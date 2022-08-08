Read full article on original website
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
CoinTelegraph
Nigeria becomes the most crypto-obsessed nation after April crash: Report
The crypto market crash in April saw most cryptocurrencies lose more than 60% of their valuation from the top, leading to an overall downturn in trading activity, investor interest and venture capital investment. A recent study has highlighted nations’ growing curiosity and interest in crypto after the April crash.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Firms Raised Over $30,000,000,000 in First Six Months of 2022 Despite Bear Winter: Analytics Company
New data from crypto analytics firm Messari reveals that money is pouring into crypto projects in defiance of falling markets. According to a new report compiled with fundraising tracker Dove Metrics, Messari shows that crypto firms raised over $30 billion in nearly 1,200 rounds during the first half of 2022.
decrypt.co
Cathie Wood Cites SEC Securities Warning in Dropping Coinbase Stock
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood confirmed Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) labeling of nine tokens traded on Coinbase as unregistered securities prompted the firm to sell a portion of the shares it held in the cryptocurrency exchange. The CEO said the SEC’s claim, which came just...
TechCrunch
SoftBank cautions longer startup winter because unicorn founders are unwilling to cut valuations
The 64-year-old executive, whose Vision Funds have backed over 470 startups globally in the past six years, said on Monday that some unicorn founders are unwilling to accept lower valuations in fresh funding deliberations, an assertion that has led him to believe that the “winter may be longer” for unlisted companies.
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
China's digital yuan pushes key US lawmakers to seek urgency from the Fed on a digital dollar that fends off global rivals
Rep. Maxine Waters has drafted legislation for the Fed to further study a digital dollar, according to the Wall Street Journal. Other lawmakers have cited China's digital yuan as a reason to move quicker on a digital dollar. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said he nor the central bank is in...
CNBC
Japanese giant SoftBank dumps its entire stake in Uber as losses mount at its investment unit
SoftBank said that it sold its Uber holdings at some point between April and July at an average price of $41.47 per share. SoftBank invested in Uber in 2018 and last year sold about a third of its stake in ride-hailing firm, CNBC reported. It has now offloaded whatever shares it still held.
NEWSBTC
SOURCE Looks to Supercharge Cross-Chain dApps & Smart Contracts with Airdrop, Mainnet Launch
With an intelligently-designed airdrop, a focus on enterprise development and partnerships, and cross-chain functionality, the $SOURCE Blockchain is poised to quickly rise amongst the industry’s biggest and best. On Thursday, August 4th, Source Protocol Ltd announced the test net launch of the next standout blockchain to hit the crypto...
itechpost.com
US Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Records $1.1B Loss in Q2
Crypto is in a difficult phase. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether, are "down over 50% since the year began," as per CNET. Crypto exchanges are suffering as well. On Tuesday, US Largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, posted a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter of the...
Monetary Authority of Singapore Calls Crypto Investments ‘Highly Hazardous’
Although it calls cryptocurrency investments “highly hazardous,” the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has said it is not at risk from recent collapses in the industry. As Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Aug. 9), the MAS made this statement while also noting it had revoked its in-principle approval of a...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Motiv Inc. Launches 16 Circular Bitcoin Economies In Peru
Motiv Inc., has announced the launch of 16 circular bitcoin economies in Peru. The company develops educational resources teaching underdeveloped communities how to use bitcoin to create their own economies. Many communities in Peru are separated from central banking but the region has 80% smartphone penetration, making room for bitcoin...
cryptoglobe.com
Popular Brokerage Firm Interactive Brokers Extends Its Crypto Trading Services
On Tuesday (August 9), global brokerage firm Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR) announced that it is extending its crypto trading services. On 18 October 2021, Interactive Brokers announced “its launch of cryptocurrency trading for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) in the U.S., enabling these RIAs to trade and custody Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) via Paxos Trust Company on behalf of clients.”
coinjournal.net
Crypto winter will provide excellent M&A opportunities, says White Rock CEO
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a bearish run, and it has given so many companies the opportunity to expand their portfolio. White Rock CEO Andy Long told Cointelegraph in a recent interview that the crypto bear market provides excellent merger and acquisition (M&A) opportunities. Long said White Rock is doing...
NEWSBTC
Proprivex Token (PPX), Cardano (ADA), And Maker DAO (DAO) – Crypto Assets Revolutionizing Blockchain
The “blockchains” meaning has evolved over the years, with various sectors expanding this crypto sublet. On the back of blockchain technology, protocols and tokens like Proprivex (PPX), Cardano (ADA), and Maker DAO were created. However, blockchain has expanded beyond the financial aspect; various other sectors have accepted it. As a result, sectors like medicine, sports, and many other industries have begun integrating blockchain technology into their platform.
Dana Raises $250M to Expand Digital Wallet Use
Indonesian digital wallet company Dana is looking to expand after raising $250 million from local firm Sinar Mas and Alibaba’s Lazada Group. Dana CEO Vince Iswara said the company wants to invest in new technology and debut new financial services, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Aug. 10). “We are going to...
coinjournal.net
German crypto bank Nuri files for insolvency citing a “lasting strain”
Nuri, a German startup crypto bank, yesterday evening announced that it had filed for insolvency after what it calls a “lasting strain” on its business liquidity due to “significant macroeconomic headwinds and the cooling down of public and private capital markets.”. The startup bank said that 2022...
forkast.news
China shuts 13,000 social media accounts for promoting crypto investment
China has shut down nearly 13,000 accounts advocating cryptocurrency investments on popular Chinese social media platforms this year, deleted 51,000 related posts and closed 105 websites offering crypto-related information, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) announced on Tuesday. Fast facts. The CAC said the account-deletion campaign is to enforce the...
