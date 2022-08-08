ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinTelegraph

Nigeria becomes the most crypto-obsessed nation after April crash: Report

The crypto market crash in April saw most cryptocurrencies lose more than 60% of their valuation from the top, leading to an overall downturn in trading activity, investor interest and venture capital investment. A recent study has highlighted nations’ growing curiosity and interest in crypto after the April crash.
decrypt.co

Cathie Wood Cites SEC Securities Warning in Dropping Coinbase Stock

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood confirmed Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) labeling of nine tokens traded on Coinbase as unregistered securities prompted the firm to sell a portion of the shares it held in the cryptocurrency exchange. The CEO said the SEC’s claim, which came just...
The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
itechpost.com

US Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Records $1.1B Loss in Q2

Crypto is in a difficult phase. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether, are "down over 50% since the year began," as per CNET. Crypto exchanges are suffering as well. On Tuesday, US Largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, posted a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter of the...
bitcoinmagazine.com

Motiv Inc. Launches 16 Circular Bitcoin Economies In Peru

Motiv Inc., has announced the launch of 16 circular bitcoin economies in Peru. The company develops educational resources teaching underdeveloped communities how to use bitcoin to create their own economies. Many communities in Peru are separated from central banking but the region has 80% smartphone penetration, making room for bitcoin...
cryptoglobe.com

Popular Brokerage Firm Interactive Brokers Extends Its Crypto Trading Services

On Tuesday (August 9), global brokerage firm Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR) announced that it is extending its crypto trading services. On 18 October 2021, Interactive Brokers announced “its launch of cryptocurrency trading for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) in the U.S., enabling these RIAs to trade and custody Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) via Paxos Trust Company on behalf of clients.”
NEWSBTC

Proprivex Token (PPX), Cardano (ADA), And Maker DAO (DAO) – Crypto Assets Revolutionizing Blockchain

The “blockchains” meaning has evolved over the years, with various sectors expanding this crypto sublet. On the back of blockchain technology, protocols and tokens like Proprivex (PPX), Cardano (ADA), and Maker DAO were created. However, blockchain has expanded beyond the financial aspect; various other sectors have accepted it. As a result, sectors like medicine, sports, and many other industries have begun integrating blockchain technology into their platform.
pymnts

Dana Raises $250M to Expand Digital Wallet Use

Indonesian digital wallet company Dana is looking to expand after raising $250 million from local firm Sinar Mas and Alibaba’s Lazada Group. Dana CEO Vince Iswara said the company wants to invest in new technology and debut new financial services, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Aug. 10). “We are going to...
coinjournal.net

German crypto bank Nuri files for insolvency citing a “lasting strain”

Nuri, a German startup crypto bank, yesterday evening announced that it had filed for insolvency after what it calls a “lasting strain” on its business liquidity due to “significant macroeconomic headwinds and the cooling down of public and private capital markets.”. The startup bank said that 2022...
forkast.news

China shuts 13,000 social media accounts for promoting crypto investment

China has shut down nearly 13,000 accounts advocating cryptocurrency investments on popular Chinese social media platforms this year, deleted 51,000 related posts and closed 105 websites offering crypto-related information, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) announced on Tuesday. Fast facts. The CAC said the account-deletion campaign is to enforce the...
