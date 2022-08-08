Read full article on original website
Longtime Minnesota Twins Pitcher Released
Exactly seven years after making his major league debut with the Twins, Tyler Duffey was designated for assignment by the team on Aug. 5. On Monday, the right-hander was released, officially parting Duffey from the only big league club he has ever pitched for. The 31-year-old is now a free agent.
Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals are feeling it. The Cards extended their scorching undefeated streak to seven games following a 12-9 takedown of the New York Yankees at home Sunday. That victory also capped a three-game sweep of the American League-leading Yankees. Nolan Arenado distilled his emotions about the sweep of the Bronx […] The post Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Orioles rally past Blue Jays to close in on AL playoff spot
BALTIMORE (AP) — Whether they make the postseason or not, the Baltimore Orioles have brought playoff-level excitement back to Camden Yards lately. An eighth-inning homer that turned a deficit into a lead? Check. A ninth-inning showdown between their young closer and one of the game's top sluggers? Check. Rougned...
Orioles' Ryan McKenna batting leadoff Monday
The Baltimore Orioles listed Ryan McKenna as their starter in right field for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. McKenna will cover right field and hit out of the leadoff spot Monday while Anthony Santander takes over at designated hitter, Adley Rutschman moves back behind home plate, and Robinson Chirinos takes a seat.
Sierra RBI double in 12th, Angels beat A’s 5-4 for sweep
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Magneuris Sierra hit an RBI single in the 10th inning, then doubled home the go-ahead run in the 12th that lifted the Los Angeles Angels over the Oakland Athletics 5-4 on Wednesday for a three-game sweep. The A’s suffered their second winless homestand of the...
Marwin Gonzalez not in lineup Monday for New York
New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Gonzalez is being replaced at shortstop by Isiah Kiner-Falefa versus Mariners starter Logan Gilbert. In 135 plate appearnaces this season, Gonzalez has a .215 batting average with a .631 OPS, 3 home runs,...
Baltimore's Terrin Vavra sitting versus Toronto Monday
The Baltimore Orioles did not list Terrin Vavra in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vavra will sit out Monday's game while Ramon Urias starts at second base and bats fifth against the Blue Jays. The rookie has made a splash in his first 25 plate...
Report: Toronto Blue Jays to sign CF Jackie Bradley Jr.
Bradley Jr. was drafted by the Red Sox in the 1st round of the 2011 draft and joined the team two years later. He spent the first nine years of his career there between 2013 and 2020 appearing in 873 games. He slashed .239/.321/.412, but signed with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021. He spent the season there, but was sent back to the Red Sox ahead of this season in the Hunter Renfroe trade.
Cubs parting ways with notable core player at end of season
The Chicago Cubs have largely moved on from the core of players who won the World Series in 2016. On Monday, the team announced that another big part of that team will be departing at the end of the season. Cubs GM Jed Hoyer announced that the team will mutually...
