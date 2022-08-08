ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umatilla County, OR

Ukiah Pack Blamed For NE Oregon Depredation

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife crews were called to the Kamela area of Umatilla County, after a six-month old, 425 pound calf had been discovered with a host of injuries and bite marks. The producer said the calf was discovered in a 7,500-acre private-land forested pasture.
Avian flu impacts Umatilla County Fair

HERMISTON – The Umatilla County Fair is limiting 4-H and FFA avian entries to market chickens and turkeys only. No breeding poultry, waterfowl or any other birds will be allowed. The ruling is even stricter for the open class. No poultry, waterfowl or other birds are allowed at all this year.
Fire Destroys Flour Mill

PENDLETON, Ore.- UPDATE: 9:55 a.m. According to Grain Craft, the company that operates the flour mill in Pendleton, there were no injuries reported in the blaze. The mill is completely destroyed. UPDATE: 8:20 a.m. According to a press release from the Pendleton Police Department, the fire at the Grain Craft...
Firefighters, farmers quash wheat fire outside Athena

This story was updated to include newer information that the wheat field fire was on reservation land and Umatilla Tribal Fire Department was the primary responder to the blaze. Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 526-8322. Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila...
Rescued hawk cannot be transported to Oregon facility—here’s why

BENTON CITY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant jumped into action after he noticed an injured hawk near his residence. “My wife and I actually thought we saw a hawk in a roadway and we turned around and we lost it,” said Sergeant Daniel Munder with the WSP. He said this isn’t the first animal he’s saved. “I was coming to work and in the same area and I remember the hawk. I looked around and I saw it in the roadway, there he was with a pigeon.”
Umatilla County Fair restricts entries due to Avian Flu (HPAI)

HERMISTON — The Umatilla County Fair has announced it will be limiting 4-H and Future Farmers of America avian entries to market chickens and turkeys only this year. The fair runs Wednesday, Aug. 10, to Saturday, Aug. 13, at Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, Hermiston. The fair in its Facebook page announced it will not accept poultry, waterfowl or any other type of bird species in the open class.
Dekker Adams’ Steer Raises $32,000 at Fair

UNION COUNTY – There is seldom an easy way to deal with loss, especially when someone so young is taken before their time. However, the kindness of others can mean the world during a period of grieving. On July 13, 13-year-old Imbler student Dekker Adams passed away, leaving a painful rift in the hearts of friend, family and his community.
Missing child advisory issued for Davin Moore

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for public help finding a boy who could be in danger. ODHS Child Welfare Division wants to find 14-year-old Davin Moore. It says he's a child in foster care who went missing from Hermiston, Oregon on August 5 and "is believed to be in danger."
Fire starts in RV, spreads to nearby structure

WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 responded to a fire on the 2400 block of South Third Avenue near Reynolds Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Chief Rocky Eastman said the fire started around 1:30 p.m. in a motorhome and spread to a nearby structure. Neighbors said they...
Who Shot A Hunter Near Walla Walla? Deputies Want to Know

The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office wants to know who shot a bear hunter with a a high-powered rifle. Friday, August 5th, Walla Walla Deputies and other law enforcement agencies swarmed to Nightingale Canyon, which is just over 10 miles east of Walla Walla, after a hunter was shot. The WWCSO released this information Monday.
Oregon DHS looking for missing teen last seen in Hermiston

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help in finding a foster teen. It says 14-year-old Davin Moore was last seen in Hermiston on Aug. 5. It believes he is in danger and might be in Pendleton, La Grande, or Richland.
Mistreated Yorkshire terriers rescued from puppy mill in eastern Oregon

Area animal rescue operations are hustling to save several Yorkshire terriers following a raid Friday, July 30, north of Hermiston. Robin Barker, vice president of Fuzz Balls Animal Rescue, said several mistreated Yorkshire terriers were uncovered off Highway 395 near Hermiston in a trailer with no electricity or running water. With temperatures rising past the 100 degree mark this past week, it created an unsafe environment for the puppies.
