ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Encampment removed outside low-income townhomes that are set to be demolished in University City

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31GiKn_0h9ELjks00

An encampment outside an affordable housing complex in University City is no more.

Law enforcement moved in Monday morning and cleared it out. The protesters say the tents represented how they will be living once the building is sold to a developer.

Tensions rose in University City, as protestors blocked off the intersection around 40th and Market streets.

A group of tenants and housing activists had set up more than a dozen tents in the courtyard of University City Townhomes.

"Our statement of defiance against the owner that they're trying to take us from these houses," said resident Melvin Hairston.

Despite a court order to move out, tents remained outsid until about 9 a.m.. That's when the sheriff's office moved in to remove the tents.

The management group, Altman Management Company, has announced plans to sell the property.

They will also end its affordable housing contract. Residents have until September 7 to move out.

"If you concentrate on the spectrum of the end, we're going to wrap ourselves in knots of anxiety rather than take the time each day that is available to us to figure out what to do next," said resident David S.

The plan is for townhomes to be demolished and transformed into a bigger and more expensive development. Residents were given housing vouchers to find new homes.

Rasheda Alexander says after 14 years here, she hasn't been able to find a new place to live

"Every day that we call a housing complex and ask them about housing and they tell us no, or they deny us because we have a voucher, that's another step back," said Rasheda Alexander, a resident.

The 70 unit complex has provided 40 years of low-income housing for University City families

The Sheriff's office said on Monday at 9 a.m., a judge of the Court of Common Pleas ordered that the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office oversee the safe and orderly removal of tents, fencing, posters and signs from the encampment on the private property of the University City Townhomes.

The Sheriff's Office sent Action News this statement saying in part:

"The lack of affordable housing is an important issue that needs to be addressed by the legislative and executive branches, who may be able to offer another solution to this growing problem.

As many of you know, Sheriff Bilal remains sympathetic to this issue of displacement and will continue to assist in the needs of the underserved population in Philadelphia. As such, Sheriff Rochelle Bilal remains steadfast on keeping people in their homes.

Any criticism of the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office and Sheriff Rochelle Bilal related to the enforcement of a court order ejectment is misplaced and misdirected."

The statement goes on to say there is one incident to report, as someone was given a summary citation for disorderly conduct for allegedly assaulting a sheriff's deputy and that individual was sent home.

In addition, no one was removed from the property.

The city sent Action News a statement saying the developer sought this order from the court.

The city says this is a private owner attempting to sell to another private developer.

The city goes on to say, "Regarding the encampment, the City is bound by Court order and is complying with the terms of it; the Sheriff's Office is responsible for clearing the space, per the court order. The property owners have sued the City and Councilmember Gauthier over the legislation that maintains affordable housing at this location. Nonetheless, the City supports improved creation of and access to affordable housing and the property owners' right to sell and develop their property. We remain committed to assisting in finding and supporting a resolution that embraces both goals."

The city said all current tenants have been offered housing vouchers from PHA.

Comments / 51

Panda
2d ago

listen..... I feel for you all.. but at the end of the day, you don't own these homes... is what it is. in a perfect world the owner would relocate you!

Reply
15
Tracey Mann
2d ago

People of Every Race Millions of Us have Worked hard and Struggled To Pay Mortgages Totake care of Our Homes Nolow Income Times have ChangedMortgages, Rent, Food, GasAre Real Expensive, Really HighToday. They Have To Accept This And Move Everything Changes. Whether we Like it or Not..

Reply(1)
10
common sense guy
2d ago

how about getting a job than you can afford a place to live instead of suckin off the government?

Reply(6)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Defiance, PA
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Demolition of Fishtown's historic St. Laurentius Church could begin this week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A historic church in Fishtown could come down this week after being a part of the community for more than a century. Demolition of the old St. Laurentius Church could start as early as Monday.The city is waiting on final approval from the Department of Licenses and Inspections.  The building on East Berks Street has been slowly falling apart since the Archdiocese closed it in 2014 due to safety concerns. Eyewitness News spoke with neighbors about their concerns and fears as the long project moves forward. "It's Philadelphia. It's a city of old churches and they're gonna build...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Tent encampment at University City Townhomes dismantled amid protest

The tent encampment outside of the University City Townhomes was torn down Monday morning by the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement officers, who were met by a group of protesters opposed to the building owner's plans to sell the affordable housing complex. About 15 tents had been set...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Encampment Outside University City Townhomes Refuses To Budge, Despite Court Order Demanding Them To Move Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The encampment outside of University City townhomes in West Philadelphia is continuing to grow, despite a court order that demands they move out. The tents with human rights signs and other messages of hope and protest could soon become some residents’ new reality. “The symbolism of the tents for some person’s will not stand as simply as a symbol anymore,” Sheldon Davids said. “There are some person’s who will have to occupy tents.” Davids has stood in solidarity with his neighbors for nearly a month, protesting the sale and redevelopment of the townhomes at the intersection of 40th and Market...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Low Income Housing#University City Townhomes#Altman Management Company
BreakingAC

Philly man arrested with loaded gun in Atlantic City

A Philadelphia man was arrested after police allegedly saw him trying to conceal a gun as he walked onto the Boardwalk on Sunday night. Rahmiere Shaw-Floyd, 20, was with a group when Officers Christopher Campbell and Riley Flynn saw him from their post in the 1600 block of the Boardwalk near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
phl17.com

77-year-old last seen leaving his West Oak Lane home

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on July 30, 2022. Police say 77-year-old Kenneth Latham was last seen leaving his home on the 7400 block of Georgian Road around 7:00 am. He may be in the Center City area or near 1500 Chestnut Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS Philly

Fire At Camden County Townhouse Displaces Family, Officials Say

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police and firefighters responded to smoke from a Camden County townhouse Tuesday morning. They arrived on the 1400 block of Collins Court in Gloucester Township and placed the fire under control around 10 a.m. Neighboring townhomes were evacuated as a precaution, police say. The home was occupied by one adult and three children. No one was injured, however, they were displaced due to the smoke damage the home sustained. The Red Cross provided assistance. The fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Hidden Trinity in Queen Village

Looking for a really quiet and secure place to live in the city? This nicely updated trinity will be hard to beat. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. If you’ve been following our “Trinity Tuesday” feature, you’ve probably seen...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
107K+
Followers
14K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy