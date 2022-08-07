Read full article on original website
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Former Irving Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 2nd GraderLarry LeaseIrving, TX
"Let's get this done," says Beto on raising the legal age to buy assault rifles to 21Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
2 homes in Frisco catch on fire during severe weather
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - We needed the rain, but two families in Frisco are wishing Wednesday's storms didn't also include lightning that's believed to have cause fires which destroyed their homes. Authorities say the house fires on Possum Kingdom Drive in Frisco have tell tale signs of being caused by lightning strikes. Fortunately, neither family was home at the time so it took quick thinking neighbors to call firefighters at both locations. "Immediately I called 911 to say we see smoke from the neighbors house," said Shyam Singh, a neighbor.Firefighters attacked it with water hoses from above and below to keep it...
fox4news.com
Plano man sitting on front porch dies in mysterious fire
PLANO, Texas - Police in Plano said a man was killed in an unusual and unexplained fire. It happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday while the victim was on his porch at a home located near Custer Road and 15th Street, which is on the city’s southwest side. Family members...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
East Dallas Residents Concerned After Camera Exposes Home Vandals
Neighbors in an East Dallas neighborhood say they're fed up and tired of not feeling safe where they live. Several residents say their home security videos show possibly two people who may be connected to the incidents. "I know I was scared the first several nights to sleep there. Something...
Dallas Observer
DFW Vintage Swap Meet Celebrates 5 Years
Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
dallasexpress.com
Local SPCA Reopens After Distemper Outbreak
After a battle with canine distemper, the Ellis County SPCA of Texas reopened Tuesday. Beginning August 9, the shelter will resume its normal hours: Tuesday – Saturday, noon – 6 p.m. “We’re just excited that things are moving and we have animals that are going to be going...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Cities Sue Streaming Sites
Several cities across Texas have joined together in a lawsuit against Netflix and other major streaming sites. These cities, including some in North Texas, claim Netflix, Hulu, and Disney owe millions in franchise fees under the Texas Public Utility Regulatory Act (PURA), Spectrum News 1 reported. This Act requires video...
WATCH: Mama bobcat and three kittens spotted at Plano golf course
PLANO, Texas — Brian Hughes loves to golf. From the backdoor of his home that sits along the course at Gleneagles Country Club in Plano--he gets to watch the sport every day. Yet--last week--he spotted something a little more wild: a mama bobcat and her three kittens hanging out...
planomoms.com
Our Favorite Cedar Creek Lake Getaway￼
Renting a home or a lake house on Cedar Creek Lake is a great way to spend a weekend away, together with family without a super far drive. At only 1-1.5 hours from the Dallas/Plano area, it’s an easy drive for a long weekend. You can take a few routes, via US-75, I-635 or US-80 to the I-175. The drive was a piece of cake.
dallasexpress.com
Water-Parched Metroplex May Build Reservoir
As communities across North Texas run low on water, a proposal to build new reservoirs garners renewed attention. Recently, local cities such as Gunter have run desperately low on water as supply failed to keep pace with demand. As reported by The Dallas Express, malfunctions in several water pumps forced city officials to issue an order for citizens to stop all non-essential water usage, warning them of the possibility that they could “be without water by early morning.”
keranews.org
This Arlington country club closure opens 100 acres of land. What do developers want to build?
Helen Moise, District 1 council member who represents Arlington's north side, says the plans could add more housing options for business executives aside from the master-planned community Viridian 10 minutes away. “If we’re going to bring jobs to Arlington, then we also have to bring housing,” Moise says. “We have...
Dallas neighborhood demands change after string of cars slamming into houses
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A group of Dallas neighbors are demanding change after a string of vehicles have plowed into their property. They say speeding on Harvest Hill Road - near the Dallas Tollway and Midway - is so common that they don't even feel safe in their homes. On an afternoon in February, Susan Martinez heard a boom coming from the front of her house."Then there was like an explosion," she said. "I got up and went running in there to see what was going on. The truck with the guy in it was in our sitting room."She said 15 minutes...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas First Responders Face Vehicle Shortage
Dallas Fire-Rescue said it has experienced a shortage of emergency vehicles due to delays from manufacturers. Emergency responders from Dallas Fire-Rescue told city council members on August 8 that it is taking up to two-and-a-half years to acquire emergency vehicles such as fire trucks and ambulances. That is how long fire department leaders said it would take manufacturers to fulfill orders for emergency vehicles.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Man’s Ring Found in Florida by Fellow Texan
When Chris Ramirez lost his diamond wedding ring on a Fort Lauderdale beach, he must have thought his chances of finding it were zero to one. “The water was a little choppy, so I decided to take my ring off, and I put it in the diaper bag,” Ramirez told FOX 4 News in an interview. “While moving from where we were sitting to back to the resort, the ring somehow fell out. It ended up in the sand.”
dallasexpress.com
Staple Vegan Diner Shuts its Doors in Oak Cliff
A pioneer of vegan fare is closing its doors this week. Spiral Diner Dallas, the first in the metroplex to offer vegan comfort food, will serve its last heap of vegan nachos by Sunday, August 14. “People are going to think we’re totally crazy,” said owner Amy McNutt about closing...
Residents dealing with raw sewage, faulty A/C units at Oak Cliff apartments; maintenance slow to respond
DALLAS — A number of violations have been found at an apartment complex in southwest Oak Cliff, after neighbors began complaining about some unfavorable conditions this week. Some tenants in Estrella at Kiest Apartments said they woke up to a foul odor and flooding on Sunday. It was raw...
State Fair of Texas 2022 Food Finalists Prove, You Can Deep Fry Anything
I can feel my blood slowing down just thinking about eating these. Back in 2019, I went to my very first State Fair of Texas. If you have never been, I highly recommend it. Plenty of things to see, I loved playing the games, and of course the countless rides. However, the one thing you have to do at the State Fair of Texas is eat.
Ruff! Is This The Most Unique Dog Park / Bar In Texas?
As dog owners, we are always looking for places to take our Fur Babys! Yes, Parks and Dog Parks RULE, but what about a little something different? What if you could combine a Dog Park and Bar into one? I have heard about this place for years, and I need to get my fur baby to one of these locations made for dogs and their owners!
Study ranks this North Texas city as one of the most pet-friendly cities in the country
Pets are family. There is nothing more loyal and loving than a dog that has claimed you as its caretaker.
Dallas realtor helping LGBTQIA+ community leave Texas amidst unwelcoming political climate
Citing the unwelcoming political climate in Texas many people in the LGBTQIA+ community are making plans to leave the state and realtors are helping.
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD to start charging for meals at schools
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD announced on Wednesday that free meals are no longer going to be available at schools. The school district said that COVID-19 funding that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students was not authorized to continue during the 2022-2023 school year. Starting Wednesday, the school district began providing letters to households of the children in the district. Those letters showed eligibility benefits and what the households need to do to apply. The applications are based on household income and other programs the applicant is a part of. The district's meal benefits clerk will review the applications and determine eligibility. The applications are now open and can be filled out here and you can check out eligibility requirements here. The district said that applications can be submitted anytime during the school year. Fort Worth ISD also reminded parents this week to apply for reduced or free lunches for the school year since the government funding ended.
