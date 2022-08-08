ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSAT 12

70% of Texas teachers are on the verge of quitting, survey finds

A vast majority of teachers in Texas say they are on the verge of quitting, according to a recent survey conducted by the Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA). Seventy percent of surveyed teachers said they were seriously considering leaving teaching altogether — the highest ever recorded number in the teacher moonlighting and morale survey.
Reform Austin

Texans Get Stuck With Another Abbott Tax

Attention all Texans, in September be prepared to pay yet another “Abbott tax.”. Telephone bills will increase, thanks to a startling high rate adopted by the Public Utility Commission of Texas last month, after Gov. Greg Abbott’s and their own neglect gave them no choice. Due to their...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Veteran Health Bill to Provide Needed Assistance for Texas Couple

President Joe Biden is set to sign the PACT act, legislation expanding health care benefits for Iraq and Afghanistan veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits, on Wednesday. Le Roy and Rosie Torres of Robstown will be at that bill signing at the White House. Le Roy Torres, who...
News Channel 25

Texas Republicans are trying to sell school choice measures, but rural conservatives aren’t buying

As a Texas school superintendent, Adrain Johnson is no stranger to the struggles small, rural public schools face, from trying to recruit teachers, especially after more than two years of navigating school during a global pandemic, to a general lack of resources. And now, after the school shooting in Uvalde, there’s a renewed conversation about campus security.
San Angelo LIVE!

Flailing Texas Democrats Finally Unfurl Platform Filled with Utopian Socialist Designs

AUSTIN – Texas Democrats failed to approve a party platform during their state convention in Dallas July 14 - 16 because of a lack of a quorum.  There were not enough Texas Democrats in attendance to vote on the platform.   Over the weekend during the sleepy weekend news cycle, the leadership of the minority party released an update of it's marching orders for candidates up and down the ballot and it is very consistent with the current hard left, socialist policies being chiseled out in Washington; wealth redistribution, disarming the public, 'fixing' the electric grid which has been working…
NBC News

New Texas study finds women face higher health risks in abortion-restrictive states

A new study in Texas finds that pregnant patients in abortion-restrictive states face much higher health risks than patients in states without abortion bans. Researchers looked at 28 recent cases in Dallas where doctors had to delay care until there was an “immediate threat” to patients’ lives. The results showed nearly 60 percent developed severe complications.Aug. 8, 2022.
Tom Handy

Breaking News: Governor Abbott Agrees to Debate Challenger Beto O'Rourke

Governor Abbott Beto O'RourkeScreenshot from Twitter. It looks like September 3 will be a big day for Texas as you’ll get to witness the Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke meet face to face in a debate. If both parties agree, they will debate on Friday evening September 30 in Rio Grande Valley. The debate will be broadcasted by NexStar Media Group with KSTAR.
Tom Handy

City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox

In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
Ash Jurberg

These billionaires are all backing Texas Gov Abbott

Greg Abbott is currently in a race with Democrat opponent Beto O'Rourke for Texas Governor. Not only are they competing in the polls, but also for campaign funds. Last month it was revealed that Beto had broken fundraising records and had accumulated $40 million in funds, $4 million more than Abbott.
J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus money still available for renters and homeowners in Texas

counting moneyPhoto by Alexander mils (Unsplash) Did you know that stimulus money is still available to many residents in Texas? The key is to know where to find these governemnt funds to help you pay your mortgage or rent. In many cases, stimulus money often comes from the federal government and is then sent to different agencies or organizations. In some cases, there are actually state and local agencies in place with funds ready to help you out.
Community Impact Houston

Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: New hospitalizations stagnate as indicators show decline in new cases

Texas Medical Center hospitals saw a declining number of COVID-19 cases week over week while hospitalizations remained mostly the same. (Courtesy Texas Medical Center) In the week spanning Aug. 1-7, Texas Medical Center facilities admitted an average 220 COVID-19 patients per day to its hospitals, a slight increase from the 219 average patients per day in the week of July 25-31, according to the TMC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
