Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
70% of Texas teachers are on the verge of quitting, survey finds
A vast majority of teachers in Texas say they are on the verge of quitting, according to a recent survey conducted by the Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA). Seventy percent of surveyed teachers said they were seriously considering leaving teaching altogether — the highest ever recorded number in the teacher moonlighting and morale survey.
Texans Get Stuck With Another Abbott Tax
Attention all Texans, in September be prepared to pay yet another “Abbott tax.”. Telephone bills will increase, thanks to a startling high rate adopted by the Public Utility Commission of Texas last month, after Gov. Greg Abbott’s and their own neglect gave them no choice. Due to their...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Veteran Health Bill to Provide Needed Assistance for Texas Couple
President Joe Biden is set to sign the PACT act, legislation expanding health care benefits for Iraq and Afghanistan veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits, on Wednesday. Le Roy and Rosie Torres of Robstown will be at that bill signing at the White House. Le Roy Torres, who...
'He has total veto power': Gov. Greg Abbott controls who will lead Texas' power grid, sources say
Facing criticism over the grid's 2021 collapse, the governor is exerting unprecedented influence over what the state grid operator shares with the public - and who will be its next CEO.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abbott Fails To Provide Promised Financial Aid For Uvalde’s Shooting Survivors
Almost three months have gone by since the Uvalde shooting took the lives of 19 children and 2 adults, their futures lost to the endless list of gun violence victims. The aftermath has become a living hell for most of the families of the victims, but tragedy struck differently on those who were “lucky” enough to survive.
News Channel 25
Texas Republicans are trying to sell school choice measures, but rural conservatives aren’t buying
As a Texas school superintendent, Adrain Johnson is no stranger to the struggles small, rural public schools face, from trying to recruit teachers, especially after more than two years of navigating school during a global pandemic, to a general lack of resources. And now, after the school shooting in Uvalde, there’s a renewed conversation about campus security.
Texas DPS: Social media companies underreporting potential threats
Dale Avant, chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety's Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division, revealed those types of threats are under-reported Monday at the Texas Capitol.
Here Are the Closest Marijuana Dispensaries to Abilene, Texas
The fact that you clicked the link when reading that headline, means you're my kind of people. Even though marijuana isn't legal in Texas, you still want to enjoy the green goodness that comes straight from our earth. Obviously, that means traveling to a state where the hippie cabbage is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Flailing Texas Democrats Finally Unfurl Platform Filled with Utopian Socialist Designs
AUSTIN – Texas Democrats failed to approve a party platform during their state convention in Dallas July 14 - 16 because of a lack of a quorum. There were not enough Texas Democrats in attendance to vote on the platform. Over the weekend during the sleepy weekend news cycle, the leadership of the minority party released an update of it's marching orders for candidates up and down the ballot and it is very consistent with the current hard left, socialist policies being chiseled out in Washington; wealth redistribution, disarming the public, 'fixing' the electric grid which has been working…
Central Texas workforce org awarded $12M through federal Good Jobs Challenge
The Good Jobs Challenge awarded 32 winning projects with funding out of a pool of 509 applicants, according to a federal news release.
‘Flee Texas’ service launches to help LGBTQ people leave state
Lauren Rodriguez credits the political climate in Texas and restrictions pursued by the state legislature related to the transgender community for cementing her decision to seek a life outside the U.S.
New Texas study finds women face higher health risks in abortion-restrictive states
A new study in Texas finds that pregnant patients in abortion-restrictive states face much higher health risks than patients in states without abortion bans. Researchers looked at 28 recent cases in Dallas where doctors had to delay care until there was an “immediate threat” to patients’ lives. The results showed nearly 60 percent developed severe complications.Aug. 8, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Breaking News: Governor Abbott Agrees to Debate Challenger Beto O'Rourke
Governor Abbott Beto O'RourkeScreenshot from Twitter. It looks like September 3 will be a big day for Texas as you’ll get to witness the Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke meet face to face in a debate. If both parties agree, they will debate on Friday evening September 30 in Rio Grande Valley. The debate will be broadcasted by NexStar Media Group with KSTAR.
State Fair of Texas 2022 Food Finalists Prove, You Can Deep Fry Anything
I can feel my blood slowing down just thinking about eating these. Back in 2019, I went to my very first State Fair of Texas. If you have never been, I highly recommend it. Plenty of things to see, I loved playing the games, and of course the countless rides. However, the one thing you have to do at the State Fair of Texas is eat.
City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox
In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
These billionaires are all backing Texas Gov Abbott
Greg Abbott is currently in a race with Democrat opponent Beto O'Rourke for Texas Governor. Not only are they competing in the polls, but also for campaign funds. Last month it was revealed that Beto had broken fundraising records and had accumulated $40 million in funds, $4 million more than Abbott.
Beto promises to increase the minimum wage, "when we win"
Beto O'RourkeImage from WikiCommons images. Photo by Gage Skidmore. "The minimum wage in Texas hasn't gone up a single penny in 13 years. That changes when we win." Beto O'Rourke.
Stimulus money still available for renters and homeowners in Texas
counting moneyPhoto by Alexander mils (Unsplash) Did you know that stimulus money is still available to many residents in Texas? The key is to know where to find these governemnt funds to help you pay your mortgage or rent. In many cases, stimulus money often comes from the federal government and is then sent to different agencies or organizations. In some cases, there are actually state and local agencies in place with funds ready to help you out.
KVUE
Some Texans' phone bills are about to go up, thanks to a Public Utility Commission rate increase
TEXAS, USA — A Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) rate hike will soon lead to more expensive phone bills for some Texans, The Texas Tribune reported. The rate, adopted in July and put into effect on Aug. 1, will go up from 3.3% to 24% as a result of the commission's move to increase the Texas Universal Service Fund surcharge.
Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: New hospitalizations stagnate as indicators show decline in new cases
Texas Medical Center hospitals saw a declining number of COVID-19 cases week over week while hospitalizations remained mostly the same. (Courtesy Texas Medical Center) In the week spanning Aug. 1-7, Texas Medical Center facilities admitted an average 220 COVID-19 patients per day to its hospitals, a slight increase from the 219 average patients per day in the week of July 25-31, according to the TMC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
NewsTalk 1290
Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://newstalk1290.com/
Comments / 0