a ride.
Behind the Band Name: Korn
On our end of things, we’ve been brushing up on our nu metal bands: Slipknot, Limp Bizkit, Deftones, Linkin Park, and of course, Korn. Nu metal as we know it today first emerged in the mid-1990s being heavily syncopated, based on guitar riffs, and featuring angry and/or nihilistic lyrics. (Feeling like a freak on a leash, anyone?). Further, the vocals of nu metal were partially inspired by the Golden age of hip-hop as metal borrowed its more rhythmic way of presenting verses.
10 Rock + Metal Album Cover Artists You Need To Know About as Chosen by Demon Hunter’s Ryan Clark
Demon Hunter have always taken pride in their album artwork, and as it turns out the album artwork is just part of a wide-spanning artistic endeavor surrounding their forthcoming album, Exile. The record, due Sept. 9, is their first-ever concept album, set in the aftermath of civilized society's collapse and examining the new modern life through a nonconformist lens.
Stereogum
Max Tundra – “MBGATE (Kero Kero Bonito Remix)”
At the end of this week, Max Tundra is putting out a remix mixtape called Remixtape. We’ve heard contributions from A. G. Cook and Katie Dey and today Kero Kero Bonito is sharing their remix of “MBGATE,” the quasi-title track from his 2002 album Mastered By Guy At The Exchange. KKB turn the track into a twitching groove, and Sarah Bonito goes into a gloriously nerdy rant about all the mechanics of mixing and mastering a song for release.
Paul Samson: remembering NWOBHM's lost star
Samson had critically acclaimed albums under their belt and a future Iron Maiden superstar out front, but fate conspired against them
Tobias Forge Reacts to Ghost ‘Not Being Metal Enough’
Tobias Forge has responded to Ghost being called “not metal enough” by naysayers in the metal community. The Ghost mastermind also reacted to those who use homophobic slurs to describe his band’s evolution, declaring he’s glad those types of people don’t listen to Ghost. With...
Guitar World Magazine
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine: the ultimate interview – only in the new Guitar World
Also in this issue: 60 wild years of Ernie Ball, Bowie's Ziggy Stardust turns 50, Mike Campbell, Eric Johnson, Korn and more. Dave Mustaine’s former Metallica bandmates may have penned the line, “What don’t kill ya make ya more strong” (Broken, Beat & Scarred), but it’s Megadeth’s main man that has more accurately demonstrated the grammatically correct aphorism by German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche: “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”
