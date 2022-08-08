Read full article on original website
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
The Guardians Are The Only Team In The American League Central That Have Done This
The Guardians are currently one game back in the American League Central and are the only team in the division with a winning record against teams over .500.
FOX Sports
Grichuk leads Rockies against the Cardinals after 5-hit outing
St. Louis Cardinals (60-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -161, Rockies +137; over/under is 11...
Guardians vs. Tigers Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, August 10 (Guardians Ready for First Place)
Tell your friends, tell your family, tell your neighbors! The Cleveland Guardians are tied for first place in the AL Central!. After becoming the resident Cleveland Guardians fan throughout the season, I'm thrilled to see this club tied for a playoff spot with the Minnesota Twins. Minnesota is in a series with the vaunted Dodgers, so Cleveland has a huge opportunity to take sole possession of first place with Aaron Civale taking on the Detroit Tigers today.
numberfire.com
Guardians' Will Benson at DH versus Detroit
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Benson is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Drew Hutchison and the Detroit Tigers. Benson will replace Owen Miller as the designated hitter and bat seventh. The rookie is 0-for-11 with a run scored and six strikeouts to begin his big league career. Benson...
FOX Sports
Rockies begin 3-game series at home against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals (60-48, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (48-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-8, 2.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-3, 5.75 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -181, Rockies +153; over/under is 11...
numberfire.com
Miami's Jesus Aguilar resting on Wednesday night
Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Aguilar will sit on the bench after Lewin Diaz was named Wednesday's starting first baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 285 batted balls this season, Aguilar has produced a 7.4% barrel rate and a...
Mattress Mack invites Pearland Little League to Astros game as team basks in viral moment
The Williamsport-bound little leaguers have a celebration tour, of sorts, planned at the Astros game and their own backyard.
Aces All-Star to Miss Several Weeks as Playoffs Approach
The two-time Sixth Woman of the Year is expected to miss two to four weeks due to a right-knee bone contusion.
Yardbarker
It's Not Taking Long For Oscar Gonzalez To Heat Back Up For The Guardians
Usually, when a player spends a lengthy amount of time on the injured list it can take them some time to get get back to where they left off. Not if your name is Oscar Gonzalez. He spent the whole month of July dealing with a right intercostal strain but...
Braves select top prospect Vaughn Grissom, activate Kirby Yates
The Braves announced Wednesday that they selected the contract of top infield prospect Vaughn Grissom from Double-A Mississippi and activated right-hander Kirby Yates from the 60-day injured list. To open space on the 40-man roster, Atlanta activated first baseman Mike Ford from the 10-day IL and designated him for assignment...
numberfire.com
Oscar Gonzalez grabbing seat Wednesday for Guardians
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Oscar Gonzalez is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Drew Hutchison and the Detroit Tigers. Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and a run scored in Tuesday's series opener, but he's taking a seat Wednesday after four straight starts. Nolan Jones will replace Gonzalez in right field and hit sixth.
Yardbarker
Brewers' stats since All-Star break prove David Stearns' trade deadline approach was sound
The 2022 trade deadline will not be one that Milwaukee Brewers fans will soon forget. To be sure, this is not a positive thing either. The Brewers traded away the best relief pitcher in their history for Taylor Rogers, Dinelson Lamet and two prospects and Lamet was designated for assigning soon afterward as Josh Hader joined the Padres. Milwaukee then traded for Matt Bush and Trevor Rosenthal in separate deals. Missing from the line of transactions is one that Brewers fans were wishing desperately for: a bat to improve the offense.
