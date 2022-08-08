ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Kearney Hub

In California, abortion could become a constitutional right

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians will decide in November whether to lock the right to abortion into the state constitution. If they vote “yes” on Proposition 1, they will also lock in a right that has gotten less attention: the right to birth control. Should the measure succeed,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Kearney Hub

Michels wins Wisconsin GOP governor primary, will face Evers

MADISON, Wis. — Tim Michels, a wealthy businessman endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday and will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a contest that could reshape elections in the marquee battleground. Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
City
Rockledge, FL
Local
Florida Government
Kearney Hub

'Community Lighthouses' powered by the sun and volunteers

LaPLACE, La. — Enthusiastic church volunteer Sonia St. Cyr lost something she treasures during the blackout caused by Hurricane Ida — her independence, afforded her by the electric wheelchair she expertly maneuvers over bumpy city sidewalks. “After Ida I was housebound,” said St. Cyr, who has multiple sclerosis....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Kearney Hub

Diving into Nebraska's challenges

Nebraska is experiencing terrific growth. We’ve seen big success creating jobs, cutting taxes and attracting investment to our state. This week, I’m hosting Nebraska’s Ag and Economic Development Summit in Kearney. The Summit convenes key leaders from across the state to discuss how to build on our strong momentum. Over the course of the Summit, we’ll dive into the challenges and opportunities we face as a state. Some topics are familiar: developing our workforce, opening new markets for Nebraska’s exports and growing value-added agriculture. Others are newer, such as dealing with the supply chain issues that have disrupted the flow of commerce over the past year.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Boss Lift copter flight in Kearney to teach about missions for Guard, Reserve

KEARNEY — Representatives of businesses that employ members of the Nebraska National Guard or Army Reserve will take a helicopter ride around south-central Nebraska Wednesday morning. Approximately 28-30 area employers of members of the reserve component will assemble at 9 a.m. at the National Guard’s Readiness Center near Kearney...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Wildfire risk map spurs anger, pushback

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new map in Oregon that rated the wildfire risk of every tax lot in the state — labeling nearly 80,000 structures as high-risk — generated so much pushback from angry homeowners last week that officials abruptly retracted it, saying they had not done enough local outreach before publicizing the ambitious project.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Bob Vander Plaats
Person
Ron Desantis
Kearney Hub

'It'll smell pretty bad' — State to chemically kill Wagon Train fish to eliminate unwanted species

The fish at Wagon Train Lake won’t be biting after Wednesday. They’ll be floating, then decomposing. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission plans what it calls a chemical renovation of Wagon Train — treating the lake with hundreds of gallons of pesticide to eliminate a trio of undesirable species that are threatening water quality and crowding out game species.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

State Patrol investigating shooting death in Nebraska Panhandle

SCOTTSBLUFF — A family dispute preceded the shooting death of a 57-year-old man in Morrill County on Monday, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release. At approximately 6:30 p.m., troopers were called to a home in Broadwater where Rodney Bennett, 57, was found dead. The Morrill County Sheriff’s Office had arrested Joseph Bennett, 29, before troopers arrived, the state patrol said.
MORRILL COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy