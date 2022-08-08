Read full article on original website
In California, abortion could become a constitutional right
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians will decide in November whether to lock the right to abortion into the state constitution. If they vote “yes” on Proposition 1, they will also lock in a right that has gotten less attention: the right to birth control. Should the measure succeed,...
Michels wins Wisconsin GOP governor primary, will face Evers
MADISON, Wis. — Tim Michels, a wealthy businessman endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday and will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a contest that could reshape elections in the marquee battleground. Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who...
Nebraska governor says no special session on abortion; only 30 senators support move
The Legislature won’t reconvene for a special session this year to consider further restrictions on abortion, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday, keeping Nebraska’s current 20-week ban in place. In a statement, Ricketts said Speaker Mike Hilgers informed him 30 state senators agreed to return to the Capitol for...
Manhattan Project, a decade of inspiration led to Pa. native's first novel
PITTSBURGH — The idea for Sarah James' debut novel had been around in one form or another since she was 19. All it took was more than a decade to gestate into something tangible. The 32-year-old Forest Hills native had always been interested in World War II, specifically the...
'Community Lighthouses' powered by the sun and volunteers
LaPLACE, La. — Enthusiastic church volunteer Sonia St. Cyr lost something she treasures during the blackout caused by Hurricane Ida — her independence, afforded her by the electric wheelchair she expertly maneuvers over bumpy city sidewalks. “After Ida I was housebound,” said St. Cyr, who has multiple sclerosis....
Diving into Nebraska's challenges
Nebraska is experiencing terrific growth. We’ve seen big success creating jobs, cutting taxes and attracting investment to our state. This week, I’m hosting Nebraska’s Ag and Economic Development Summit in Kearney. The Summit convenes key leaders from across the state to discuss how to build on our strong momentum. Over the course of the Summit, we’ll dive into the challenges and opportunities we face as a state. Some topics are familiar: developing our workforce, opening new markets for Nebraska’s exports and growing value-added agriculture. Others are newer, such as dealing with the supply chain issues that have disrupted the flow of commerce over the past year.
Boss Lift copter flight in Kearney to teach about missions for Guard, Reserve
KEARNEY — Representatives of businesses that employ members of the Nebraska National Guard or Army Reserve will take a helicopter ride around south-central Nebraska Wednesday morning. Approximately 28-30 area employers of members of the reserve component will assemble at 9 a.m. at the National Guard’s Readiness Center near Kearney...
Wildfire risk map spurs anger, pushback
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new map in Oregon that rated the wildfire risk of every tax lot in the state — labeling nearly 80,000 structures as high-risk — generated so much pushback from angry homeowners last week that officials abruptly retracted it, saying they had not done enough local outreach before publicizing the ambitious project.
'It'll smell pretty bad' — State to chemically kill Wagon Train fish to eliminate unwanted species
The fish at Wagon Train Lake won’t be biting after Wednesday. They’ll be floating, then decomposing. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission plans what it calls a chemical renovation of Wagon Train — treating the lake with hundreds of gallons of pesticide to eliminate a trio of undesirable species that are threatening water quality and crowding out game species.
Arkansas native competing in Senior Olympics in Kearney, around the country
KEARNEY — Mike Weeks had a lot of senior moments this weekend. The 66-year-old from Batesville, Arkansas, traveled to Kearney to compete in the Nebraska Senior Games and add to his collection of Senior Games medals that has reached 330. “I have a lifetime goal of 1,000 senior medals,”...
State Patrol investigating shooting death in Nebraska Panhandle
SCOTTSBLUFF — A family dispute preceded the shooting death of a 57-year-old man in Morrill County on Monday, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release. At approximately 6:30 p.m., troopers were called to a home in Broadwater where Rodney Bennett, 57, was found dead. The Morrill County Sheriff’s Office had arrested Joseph Bennett, 29, before troopers arrived, the state patrol said.
