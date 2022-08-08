Read full article on original website
Biden decries 'heartbreaking' Kentucky flood devastation, links it to climate change
President Biden described the "heartbreaking" devastation in Kentucky in a trip to survey damage from floods that have killed nearly two dozen people, suggesting the natural disaster was related to climate change. Biden landed in Kentucky on Monday to survey the flooding that killed at least 37 people last week....
Biden tries to heal Kentucky flood victims -- and country
In Lost Creek, Kentucky, Joe Biden promised flood victims Monday that their shattered lives will be restored -- a message of optimism he hopes to beam right through a divided America three months before elections that will decide the fate of his presidency. - Empathy, unity - So in Lost Creek, Biden did one thing he has long been known for doing well: he comforted the grieving.
Biden begins summer vacation with family in South Carolina
President Joe Biden left Washington on Wednesday to begin what is expected to be at least a seven-day vacation in South Carolina with members of his family. Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, departed the White House by motorcade to Joint Base Andrews outside the capital, where Air Force One was on hand to take them to Charleston. The first couple was planning to be in Kiawah Island, noted for its private beach and golf resort, through Tuesday, according to Federal Aviation Administration advisories. The White House did not respond to requests to provide details on Biden's vacation...
Two New York reps join growing list of Democrats who refuse to commit to supporting Biden in 2024
Two New York Democrats declined to say whether they would support President Biden for president in 2024 Tuesday, adding to the list of Democrats who are soft on the idea of a Biden re-election campaign. When asked during a debate if Biden should seek re-election, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-NY, said...
Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies
(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
Photos show documents Trump purportedly flushed down toilet: Report
Newly released photos show documents that Donald Trump purportedly attempted to flush down the toilet, offering some credence to previous reports that the former president attempted to destroy Oval Office records during his term.
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
Biden ends isolation at White House after second negative test for COVID-19
President Joe Biden had been isolating at the White House since July 30 after experiencing what his doctor described as a "rebound case" of COVID-19.
Biden leaves White House isolation for first time in 18 days
President Biden traveled to Rehoboth Beach in Delaware on Sunday, following his COVID-19 isolation. Why it matters: This is the first time the president has left the White House in 18 days and the first time he has seen first lady Jill Biden since July 20, according to the White House.
FBI's Wray denounces threats following search of Trump home
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The director of the FBI had strong words Wednesday for supporters of former President Donald Trump who have been using violent rhetoric in the wake of his agency’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. Christopher Wray, who was appointed as the agency’s director in 2017 by Trump, called threats circulating online against federal agents and the Justice Department “deplorable and dangerous.” “I’m always concerned about threats to law enforcement,” Wray said. “Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you’re upset with.” Wray made the remarks following a news conference during a long-planned visit to the agency’s field office in Omaha, Nebraska, where he discussed the FBI’s focus on cybersecurity. He declined to answer questions about the hours-long search Monday by FBI agents of Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida resort.
Biden not briefed on raid at Trump's Florida home, White House says
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden was not given advance notice of a raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida home, the White House said on Tuesday, stressing that the Justice Department conducts investigations independently.
At CPAC, conservative Texans show Donald Trump loyalty and support for another presidential run
“At CPAC, conservative Texans show Donald Trump loyalty and support for another presidential run” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The...
Adams ramps up pressure on Biden admin to help NYC with migrant surge: "We just need help’
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is ramping up pressure on the federal government to step up and assist with the surge in migrants the city is seeing -- a week after Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser made a similar plea. Adams has been sounding the alarm about a spike...
Trump-backed Joe Kent defeats Republican who voted for impeachment
Joe Kent has been been declared the winner of a primary showdown against a Republican congresswoman who voted for the impeachment of Donald Trump.One week after voters in Washington’s third congressional district went to the polls, the Associated Press called the race for the former green beret.The 42-year-old will now move ahead to the general election in November, where he will face Democrat Marie Perez.“BREAKING: Republican Joe Kent advances to November general election in Washington's 3rd Congressional District. #APRaceCall at 5:32 p.m. PDT,” the AP tweeted on Wedneday evening.More follows.... Read More Donald Trump’s son Eric blames Biden administration for FBI raid on Mar-a-LagoHerrera Beutler third GOP impeacher to fall in primaryTrumpworld smells a rat. Has someone in his inner circle flipped?
TODAY.com
Spending bill passage points to major win for Biden
After having his agenda stalled for the past year, President Biden’s recent legislative advancements could indicate a turning point in his presidency. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports for TODAY.Aug. 8, 2022.
White House downplays Biden's 'lingering' COVID-19 cough
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters not to be concerned by President Joe Biden's coughing fit during a bill signing Tuesday.
US News and World Report
Biden Approval Rises to 40%, Highest in Two Months, Reuters/Ipsos Shows
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rose this week to its highest level since early June following a string of legislative victories, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday. The two-day national poll found that 40% of Americans approve of Biden's job performance, a level...
