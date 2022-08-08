ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

You’re a Netflix GENIUS if you know hidden trick to fix one of app’s biggest irritants

By Harry Pettit
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tJ236_0h9EZCJx00

WE'VE all been there: You're browsing Netflix and are suddenly affronted by the blaring soundtrack of a trailer.

The U.S. streaming giant automatically plays trailers for content as you flick through its feed to give you a taste of what's on offer.

But while it can help you make a selection, the feature – which is switched on by default – is one of Netflix's most divisive.

Fans regularly take to social media to lament its autoplaying trailers, branding them annoying and unnecessary.

If you're sick of watching them, you're in luck: As of February 2020, Netflix has let you turn autoplaying trailers off.

How to turn Netflix preview trailers off on an iPhone, iPad, Android phone or tablet

First, open the Netflix app on your iOS or Android device. From the home screen, tap the profile icon or More (three horizontal lines).

Tap Manage Profiles and select the profile that you want to edit.

Toggle the switch next to Autoplay Previews to turn the setting on or off. Tap Done.

Now, when you browse the feed on your device, trailers will no longer auto-play.

You can switch them back on by following the steps above again.

How to turn Netflix preview trailers off on all other devices

Open Netflix in your preferred desktop browser. Click on your account icon in the top right-hand corner.

Click "Manage Profiles" and select the profile you use. Then un-tick the box that says "Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices."

Save this change and then click back on your profile.

The trailers should stop playing automatically even if you hover over an option.

Follow the steps above if you ever want to turn the feature back on.

You'll also see an option just above the preview feature that will let you turn off autoplay of the next episode.

This can be useful if you've got a bit of a binge-watching problem and are trying to watch a series slowly.

Some versions of Netflix have setting toggles in the top right-hand corner that can turn previews on or off quickly.

The options appear if you click on three horizontal lines that appear next to the account icon.

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D9zxU_0h9EZCJx00

Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered...

Get all the latest WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and other tech gadget stories here.

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online Tech & Science team? Email us at tech@the-sun.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused

The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
INTERNET
GamesRadar

A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched

The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

This new Netflix series might be your worst nightmare

One hit TV show and Netflix series after another has made broadcast gold out of terror in the skies. Lost, of course, is an easy example that comes to mind, with the breakup of Oceanic Flight 815 in mid-air and its subsequent crash on a mysterious island. Manifest did its own version of the same thing (and, speaking of which, creator Jeff Rake has teased that we might be getting a trailer for Manifest Season 4, Part 1, on August 28 — fingers crossed!).
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Maps#Smart Phone#Ios#Android#Tap Manage Profiles
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
PopCrush

Woman Who Worked in Prison Reveals Why You Should Never Put Sticker Decals on Your Car

A woman on TikTok revealed why she will never put sticker decals on her car — and she's cautioning others to do the same. In a viral video which has so far garnered over 460,000 views, former prison corrections officer Michaela Katharina, who was responsible for securing inmates for two and a half years, reveals the "things [she] will never do after working in corrections."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheStreet

KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product

While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
iPad
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Mail

Zuckerberg fails to hide his irritation at worker who asked if extra 'vacation' days will continue post-pandemic - then doubles down by telling lazy staff 'some of you might just say this place isn’t for you... and that's ok with me'

Furious Mark Zuckerberg allegedly failed to hide his irritation when one of his staff members asked if Meta's extra 'vacation' days would continue after the pandemic. This is the silicone valley CEO's latest crack down on 'lazy' staff, after he provided a deluge of cushy benefits for employees during the coronavirus pandemic - including extra days off and company-wide bonuses.
BUSINESS
Android Authority

How to know if your Facebook account has been hacked

It’s everyone’s worst nightmare. An online account that you’ve had and nurtured for years is suddenly hacked and taken over for bragging rights by some guy in his mother’s basement. But sometimes, it’s not immediately apparent that your account has been hacked. What are the signs that someone is creeping about in the background, reading your personal information, and dropping viagra links to your friends? How do you know if your Facebook account has been hacked?
INTERNET
BGR.com

Everyone is saying the same thing about the #1 show on Netflix

Martin Gero, a co-showrunner of the new Netflix series Keep Breathing, had a simple message for viewers on Twitter. After marveling that the show is currently #1 on Netflix, a statement that he adorned with the “mind-blown” emoji, he then went on to express his gratitude. “So proud of the incredible team that made this serene thriller that is resonating with so many people. And thank you for all your DM’s and tweets about how much it’s meant to you all.” And then — the disparaging comments started rolling in.
TV SERIES
TIME

Facebook's Home Page Works Differently Now. Here's How To Use It

Facebook is launching a new feature that will allow users to see posts from their friends, groups, and pages in chronological order, Facebook parent company Meta announced on Thursday. When users open Facebook after receiving the update, they’ll be greeted with the Home feed. This is a tab that shows...
INTERNET
Android Authority

How to know if someone has blocked you on iMessage

How do you know if someone has blocked you on iMessage? Well, it’s not easy to find out, and although there are signs you can look out for, nothing is conclusive. Those signs could well have a totally innocent meaning, so the only real way to know if you’re blocked on iMessage is just to ask the person for a straight-up answer. But assuming you’d rather not ask, and you want to keep things on the down-low, here are some signs your messages may not be reaching Planet Earth.
INTERNET
ohmymag.co.uk

Google issues massive warning to Gmail users

Google has issued an urgent warning to millions of Gmail users after it identified a weird bug that attaches a sender warning to every email received, Forbes reports. The company first noticed the bug last Thursday and has since been working to find a fix. Bug attack. If you were...
INTERNET
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For Longer Battery Life

Your iPhone was an expensive investment — so why does it seem like its battery lasts all of a few hours before conking out on you just when you need your device most? Poor charging habits could be contributing to a weaker battery, but so can the settings you have enabled, believe it or not. And sometimes disabling a setting or two is all you need to do to make a huge difference in the quality and performance of your phone. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for longer battery life.
CELL PHONES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
660K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy