Commodities & Future

FOXBusiness

Coinbase to keep close eye on expenses amid crypto winter

Coinbase is keeping a close eye on its expenses as the company looks to navigate the ongoing crypto winter. For full year 2022, the cryptocurrency exchange expects sales and marketing expenses between $500 million and $600 million. Costs for technology and development and general and administrative expenses are expected to...
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

Crypto.com expands in South Korea following key acquisitions

Crypto.com has obtained two licences in South Korea after acquiring two startups in the country. Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com announced that it had acquired two companies in South Korea in a bid to expand its presence in the Asian country. The company announced today, August 8th, that it had acquired South...
BUSINESS
InvestorPlace

COIN Stock Falls as Crypto Winter Slams Coinbase

Coinbase’s (NASDAQ:COIN) stock is trending today after the cryptocurrency exchange reported a worse-than-expected second-quarter net loss of $1.1 billion. The company blamed the earnings miss on the “crypto winter” that has gripped the sector and led to multiple bankruptcy filings in recent weeks, causing investors to move away from digital coins and tokens. COIN stock was down as much as 13% in premarket trading immediately after its Q2 print, but appears to be recovering as the entire market rises today following better-than-expected inflation numbers for July.
STOCKS
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
u.today

Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
Fortune

VC funding is drying up. Here’s a four-time founder’s guide to surviving a market downturn

The global selloff in tech stocks is hurting valuations and prompting VC firms to reassess their stakes in unlisted technology startups. Over the past few months, the startup community has been hit particularly hard by economic uncertainty. Following unprecedented losses, SoftBank signaled that they would cut headcount and exit stakes in some of their most noteworthy investments. Leading venture capital firms like Sequoia Capital and Y Combinator have issued stark warnings to founders telling them to brace for a serious market downturn. These rare public statements are a harbinger for trouble: As venture capital funding dries up, many startups will not survive.
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto's forced deleveraging is over and bitcoin is still an asset to hold amid economic uncertainty

The forced deleveraging that's weighed on the crypto market in the last quarter is over, Mike Novogratz said. He thinks the crypto market has reached equilibrium and is awaiting new narratives in the space. Bitcoin is still an attractive asset amid macroeconomic uncertainty, Novogratz said. Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz...
STOCKS
u.today

"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption

American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Coinbase’s earnings fall short of expectations as crypto winter rages

Today after the bell, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase reported its second quarter performance. In the second quarter, Coinbase reported net revenues of $802.6 million and earnings per share of -$4.98 (diluted), predicated on net income of -$1.09 billion. The company’s adjusted EBITDA, a highly non-GAAP metric, was -$151 million in the period.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Bitmain co-founder welcomes crypto regulation to restore market confidence

To understand where the industry might be going after the market turmoil, we spoke with John Ge, chief executive officer at Matrixport, a Singapore-based digital asset manager with over $10 billion in assets under management and custody. Ge was formerly the head of investment and financing as well as a...
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

German crypto bank Nuri files for insolvency citing a “lasting strain”

Nuri, a German startup crypto bank, yesterday evening announced that it had filed for insolvency after what it calls a “lasting strain” on its business liquidity due to “significant macroeconomic headwinds and the cooling down of public and private capital markets.”. The startup bank said that 2022...
BUSINESS
blockworks.co

First Coinbase-leveraged ETF Makes Market Debut Ahead of Earnings Report

Investors keen to amplify their bets on Coinbase ahead of earnings are in luck: A new ETF offering 1.5 leverage made its Nasdaq debut hours before the exchange’s scheduled earnings report release. Issuers have been quick to list single-stock products in recent weeks after the SEC approved the fund...
STOCKS

