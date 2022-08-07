ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wbap.com

January 6th Rioter from North Texas Sentenced to Jail

(WBAP/KLIF) — A January 6th rioter from North Texas learned his fate, Tuesday. 39 year old Jason Hyland was sentenced in U.S. District Court, Tuesday, to one week in jail and $4,500 in fines and restitution for breeching the U.S. Capitol. In march, Hyland pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the capitol.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Democrats Allege Election Fraud by Dallas GOP Chair

Dallas County Republican Party Chairman Jennifer Stoddard-Hajdu and her husband Mark Hajdu have recently been accused of felony government document tampering by Dallas Democrats. A lawyer on behalf of Kristy Noble, Dallas County Democratic Party chairman, sent a letter to the Public Integrity Unit of the Dallas County District Attorney’s...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco Man Who Stormed U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 Sentenced to 1 Week in Jail

A Frisco business owner who chartered a private jet to attend the Jan. 6 Donald Trump rally and then stormed the Capitol building was sentenced Tuesday to seven days in jail, authorities said. Jason Lee Hyland, 39, had pleaded guilty in March to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or...
FRISCO, TX
KWTX

Texas felon found guilty of murdering cousin with sledgehammer

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who beat his cousin to death with a sledgehammer in 2020 was convicted of murder Wednesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about three hours before rejecting David Earl Johnson’s claims of self-defense and finding him guilty in the death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s home in the 1200 block of East Calhoun Avenue.
WACO, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. RICE, BRADLEY ZANE; W/M; POB: FORT WORTH TX; AGE: 33; ADDRESS: WEATHERFORD TX; ARREST...
KELLER, TX
getnews.info

dallasexpress.com

Commissioners Court 101 – Part 1

In this three-part series, The Dallas Express dives into what the Dallas County Commissioners Court does. We spoke with J.J. Koch, who has been a member of the greater Dallas community for more than 18 years and serves as a commissioner for Dallas County District 2. While born in New...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

City of Dallas Corrects Crime Statistics, West Keeps Crime Boss Title

It seemed like good news when the July 2022 crime data for the City of Dallas showed resounding decreases in wrongdoing across the board for all 14 districts in the region, some plummeting by as much as 60%. Unfortunately, the reduction was falsely inflated, as crime in the City of...
DALLAS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Dallas salon shooting suspect indicted for anti-Asian hate crime

DALLAS (AP) — A man accused of shooting three Asian American women at a hair salon was indicted Tuesday on multiple counts, including committing a hate crime. The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment Tuesday of Jeremy Terrence Smith, 37, for the May 11 shooting at a salon in Dallas’ Koreatown. It alleges Smith entered the salon and fired 13 shots from a .22-caliber rifle, wounding three women and endangering four others.
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall lowers city flags in honor of former Mayor

ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 10, 2022) The City of Rockwall flag at Rockwall City Hall has been lowered to half-staff today as a sign of respect for the recent passing of former Mayor Dr. Frank Miller. He moved to Rockwall in 1965 and began his orthodontic practice in the heart of...
newsfromthestates.com

Election monitor to oversee Bedford primaries following AG’s review of uncounted ballots

The Secretary of State’s Office will appoint the election monitor after consulting with the attorney general. (Stephen Maturen | Getty Images) An election monitor will be appointed to oversee the September primary elections in Bedford, following a review by the Attorney General’s Office that found “significant deficiencies” had occurred in the town’s handling of the 2020 general election.
BEDFORD, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Pleads Guilty in 2018 Murder of Fort Worth Couple

The man accused in the 2018 killing of a man and a woman in Fort Worth pleaded guilty to murder on Tuesday, prosecutors announced. The Tarrant County District Attorney's office said 33-year-old Juan Alfredo Alvarez pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of 47-year-old Donald Jenkins and 52-year-old Cheryl Trimmier.
FORT WORTH, TX
Houston Chronicle

Former Southwest Airlines attendant successfully sues carrier, union for $5.4 million over abortion criticism firing

A former Southwest Airlines flight attendant has been awarded millions in damages after filing a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines and her former flight attendant union claiming she was wrongfully terminated for messages she sent to union leaders about their participation in a demonstration that in part supported abortion rights. The...
DALLAS, TX

