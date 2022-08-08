ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants training camp: 10 takeaways from Day 10

By Dan Benton
 2 days ago
The New York Giants were back on the practice field at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Monday preparing for their first preseason game.

It may be hard to believe, but the last week without football until February has come and gone. The Giants, of course, hope to be playing that long themselves.

In a break from recent tradition, head coach Brian Daboll did not hold a press conference on Monday morning. Instead, he appeared on WFAN and allowed his coordinators — Mike Kafka, Wink Martindale and Thomas McGaughey — to handle the media.

Here are 10 quick takeaways from training camp practice No. 10.

Kafka will call plays vs. Patriots

During a Monday morning appearance on WFAN’s Boomer & Gio, Daboll revealed that offensive coordinator Mike Kafka continues to call the plays. Not only that, Kafka will also assume the play-calling duties against the New England Patriots this Friday.

It would seem that Kafka is in the driver’s seat to call plays in Week 1 versus the Tennessee Titans but Daboll made sure to tap the brakes on that. He acknowledged that while Kafka has done a good job to this point, a decision on the regular season play-caller has not yet been made.

QBs, WRs on same page?

Early in training camp, it was clear that the team’s quarterbacks and wide receivers were not necessarily on the same page. That’s a product of new faces, a new system and an entirely new offensively language.

Over the past week, Kafka said, that has begun to change. And as the team heads into Week 1 of the preseason, he feels the communication has improved significantly.

There were some clear miscommunication issues during Friday night’s Fan Fest scrimmage that would beg to differ but overall, Kafka sees the growth.

As far as the offensive line, Kafka says there are still some communication issues there that need to be ironed out.

ILB an "open competition"

Who will start alongside Blake Martinez this season? That’s a decision that has not yet been made.

Martindale says the inside linebacker position remains an open competition that includes Tae Crowder, Carter Coughlin, Cam Brown and rookies Darrian Beavers and Micah McFadden.

Speaking of Brown, McGaughey continues to praise the linebacker for not just his special teams prowess, but his defensive ability.

Kayvon is impressive

Martindale has seen what everyone else has seen this summer: Rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has the ability to dominate.

But it’s not Thibodeaux’s play on the field that has stood out to Martindale, it’s been his study habits. The rookie’s work ethic is off the charts, putting to rest any pre-draft concerns about his commitment to football.

Gillan needs to improve hangtime

McGaughey has been impressed with the powerful leg of punter Jamie Gillan but feels there’s more development needed.

Although Gillan is able to launch the ball long distances, McGaughey says he really needs to get his hangtime numbers up. In order for the punt coverage team to get set down the field, improvement in the air time is required.

McGaughey says this is something they’ve been working on throughout camp and will continue to leading up to the regular season.

Thibs on special teams? Yes.

Rookies traditionally play special teams snaps and that will not change for Kayvon Thibodeaux in 2022.

Although some aren’t going to like hearing it, McGaughey said there will be a role for Thibodeaux on specials this season. What precisely that role will be remains to be seen.

Taylor with a first-team rep

For the first time since the Giants reported in the spring, quarterback Tyrod Taylor received first-team reps.

Wait, let us be more specific… Taylor took a single first-team rep before the ball went back to Daniel Jones.

What the issue was that led to Jones leaving for a play is unclear, but there seemed to be a miscommunication on the throw prior — something that didn’t sit well with Daboll. The entire situation was short-lived but noteworthy.

Jones did not look particularly good on Monday, but Kafka did say he was doing a “phenomenal job” with the offense prior to practice.

Injured players

Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones missed his eighth consecutive practice on Monday and it’s clear there’s reason for legitimate concern.

Fellow tight end (and fullback/H-back) Andre Miller, running back Matt Breida and rookie offensive lineman Josh Ezeudu were also limited or not practicing.

Wide receiver Robert Foster ditched his red jersey and returned to practice.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Sterling Shepard and edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (NFI) are making strides in their respective returns.

Bad day for Toney, offense

The offense did very little to inspire confidence on Monday. Despite the positive words from Kafka, the entire unit looked sloppy and sluggish.

The quarterbacks were throwing incompletions and interceptions with frequency, especially Jones. But even when they did hit receivers, balls were being dropped left and right.

Kadarius Toney was the day’s biggest violator, dropping several passes in individuals and team drills. At one point, the crowd began to moan due to his drops.

Barkley ignites a fight

Late in practice, running back Saquon Barkley trucked cornerback Aaron Robinson. That upset some defenders and a few short plays later, punches were being thrown.

Center Jon Feliciano and linebacker Cam Brown exchanged haymakers, while offensive line coach Bobby Johnson also got into it with some players.

Safety Xavier McKinney could be seen (and heard) screaming at Barkley.

