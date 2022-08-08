Read full article on original website
Related
Dana White explains why he did not offer Bo Nickal a UFC contract despite his dominant win on DWCS
Dana White has explained why he didn’t offer Bo Nickal a UFC contract despite his dominant Contender Series win last night. Over the last few years, UFC president Dana White has seen plenty of standout performances on the Tuesday Night Contender Series. Some fighters have been signed and others haven’t but along the way, we’ve had the chance to witness some breakout stars make their mark.
MMAmania.com
What happened to Dominick Reyes? Former UFC title challenger reveals MMA future
Dominick Reyes nearly defeated Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title when they went to war across five rounds in the UFC 247 main event back in early 2020. In fact, several media outlets (including this one) — along with promotion president Dana White — scored their 25-minute contest in favor of “The Devastator.”
Jiu-Jitsu Legend Leandro Lo Confirmed Dead After Being Shot In Brazil, MMA Community Mourns
Leandro Lo was confirmed dead after being reportedly shot by a police officer in Brazil. A number of MMA stars mourned the passing of the Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend. On Saturday, news broke that Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo has been shot dead in Sao Paolo, Brazil. Lo’s lawyer confirmed the devastating news to Brazilian news outlet G1, stating the 33-year-old was shot at a concert in Sao Paolo.
AthlonSports.com
Odell Beckham Jr. Appears To Have Interest In Signing With 1 Major NFL Contender
Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent and recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in last season's Super Bowl. However, he appears to have interest in signing with one major AFC contender: the Buffalo Bills. Beckham commented on Von Miller's recent Instagram post to express his interest...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Aaron Pico vs. Jeremy Kennedy, Juan Archuleta vs. Enrique Barzola set for Bellator 286
The Bellator 286 lineup continues to grow with the addition of two new bouts, as Aaron Pico faces Jeremy Kennedy at featherweight, while Juan Archuleta meets Enrique Barzola at bantamweight. The promotion confirmed the pairings following an initial report from ESPN. Bellator 286 takes place on Oct. 1 at Long...
Hasbulla Names His Chicken ‘Conor McGregor’ To Insult The Former UFC Champion
Hasbulla insulted Conor McGregor by naming his chicken after the former UFC champion. The Russian social media star hopes to make it to the UFC soon. The rivalry between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor had already past its peak but for the Russian MMA legend’s compatriot and social media star Hasbulla, insulting “The Notorious” has no expiration date.
Ronda Rousey And More Reacts To the Death of Legendary ‘Judo’ Gene LeBell at 89
Gene LeBell, the legendary “Judo” icon, has passed away at 89. It’s no secret that LeBell introduced judo to MMA. During Ronda Rousey’s UFC career, he was her mentor. Ex-UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, and other prominent mixed martial arts (MMA) names have reacted to the recent passing of judo legend Gene LeBell.
Anthony Smith discusses his loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277: “He wasn’t as good as I expected him to be”
Anthony Smith suffered a critical loss at the hands of Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277 on July 30. The former light heavyweight title challenger also endured a brutal injury in the form of a broken ankle. Smith, who burst on to the scene in 2018, has fought some of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
UFC 278 -- Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 : Fight card, odds, rumors, date, location, complete guide
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman looks to continue his run of dominance in the 170-pound division when he defends his title against Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278. The event takes place Aug. 20 from Vivant Arena in Salt Lake City. Usman and Edwards both bring lengthy...
Watch: Things Got Pretty Heated On "First Take" This Morning
Things got a little spicy on the set of "First Take" on Monday, when Chris Russo and Ryan Clark went back and forth during a discussion on Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. Russo began to raise his voice at Clark after the former Steelers DB likened a group of voters to Russo's Heisman vote where he just votes for "whoever the hell" he wants based on the fact that they play quarterback.
Yardbarker
Dana White's Contender Series season 6 picks and odds: Can Erik Silva dominate Anvar Boynazarov in week 3?
Week two of Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) did not disappoint, as all five winners received a UFC contract after five great fights. This followed an opening week, in which for the first time in DWCS history, only one fighter received a contract. Five more fights are on deck...
Henry Cejudo Hopes To See ‘Double KO’ Between ‘Dirtbags’ Dominick Cruz And Chito Vera
Dominick Cruz vs. Chito Vera end in utter disaster. When it comes to the main event of UFC San Diego, Cejudo doesn’t hold back. The former UFC double-champ just wants to see both headliner fighters get knocked out on Saturday night. “I hope they both knock each other out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
XFL signs former All-Pro NFL player
Marquette King will be returning to professional football in 2023. The former star NFL punter announced on Twitter Tuesday that he accepted an invitation to join the 2023 XFL Draft Player Pool. King’s tweet included a video of what appeared to be an email from XFL president Russ Brandon thanking...
NFL・
MMAmania.com
UFC San Diego predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Vera vs. Cruz
Bantamweight contention is on the line in San Diego, Calif., this Saturday (Aug. 13, 2022) when Marlon Vera puts his three-fight win streak on the line against division legend, Dominick Cruz, inside Pechanga Arena. The co-feature sees fast-rising Featherweight, David Onama, take on fellow brawling enthusiast, Nate Landwehr, while Devin Clark attempts to shut down Contender Series graduate, Azamat Murzakanov, at 205 pounds.
Cris Cyborg Announces Her Pro Boxing Debut On September 25
Cris Cyborg‘s dream of boxing will come true. On Wednesday, the women’s MMA legend announced on The MMA Hour that she will be making her professional boxing debut on September 25 in her hometown of Curitiba, Brazil. Cyborg will be facing Simone Silva (17-21). A boxing homecoming. Silva...
(Video) Jared Gordon Subdues Man Armed With A Baseball Bat: ‘He Tried To Attack My Family’
Jared ‘Flash’ Gordon might not be as fast as ‘The Flash’ but you don’t need super-speed to be a hero. On one fateful night in the city, the UFC Lightweight fighter apprehended a man with a baseball bat. For whatever reason, the armed man thought it would be a good idea to attack Gordon and his family. Well, he thought wrong.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter DQ’d After Ignoring Referee Warning
An amateur MMA fighter was disqualified from a recent MMA bout in Pennsylvania after appearing to disregard a warning from the referee. Competing at Maverick MMA 20, Josh Ugalde and Omerao Kellom were scheduled to meet for the promotion’s vacant amateur lightweight title in Harmony, PA. Following a competitive...
Yardbarker
Watch: Former Cavs guard throws punch during pro-am game
This past weekend saw some malice at the pro-am. Ex-Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin participated in a pro-am game in Atlanta on Sunday. At one point in the contest, Goodwin lost his cool and threw a punch at Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland. The punch did not connect however, and the two were quickly separated. Here is the video (with Goodwin wearing the dark No. 0 jersey).
Sam Alvey Confirms UFC Release, Teases Boxing Match With Jake Paul
The long-running meme involving Sam Alvey and the UFC is seemingly over. Alvey went winless for the ninth fight in a row following his TKO defeat to Michał Oleksiejczuk this past weekend at UFC Vegas 59. It was also notably the last fight on his UFC deal. However, in...
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 0