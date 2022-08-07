Read full article on original website
Related
Former North Texas mayor, land developer husband sentenced for public corruption convictions
The former mayor of Richardson, Texas, and a land developer whom she married after the federal investigation began, have been sentenced for their public corruption convictions in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Laura Jordan, also known as Laura Maczka, 57, and Mark Jordan, 55,...
wbap.com
January 6th Rioter from North Texas Sentenced to Jail
(WBAP/KLIF) — A January 6th rioter from North Texas learned his fate, Tuesday. 39 year old Jason Hyland was sentenced in U.S. District Court, Tuesday, to one week in jail and $4,500 in fines and restitution for breeching the U.S. Capitol. In march, Hyland pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the capitol.
dallasexpress.com
Democrats Allege Election Fraud by Dallas GOP Chair
Dallas County Republican Party Chairman Jennifer Stoddard-Hajdu and her husband Mark Hajdu have recently been accused of felony government document tampering by Dallas Democrats. A lawyer on behalf of Kristy Noble, Dallas County Democratic Party chairman, sent a letter to the Public Integrity Unit of the Dallas County District Attorney’s...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Frisco Man Who Stormed U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 Sentenced to 1 Week in Jail
A Frisco business owner who chartered a private jet to attend the Jan. 6 Donald Trump rally and then stormed the Capitol building was sentenced Tuesday to seven days in jail, authorities said. Jason Lee Hyland, 39, had pleaded guilty in March to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
Texas felon found guilty of murdering cousin with sledgehammer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who beat his cousin to death with a sledgehammer in 2020 was convicted of murder Wednesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about three hours before rejecting David Earl Johnson’s claims of self-defense and finding him guilty in the death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s home in the 1200 block of East Calhoun Avenue.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. RICE, BRADLEY ZANE; W/M; POB: FORT WORTH TX; AGE: 33; ADDRESS: WEATHERFORD TX; ARREST...
getnews.info
Sparks Law Firm Outlines How a DUI/DWI Attorney Can Help
Sparks Law Firm is a top-rated criminal defense law firm. The office shared how a DUI/DWI attorney can help in a recent update. Fort Worth, TX – In a website post, Sparks Law Firm has outlined how the best DWI lawyer Tarrant County can help. Drunken driving may seem...
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Appoints Jumes To 485th Judicial District Court
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Steven Jumes to the 485th Judicial District Court in Tarrant County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2022, or until his successor is duly elected and qualified. Steven Jumes of Fort Worth is an attorney and managing member of the Law Office...
Another North Texan going to jail for his part in the attack on the US Capitol
A federal judge has sentenced 39-year-old Jason Hyland of Frisco to one week behind bars for taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021
dallasexpress.com
Commissioners Court 101 – Part 1
In this three-part series, The Dallas Express dives into what the Dallas County Commissioners Court does. We spoke with J.J. Koch, who has been a member of the greater Dallas community for more than 18 years and serves as a commissioner for Dallas County District 2. While born in New...
dallasexpress.com
City of Dallas Corrects Crime Statistics, West Keeps Crime Boss Title
It seemed like good news when the July 2022 crime data for the City of Dallas showed resounding decreases in wrongdoing across the board for all 14 districts in the region, some plummeting by as much as 60%. Unfortunately, the reduction was falsely inflated, as crime in the City of...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Dallas salon shooting suspect indicted for anti-Asian hate crime
DALLAS (AP) — A man accused of shooting three Asian American women at a hair salon was indicted Tuesday on multiple counts, including committing a hate crime. The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment Tuesday of Jeremy Terrence Smith, 37, for the May 11 shooting at a salon in Dallas’ Koreatown. It alleges Smith entered the salon and fired 13 shots from a .22-caliber rifle, wounding three women and endangering four others.
Rockwall lowers city flags in honor of former Mayor
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 10, 2022) The City of Rockwall flag at Rockwall City Hall has been lowered to half-staff today as a sign of respect for the recent passing of former Mayor Dr. Frank Miller. He moved to Rockwall in 1965 and began his orthodontic practice in the heart of...
newsfromthestates.com
Election monitor to oversee Bedford primaries following AG’s review of uncounted ballots
The Secretary of State’s Office will appoint the election monitor after consulting with the attorney general. (Stephen Maturen | Getty Images) An election monitor will be appointed to oversee the September primary elections in Bedford, following a review by the Attorney General’s Office that found “significant deficiencies” had occurred in the town’s handling of the 2020 general election.
fox5ny.com
'Honor Killings' Trial: Yaser Said denies killing daughters on the stand, closing statements begin Tuesday
DALLAS, Texas - The trial for Yaser Said, who is accused of murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008, continued into its second week on Monday. Yaser Said took the stand in his own defense on Monday afternoon. He testified that his daughters were alive in his cab the last time he saw them.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Pleads Guilty in 2018 Murder of Fort Worth Couple
The man accused in the 2018 killing of a man and a woman in Fort Worth pleaded guilty to murder on Tuesday, prosecutors announced. The Tarrant County District Attorney's office said 33-year-old Juan Alfredo Alvarez pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of 47-year-old Donald Jenkins and 52-year-old Cheryl Trimmier.
Victim in Fort Worth truck hijacking identified
The victim has now been identified five days after a furniture truck was hijacked in Fort Worth. Investigators say Ivan Rivera-Perez’s body was found in the middle of Reed Street
He met a Fort Worth woman on a train in Poland, then she helped him get to the US
FORT WORTH, Texas — Andrew Komarov and his two children sat around the TV at their temporary home in Fort Worth. His children, Mylana and Daniel, recited English phrases from a course on YouTube. It looked like a typical summer break, but it was the end of a tumultuous...
Man suspected in baby formula theft turns himself in to McKinney Police
A man suspected of stealing a package containing baby formula from a home in McKinney has turned himself in stating he had no use for the baby formula.
Houston Chronicle
Former Southwest Airlines attendant successfully sues carrier, union for $5.4 million over abortion criticism firing
A former Southwest Airlines flight attendant has been awarded millions in damages after filing a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines and her former flight attendant union claiming she was wrongfully terminated for messages she sent to union leaders about their participation in a demonstration that in part supported abortion rights. The...
Comments / 8