OTTY Mattress Topper review: sleep happy on this sustainable bamboo buy
If you've been tossing and turning due to a tired mattress, you should consider the OTTY Memory Foam topper. Lots of us might not have the budget for a brand new mattress right now, understandably, and this topper adds a luxurious layer to your sleep setup for a smaller price. It also provides support (and lots of points when it comes to comfort) for side sleepers and back sleepers. Why? One of the best mattress toppers will add depth to your current mattress, as well as comfort and essentially: it can completely transform your sleep routine.
yankodesign.com
These magnetic lamps combine to form beautiful lighting sculptures
Everyone needs light, especially when the day gets dark. Lighting, however, doesn’t need to be plain or boring, serving a functional need and nothing else. Lamps offer the opportunity to make a visual statement in a room, to give more than just light but also life. They can be as elaborate as an elegant chandelier or as simple as a minimalist desk lamp. Some can even be both, switching between simple and complex in just a few seconds. This concept design for a modular set of three lamps try to offer that kind of flexibility, delivering a simple yet beautiful desk lamp when needed and a piece of sculptural art when wanted, all without dealing with messy wires, screws, or adhesives.
Customize clothing and fabrics with the HTVRONT automatic heat press
If you are interested in customizing your clothing or making new interesting garments for your own use or to sell to customers you may be interested in a new automatic heat press which makes it easy to transfer your designs to fabric. If you would like to customize fabric materials you might be interested in a new heat press called the HTVRONT.
11 interior design styles that never date according to experts
You can't go wrong with these iconic interior design styles. Here's everything you need to know
A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second
The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low "Since 82" Has Surfaced in University Blue
Continues to expand its ever-growing lineup of its iconic Air Force 1 silhouette. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the shoe and the sportswear giant has been releasing a slew of new colorways to celebrate the occassion. Adding to its existing repertoire of Air Force 1 Lows, the “Since...
Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter
Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
Best chair beds: a space-saving way to host overnight guests
Multifunctional and space-saving, the best chair beds on the market are a great solution for those of us who want the option to host overnight guests but are short on floor space. Whether used as an accent chair in the living room, or as an addition to a compact home...
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low "Orange Lobster"
Building on an early look, we now have an on-foot look at the Concepts x SB Dunk Low “Orange Lobster.” The upcoming release is expected to continue the lobster-inspired collaboration series between the retailer and Nike’s skateboarding division that began back in 2008. Drawing from the look...
The Best Exterior Paint Colors That Will Help Sell Your Home Fast
Potential buyers know if they want to buy just by looking at a house's exterior color. Here are the best exterior paint colors to help you sell your home fast.
7 best yoga mats for perfecting your downward dog at home
Hands up if, like us, you’ve spent one too many yoga classes sliding off your yoga mat in downward dog simply because you couldn’t get any form of grip during a sweaty flow?We know we’re not alone – we’ve seen other yogis carefully place sweat towels at the front of their mats, hoping they will absorb any unwanted moisture during their practice. But it doesn’t have to be this way. Yoga mats should offer the grippiest of grips – even when the sweat is pouring – not resemble a slippery ice rink.Whether you’re already committed to a daily practice or...
Scientists discover light as 'glue' in a loosely linked molecule
Scientists have managed to polarize atoms in a controlled way for the first time. The discovery could help us explain how molecules form in space. The new force is very weak when compared to others. Scientists have recently observed light working as a weakly bound molecule acting as the "glue"...
These sea pods offer a luxurious life on the water or on land
The pods will be available in September. They range from $295,000 to $1.5 million. They are built to be in harmony with the natural environment. Panama-based Ocean Builders has designed new pods for living on the water and on land that seems right out of a science fiction film, according to an article published in Robb Report on Wednesday.
Cult of Mac
What’s better than a leather Apple Watch band? Two in one.
Anybody can walk around with one fine Italian leather Apple Watch band. But what about two? Now you can, with petite double Italian leather Apple Watch bands. They stylishly cut one band into two thinner straps on the same watch. And it’s not like you have to pay a fortune...
Watch a massive comet crash into the sun and vaporize immediately
A comet hit the sun while NASA's Solar and Heliospheric Observatory was observing our star's movements. The comet could not resist the intense gravitational force of the sun. Coronal mass ejection can be seen erupting from the other side of the sun. A comet was caught by NASA's Solar and...
Fiddler crab’s eyes inspire researchers to develop amphibious artificial vision
Scientists have managed to create a panoramic amphibious vision system that works equally well underwater and on land.
Watch YouTuber’s four-cylinder engine that weighs 3 pounds function perfectly
A DIY kit lets you assemble a miniature flathead engine. The kit carries the tiniest of details needed for the design. When done right, it can produce 17.5cc displacement. Youtuber JohnnyQ90 has brought us some interesting videos in the past. This time around, he shows us how to assemble a tiny four-cylinder engine and spring it into action and pump out just a little over one unit cubic inch of displacement after fueling it with gasoline.
The Best Roof Color If You Have A White House
White is one of the most common colors homeowners choose to paint their house. It is a clean, timeless look that acts as the perfect background for designing and decorating. When the house is painted white, there are endless options when it comes to styling other parts like the roof, door, and windows. Texture, for example, can be experimented with to create a unique look.
hypebeast.com
Official Look at the Nike Dunk High LXX "Cinnabar"
After the announcement of the release of the Dunk High LXX in “Black Flax”, the sportswear giant has revealed yet another iteration of the silhouette. Nike continues to add to its Dunk High lineup with the new LXX model dressed in an all-new Cinnabar, Mars Stone, Sail and White color scheme. Similar to the other builds of the classic shoe, this pair is constructed fully in leather, featuring white tongue tags and insoles to give an additional premium touch. The shoe arrives with mesh tongues and linings that sit atop a white midsole and red rubber outsole to round out the design of the shoe. Th Swoosh is in a slightly darker reddish tone in comparison to the panels, highlighting the branding.
