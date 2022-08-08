West Brom starlet Rayhaan Tulloch joins Rochdale on a season-long loan - as Baggies boss Steve Bruce wants the England U18 international to gain more competitive experience this season

West Bromwich Albion forward Rayhaan Tulloch is joining Rochdale on loan.

The 21-year old, who made his debut for Albion in 2019, is being allowed out by manager Steve Bruce to gain more competitive experience.

Tulloch, an England U18 international, previously had a loan spell with Doncaster Rovers but it was cut short after he suffered a hamstring injury.

Rochdale are 22nd in League Two after a winless start to the season and manager Robbie Stockdale is keen to add extra firepower and pace to his team.

Albion boss Bruce hopes the experience can give Tulloch a run of games and confidence for him to build on ahead of a return to the Hawthorns next summer.

Albion are also fielding loan enquiries for young defenders Zac Ashworth and Ethan Ingram.

Albion have made a number of signings so far this summer, including Jayson Molumby, a central midfielder from Brighton and John Swift from fellow Championship side Reading.

Okay Yokuslu, from Celta Vigo, has also been brought in to bolster the club's midfield options while Jed Wallace has also been signed.

The club's first full season under former Aston Villa and Birmingham boss Bruce got off to an indifferent start with a 1-1 draw away at Middlesbrough.

Albion's first home game of the season takes place on Monday evening with Bruce's side hosting Watford.