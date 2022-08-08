ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artemi Panarin’s hilarious reaction to Jacob Trouba being named Rangers captain

The New York Rangers made a huge move on Tuesday, naming star defenseman Jacob Trouba as the team’s next captain. The Rangers have not had a single team captain since Ryan McDonagh left for the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017-18. Instead, the team has utilized multiple assistant captains during that span. After Trouba was named […] The post Artemi Panarin’s hilarious reaction to Jacob Trouba being named Rangers captain appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL Offseason Grades for All 32 Teams

The 2022-23 NHL season won’t begin for another two months, but the majority of offseason moves have already been made. Other than a few last-minute depth signings and the fate of Nazem Kadri, we now have a clear idea of what each roster will look like this season. An offseason is evaluated based on an organization’s execution of a strategy that helps the team improve on the ice in 2022-23 and in future seasons.
Oilers superfan Stelter dies at age 6

Encouraged team to 'Play La Bamba, baby,' was inspiration during playoff run. Ben Stelter, the Edmonton Oilers superfan who befriended captain Connor McDavid and encouraged them to "Play La Bamba, baby" after each win in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, has died at the age of 6. Ben's father, Mike...
Hurricanes News & Rumors: Pacioretty, Necas, & More

It’s gone from a promising week in the Carolina Hurricanes’ corner of the hockey universe to a pretty tumultuous one. From bringing back a talented young restricted free agent (RFA) to giving themselves another option to fill out the back end of their blue line, the roster for the upcoming season is beginning to become a littler clearer.
Grading Julien BriseBois’ Biggest Trades as Lightning GM

Julien BriseBois became the acting general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning prior to the 2018-19 season. His predecessor, the legendary Steve Yzerman, had brought the team from the bottom of the league to a consistent playoff team in his eight seasons as general manager (GM). This fact caused many to worry about the future of the franchise with him no longer the GM. The core that he’d built had yet to win a Stanley Cup, and many feared the team would not be able to win one with BriseBois now in control.
NHL

Three Lucky Long Island Dads Win 'Ultimate Hockey Dad'

Hockey dads were nominated by their kids, received special visits from Sparky the Dragon on Tuesday. The New York Islanders Ultimate Hockey Dad program, presented by Cardworks Acquiring, allowed fans to submit a summary as to why their dad is the "Ultimate Hockey Dad." While there are too many great hockey dads to count, three winners were chosen, and they each received a special visit from Sparky the Dragon at their homes on Tuesday.
NHL

Ducks Announce 2022-23 Promotional Schedule

The Ducks have released the club's 2022-23 Promotional Schedule, which includes 24 giveaway and theme nights at Honda Center. To kick off the season, all fans in attendance on Opening Night (Oct. 12 vs. Seattle) will receive a 2022-23 season schedule courtesy of Bally Sports. The first 10,000 fans in...
Red Wings’ Sweden Connection Still Delivers the Best Prospects

The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) is one of the most competitive hockey leagues in the world, falling right behind the NHL. This being said, it is the best environment for prospects to round out their game before heading up to the NHL level of play. Other major hockey leagues that serve as a similar stepping stone are the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). So, what makes the SHL stand out, especially regarding Detroit Red Wings prospects?
NHL

On Tap: Day 2 of World Junior Championship

Spotlight on Canada forward Bedard; Wallstedt, Sweden face Switzerland. Wednesday is the second day of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. On Tap for Day 2. All games on NHL Network in U.S., TSN and RDS in Canada. Sweden vs. Switzerland...
NHL

Four CBJ prospects to participate in 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced today that four prospects have been selected to participate in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships, which runs from August 9-20 in Edmonton, Alberta. This year's tournament originally kicked off in December but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is composed of the best Under-20-year-old players in the world and consists of 10 countries split between two pools. F Kent Johnson will compete for Canada while D David Jiricek, LW Martin Rysavy and D Stanislav Svozil will suit up for Czechia.
NHL

Sweeney Talks Bergeron, Krejci, Pastrnak, and More

Sweeney said that discussions with both Bergeron and Krejci had been ongoing for some time, noting that in Krejci's case there were talks regarding his return dating back as far as last season. With the knowledge for several weeks that both wanted to return to the Bruins, Sweeney commended the centermen for their patience as the club worked to craft the deals within the constraints of the salary cap, while also acknowledging their willingness to do what was best for the success of the team in 2022-23.
NHL

O'Connor shares day with Cup, teammates on boat in Alberta

The Colorado Avalanche forward spent a full day with the Cup in Calgary, Alberta. After his daily dose of caffeine, O'Connor and the Cup met up with teammate and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar for a cruise around town and then, out on Bow River. As the saying goes, days...
NHL

Gritty, Bernie visit Empire State Building, Bettman at League office

Twelve mascots explore New York City, fight over new NHL opening. Mascots from around the country visited the Empire State Building and met NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman at the League's New York City offices on Wednesday. The Chicago Blackhawks' Tommy Hawk, Coachella Valley Firebirds' Fuego, Colorado Avalanche's Bernie the St....
Stanley Cup Memories, Penguins Core Goes for Four, and More!

In sports, filling the shoes of a legend is never an easy task. Josh Getzoff has done just that, taking over as the radio play-by-play announcer for the legendary voice of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Mike Lange. Getzoff joined "Penguins Lunch" to discuss his time with the Penguins and some of...
NHL

Zacha signs one-year contract with Bruins, avoids arbitration

Forward gets $3.5 million, had hearing scheduled for Thursday. Pavel Zacha signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Boston Bruins on Monday. The 25-year-old forward was a restricted free agent and avoided a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for Thursday. He was traded to the Bruins by New Jersey Devils on July 13 for forward Erik Haula and had an NHL career-high 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists) in 70 games last season.
NHL

Statement from Maple Leafs Alumnus Börje Salming

Börje Salming, who played 16 seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs from 1973 to 1989, has issued the following statement on his health:. "I have received news that has shaken my family and me. The signs that indicated that something was wrong in my body turned out to be...
NHL

Bigger role could be in the cards for hulking defenseman Jani Hakanpaa

As one of the really solid moves the Stars made in free agency last summer, Hakanpaa was very serviceable. The big defenseman took up a lot of the slack lost when Jamie Oleksiak went to Seattle and did it at a much cheaper rate than Oleksiak's $4.6 million AAV with the Kraken.
NHL

