Premier League

Man Utd must not stray from Erik ten Hag’s master plan to turn club around despite shock Brighton loss, says Diogo Dalot

By Neil Custis
 2 days ago
DIOGO DALOT says Manchester United must not take their eyes off the new path under Erik Ten Hag despite Sunday’s horror show at Old Trafford.

United were outplayed in losing 2-1 to Brighton.

Man Utd made the worst possible start to life under Ten Hag Credit: Getty
Gross struck twice in the first half as Brighton secured a sensational win at Old Trafford Credit: AP

The first half was as poor as anything seen last season as they went 2-0 down.

It laid bare the job Ten Hag has on at Old Trafford.

But full-back Dalot said: “This result is not going to take our heads off the path and what we need to do. It is a setback but in football you don't have time to think a little bit, now we have to analyse and definitely do better.

“Now is not the time to stop, it is a setback from the beginning but we need to analyse what we can do better.

“We need to be a little bit more organised, especially off the ball, press a little bit more, get the ball back faster and then when we have it, have more time on it, be calmer, have a clean head so we can think what plays we should do.

“That's what we tried, I think it was visible we got better but it was not enough for the comeback.”

Dalot admitted that United lacked aggression in the first half as Brighton took them apart.

He said: “It was disappointing. In the first half we could have been a little bit more aggressive, especially when we lost the ball.

“We also conceded some counter attacks that we shouldn't.

“In the Premier League if you concede two goals it is very difficult to come back. We fought until the end, but it wasn't enough.”

Next up for United is Brentford away this weekend and Dalot says they have to get things sorted before that.

He said: “We are going to have some time this week to organise and definitely do better for the Brentford game.”

After that of course it is the visit of Liverpool.

The fans started to turn early on during Sunday’s game as United went behind.

Now next time out Dalot says it is important that they give a packed Old Trafford a performance to inspire them.

He said: “Obviously we need to perform and we need to push them with us as well, we need to give them joy watching us.

“That is what we need to do and that is the aim, to win games, control games and have the fans with us for 90 minutes.”

Ten Hag's first Premier League game in charge ended in defeat Credit: EPA

