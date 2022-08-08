ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Grichuk leads Rockies against the Cardinals after 5-hit outing

St. Louis Cardinals (60-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -161, Rockies +137; over/under is 11...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Guardians vs. Tigers Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, August 10 (Guardians Ready for First Place)

Tell your friends, tell your family, tell your neighbors! The Cleveland Guardians are tied for first place in the AL Central!. After becoming the resident Cleveland Guardians fan throughout the season, I'm thrilled to see this club tied for a playoff spot with the Minnesota Twins. Minnesota is in a series with the vaunted Dodgers, so Cleveland has a huge opportunity to take sole possession of first place with Aaron Civale taking on the Detroit Tigers today.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Guardians' Will Benson at DH versus Detroit

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Benson is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Drew Hutchison and the Detroit Tigers. Benson will replace Owen Miller as the designated hitter and bat seventh. The rookie is 0-for-11 with a run scored and six strikeouts to begin his big league career. Benson...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
FOX Sports

Rockies begin 3-game series at home against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (60-48, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (48-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-8, 2.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-3, 5.75 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -181, Rockies +153; over/under is 11...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Miami's Jesus Aguilar resting on Wednesday night

Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Aguilar will sit on the bench after Lewin Diaz was named Wednesday's starting first baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 285 batted balls this season, Aguilar has produced a 7.4% barrel rate and a...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nolan Jones
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Franmil Reyes
Person
Jake Jewell
Person
Tyler Freeman
Person
Triston Mckenzie
Person
Konnor Pilkington
numberfire.com

Oscar Gonzalez grabbing seat Wednesday for Guardians

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Oscar Gonzalez is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Drew Hutchison and the Detroit Tigers. Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and a run scored in Tuesday's series opener, but he's taking a seat Wednesday after four straight starts. Nolan Jones will replace Gonzalez in right field and hit sixth.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Brewers' stats since All-Star break prove David Stearns' trade deadline approach was sound

The 2022 trade deadline will not be one that Milwaukee Brewers fans will soon forget. To be sure, this is not a positive thing either. The Brewers traded away the best relief pitcher in their history for Taylor Rogers, Dinelson Lamet and two prospects and Lamet was designated for assigning soon afterward as Josh Hader joined the Padres. Milwaukee then traded for Matt Bush and Trevor Rosenthal in separate deals. Missing from the line of transactions is one that Brewers fans were wishing desperately for: a bat to improve the offense.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy