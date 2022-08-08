ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers' T.J. Watt named top edge-rusher for 2022 NFL season

Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro edge-rusher and reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt will likely pursue history during the 2022 NFL season as long as he remains healthy throughout the fall. Watt ended last campaign tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan for the most sacks recorded by...
Tua Tagovailoa on Dolphins' links to Tom Brady: 'I'm still here ... that's all noise at this point'

It's already been a challenging 2022 season for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, even with the season opener still weeks away. Earlier this month, the Dolphins were docked two draft picks by the NFL for violating tampering rules involving "impermissible communications" with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his agent.
