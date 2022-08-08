ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'A month with Mourinho is enough to send a man to this': Fans mercilessly mock Paulo Dybala for taking 'the worst corner in the history of football' during Roma's 5-0 thrashing of Shakhtar Donetsk

By Abdi Rashid For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Paulo Dybala left fans bemused after watching his corner roll behind the net for a goal kick during Roma's 5-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Argentinian completed a free transfer to Jose Mourinho's side last month and fans filled the streets in the Italian capital to welcome him.

In what was his second start for Roma, Dybala took a poor corner that eventually went out of play and fans took to social media to mock him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fz7YU_0h9EUmII00
Paulo Dybala left fans bemused after watching his corner roll out for a goal-kick on Sunday 

One fan said: 'Dybala had the entire city of Rome greet him just to scuff one of the worst corners you've ever seen.'

A second fan wrote: 'Simply stunning from Dybala. It is a different game for them.

'Dybala with possibly the worst corner ever to be taken in the history of football,' said a third fan.

Another joked: 'A month with Mourinho is enough to send a man to this.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HBbit_0h9EUmII00
Despite his poor corner, Dybala put in a superb display as Roma thumped Shakhtar Donetsk

Despite the poor corner, Dybala put in a superb display as Roma thumped Shakhtar 5-0 thanks to goals from Lorenzo Pellegrini, Gianluca Mancini, Yukhym Konoplya, Nicolo Zaniolo and Edoardo Bove.

Former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum also made his debut for the club after completing a loan move from PSG last week.

Nemanja Matic was happy with the victory as he insisted Roma are ready for their Serie A opener against Salernitana on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xaFwh_0h9EUmII00
Nemanja Matic was happy with the victory as he insisted Roma are ready for the new season

The 34-year-old told Roma TV: 'I'm really glad to have had the opportunity to play in this great stadium tonight.

'I'm happy we won. We've been working very hard over these last few weeks. The whole team is ready for the next game with Salernitana.

'It will be a difficult game, but we're a tough team and I think we're ready.'

