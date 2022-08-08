ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Biden tries to heal Kentucky flood victims -- and country

In Lost Creek, Kentucky, Joe Biden promised flood victims Monday that their shattered lives will be restored -- a message of optimism he hopes to beam right through a divided America three months before elections that will decide the fate of his presidency. - Empathy, unity -            So in Lost Creek, Biden did one thing he has long been known for doing well: he comforted the grieving.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Biden begins summer vacation with family in South Carolina

President Joe Biden left Washington on Wednesday to begin what is expected to be at least a seven-day vacation in South Carolina with members of his family. Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, departed the White House by motorcade to Joint Base Andrews outside the capital, where Air Force One was on hand to take them to Charleston. The first couple was planning to be in Kiawah Island, noted for its private beach and golf resort, through Tuesday, according to Federal Aviation Administration advisories. The White House did not respond to requests to provide details on Biden's vacation...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Elections
City
Field, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Us Senate#Mercy Medical Center#Clarke University#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The U S House#Major League Baseball#Field Of Dreams
Axios

Biden leaves White House isolation for first time in 18 days

President Biden traveled to Rehoboth Beach in Delaware on Sunday, following his COVID-19 isolation. Why it matters: This is the first time the president has left the White House in 18 days and the first time he has seen first lady Jill Biden since July 20, according to the White House.
POTUS
The Associated Press

FBI's Wray denounces threats following search of Trump home

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The director of the FBI had strong words Wednesday for supporters of former President Donald Trump who have been using violent rhetoric in the wake of his agency’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. Christopher Wray, who was appointed as the agency’s director in 2017 by Trump, called threats circulating online against federal agents and the Justice Department “deplorable and dangerous.” “I’m always concerned about threats to law enforcement,” Wray said. “Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you’re upset with.” Wray made the remarks following a news conference during a long-planned visit to the agency’s field office in Omaha, Nebraska, where he discussed the FBI’s focus on cybersecurity. He declined to answer questions about the hours-long search Monday by FBI agents of Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida resort.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
MLB
The Independent

Trump-backed Joe Kent defeats Republican who voted for impeachment

Joe Kent has been been declared the winner of a primary showdown against a Republican congresswoman who voted for the impeachment of Donald Trump.One week after voters in Washington’s third congressional district went to the polls, the Associated Press called the race for the former green beret.The 42-year-old will now move ahead to the general election in November, where he will face Democrat Marie Perez.“BREAKING: Republican Joe Kent advances to November general election in Washington's 3rd Congressional District. #APRaceCall at 5:32 p.m. PDT,” the AP tweeted on Wedneday evening.More follows.... Read More Donald Trump’s son Eric blames Biden administration for FBI raid on Mar-a-LagoHerrera Beutler third GOP impeacher to fall in primaryTrumpworld smells a rat. Has someone in his inner circle flipped?
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Biden Approval Rises to 40%, Highest in Two Months, Reuters/Ipsos Shows

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rose this week to its highest level since early June following a string of legislative victories, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday. The two-day national poll found that 40% of Americans approve of Biden's job performance, a level...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy