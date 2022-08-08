ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Longtime Minnesota Twins Pitcher Released

Exactly seven years after making his major league debut with the Twins, Tyler Duffey was designated for assignment by the team on Aug. 5. On Monday, the right-hander was released, officially parting Duffey from the only big league club he has ever pitched for. The 31-year-old is now a free agent.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals are feeling it. The Cards extended their scorching undefeated streak to seven games following a 12-9 takedown of the New York Yankees at home Sunday. That victory also capped a three-game sweep of the American League-leading Yankees. Nolan Arenado distilled his emotions about the sweep of the Bronx […] The post Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
theScore

Orioles rally past Blue Jays to close in on AL playoff spot

BALTIMORE (AP) — Whether they make the postseason or not, the Baltimore Orioles have brought playoff-level excitement back to Camden Yards lately. An eighth-inning homer that turned a deficit into a lead? Check. A ninth-inning showdown between their young closer and one of the game's top sluggers? Check. Rougned...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Orioles' Ryan McKenna batting leadoff Monday

The Baltimore Orioles listed Ryan McKenna as their starter in right field for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. McKenna will cover right field and hit out of the leadoff spot Monday while Anthony Santander takes over at designated hitter, Adley Rutschman moves back behind home plate, and Robinson Chirinos takes a seat.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
numberfire.com

Marwin Gonzalez not in lineup Monday for New York

New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Gonzalez is being replaced at shortstop by Isiah Kiner-Falefa versus Mariners starter Logan Gilbert. In 135 plate appearnaces this season, Gonzalez has a .215 batting average with a .631 OPS, 3 home runs,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Baltimore's Terrin Vavra sitting versus Toronto Monday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Terrin Vavra in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vavra will sit out Monday's game while Ramon Urias starts at second base and bats fifth against the Blue Jays. The rookie has made a splash in his first 25 plate...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Report: Toronto Blue Jays to sign CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

Bradley Jr. was drafted by the Red Sox in the 1st round of the 2011 draft and joined the team two years later. He spent the first nine years of his career there between 2013 and 2020 appearing in 873 games. He slashed .239/.321/.412, but signed with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021. He spent the season there, but was sent back to the Red Sox ahead of this season in the Hunter Renfroe trade.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Beckham
Person
Rocco Baldelli
Person
Alan Porter
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Cavan Biggio

Comments / 0

Community Policy