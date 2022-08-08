ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
marketplace.org

Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?

Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
MIDLAND, TX
rigzone.com

Oil Rose in Volatile Session Amid Iran Supply Uncertainty

Oil climbed the most in over a week during a volatile summer session as investors continue to weigh US-Iran nuclear deal talks and the potential hit to demand from an economic slowdown. West Texas Intermediate futures topped $90 a barrel on Monday amid a return of bullish sentiment after a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Rises on Slower Inflation Rate and Declining Dollar

Oil settled at the highest level in a week on signs of cooling inflation and a weakening dollar. West Texas Intermediate topped $91 a barrel in New York after the US reported inflation rose at a slower-than-expected pace, potentially relieving pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates further. Later in the session, a slumping US dollar help to lifted commodities broadly, while government data showed that weekly US gasoline demand had improved after inventories sank below the 10-year seasonal average.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

USA Driving Season Labeled Major Disappointment

'The driving season, which most assume starts in late May, has not provided the usual boost to demand this year'. — The U.S. driving season has proved a major disappointment for the oil market. That’s according to a new report from Standard Chartered, which highlighted that the period is...
TRAFFIC
ESPN 960 San Angelo

Is Your West Texas Electric Bill Shocking? What’s Going On?

My latest electric bill was a shock. I know we're having a heatwave. I know we've had more consecutive days above 100 than at any time in history. I know all that. I expected my electric bill to be higher. I did not expect the surprise I got in the mail. How ironic when I opened the bill, I thought I was going to need the paddles. You know, the jolt of electricity that shocks your heart back into rhythm.
TEXAS STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Social Security benefits may go down according to senator

photo of empty walletPhoto by Emil Kalibridov (Unsplash) Senator Lindsey Graham recently said that "seniors may have to take a little less and pay a little more in" in a recent interview regarding social security. With inflation currently sitting at 9%, the thought of receiving a smaller payment from the government or contributing more money to social security is very concerning and would impact millions of people in a very negative way. In Washington state, the overall cost of living is 118% or 18% higher than the rest of the country, so if the amount dips below that for retirees, there could be a serious problem.
WASHINGTON STATE
rigzone.com

USA Oilfield Services Sector Employment Rises in July

U.S. oilfield services and equipment sector employment rose by over 7,100 jobs in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. — United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released preliminary employment data, showing a jump in employment in the U.S. oilfield services and equipment sector. Citing the data, Energy Workforce & Technology Council notes that employment rose by an estimated 7,131 jobs to 643,092 in July, with June numbers adjusted to 635,960.
INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Beach Energy Pens LNG SPA Deal With BP

Beach Energy has finalized and signed the LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement with a subsidiary of oil and gas supermajor BP. — Beach Energy has finalized and signed the LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with BP Singapore Pte. Limited, a subsidiary of oil and gas supermajor BP. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

BP Selling Stake in Ohio Refinery

BP has announced that it has reached an agreement to sell its 50 percent stake in the BP-Husky Toledo Refinery in Ohio to Calgary-based Cenovus. Under the terms of the deal, Cenovus, which is BP’s joint venture partner in the facility, will pay $300 million for BP’s stake in the refinery, plus the value of inventory, and take over operations when the transaction closes. This is currently expected to occur later in 2022, according to BP, which noted that BP and Cenovus will also enter into a multi-year product supply agreement.
OHIO STATE
rigzone.com

Ring Energy Posts Second Quarter Profit

Ring Energy reported a jump in net income for the second quarter of 2022 on the back of higher commodity prices. — Ring Energy posted a net income of $41.9 million for the second quarter of the year, up from the $7.1 million reported in the previous quarter. It has to be reminded that in the second quarter of 2021 Ring reported a net loss of $15.9 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
rigzone.com

Devon in $1.8B Eagle Ford Deal

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) has announced that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Validus Energy, an Eagle Ford operator, for a total cash consideration of $1.8 billion. The transaction is said to be subject to customary terms and conditions and is expected to close at...
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Europe Set to Start Winter Seriously Short of Diesel

Northwest Europe is forecast to begin a perilous winter with historically low amounts of diesel, a fuel that powers vast swaths of the economy. The region’s stockpiles of road diesel, heating oil and other diesel-type fuel are set to shrivel this November to the lowest level in data that goes back to the start of 2011, according to Wood Mackenzie Ltd. That means there’s a smaller-than-usual supply cushion as the continent braces for a potentially severe winter energy crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Popular Science

Nuclear power’s biggest problem could have a small solution

In 2015 the fusion reactor at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory got a spherical upgrade for an energy-efficiency boost. Some physicists think this sort of design might be the future of the field. US Department of EnergyMost fusion experiments take place in giant doughnut-shaped reactors. Physicists want to test a smaller peanut-like one instead.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

USA Senate Passes Inflation Reduction Act

The U.S. Senate has passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which will now head to the U.S. House Of Representatives. Commenting on the Senate passing of the act, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin stated, “for years, I have worked across the aisle to determine the most effective way to increase domestic energy production, lower energy and healthcare costs, and pay down our national debt without raising costs for working Americans - the Inflation Reduction Act is the product of that work”.
CONGRESS & COURTS

