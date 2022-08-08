Read full article on original website
Related
pnwag.net
Ukiah Pack Blamed For NE Oregon Depredation
On Tuesday, August 2nd, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife crews were called to the Kamela area of Umatilla County, after a six-month old, 425 pound calf had been discovered with a host of injuries and bite marks. The producer said the calf was discovered in a 7,500-acre private-land forested pasture.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Avian flu impacts Umatilla County Fair
HERMISTON – The Umatilla County Fair is limiting 4-H and FFA avian entries to market chickens and turkeys only. No breeding poultry, waterfowl or any other birds will be allowed. The ruling is even stricter for the open class. No poultry, waterfowl or other birds are allowed at all this year.
nbcrightnow.com
Fire Destroys Flour Mill
PENDLETON, Ore.- UPDATE: 9:55 a.m. According to Grain Craft, the company that operates the flour mill in Pendleton, there were no injuries reported in the blaze. The mill is completely destroyed. UPDATE: 8:20 a.m. According to a press release from the Pendleton Police Department, the fire at the Grain Craft...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Firefighters, farmers quash wheat fire outside Athena
This story was updated to include newer information that the wheat field fire was on reservation land and Umatilla Tribal Fire Department was the primary responder to the blaze. Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 526-8322. Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rescued hawk cannot be transported to Oregon facility—here’s why
BENTON CITY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant jumped into action after he noticed an injured hawk near his residence. “My wife and I actually thought we saw a hawk in a roadway and we turned around and we lost it,” said Sergeant Daniel Munder with the WSP. He said this isn’t the first animal he’s saved. “I was coming to work and in the same area and I remember the hawk. I looked around and I saw it in the roadway, there he was with a pigeon.”
Hermiston police seize more dogs in wake of recent raid
HERMISTON — The latest domino in the Yorkshire Terrier puppy mill saga has fallen. Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston confirmed 17 more dogs have been turned over to the police. This makes 29 total terriers that have been recovered.
Multiple emergency crews responding to Pendleton Flour Mills fire
PENDLETON, Ore. — The Pendleton Police Department is asking people to stay clear of the Grain Craft Pendleton Flour Mill as emergency crews respond to a large fire. Photos shared on Facebook show a massive plume of smoke rising from the structure. A number of agencies are working to control the blaze. Police are urging people with asthma or...
nwpb.org
Quarantine Likely Due To Japanese Beetle Infestation In Eastern WA, Says WSDA Official
Lauren Paterson reports on what the uptick in beetles means for growers and gardeners. (Runtime :53) The small and shiny invasive Japanese Beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bear hunter is shot east of Tri-Cities in Blue Mountains. Then the gunman fled
Detectives need the public’s help identifying the shooter.
200-acre vegetation fire off WA-14 near OR/WA border draws widescale firefighting presence
BOARDMAN, Ore. — More than a dozen resources have been deployed to Washington State Route 14 (WA-14) at S Canoe Ridge Rd in Benton County where a vegetation fire has already burned 200 acres of natural land off the side of the roadway. “We arrived to find it already going up the hill behind us, right now we’re at about...
Umatilla County Fair restricts entries due to Avian Flu (HPAI)
HERMISTON — The Umatilla County Fair has announced it will be limiting 4-H and Future Farmers of America avian entries to market chickens and turkeys only this year. The fair runs Wednesday, Aug. 10, to Saturday, Aug. 13, at Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, Hermiston. The fair in its Facebook page announced it will not accept poultry, waterfowl or any other type of bird species in the open class.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Dekker Adams’ Steer Raises $32,000 at Fair
UNION COUNTY – There is seldom an easy way to deal with loss, especially when someone so young is taken before their time. However, the kindness of others can mean the world during a period of grieving. On July 13, 13-year-old Imbler student Dekker Adams passed away, leaving a painful rift in the hearts of friend, family and his community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KDRV
Missing child advisory issued for Davin Moore
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for public help finding a boy who could be in danger. ODHS Child Welfare Division wants to find 14-year-old Davin Moore. It says he's a child in foster care who went missing from Hermiston, Oregon on August 5 and "is believed to be in danger."
philomathnews.com
Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations
The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fire starts in RV, spreads to nearby structure
WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 responded to a fire on the 2400 block of South Third Avenue near Reynolds Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Chief Rocky Eastman said the fire started around 1:30 p.m. in a motorhome and spread to a nearby structure. Neighbors said they...
Who Shot A Hunter Near Walla Walla? Deputies Want to Know
The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office wants to know who shot a bear hunter with a a high-powered rifle. Friday, August 5th, Walla Walla Deputies and other law enforcement agencies swarmed to Nightingale Canyon, which is just over 10 miles east of Walla Walla, after a hunter was shot. The WWCSO released this information Monday.
Hunter shot in Nightingale Canyon, suspects seen fleeing through a farm
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Detectives are searching for suspects or details on a Friday night shooting in which a hunter in the Nightingale Canyon was left hospitalized by a gunshot wound when they suffered at the hands of someone who fled. According to the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office...
KATU.com
Oregon DHS looking for missing teen last seen in Hermiston
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help in finding a foster teen. It says 14-year-old Davin Moore was last seen in Hermiston on Aug. 5. It believes he is in danger and might be in Pendleton, La Grande, or Richland.
Mistreated Yorkshire terriers rescued from puppy mill in eastern Oregon
Area animal rescue operations are hustling to save several Yorkshire terriers following a raid Friday, July 30, north of Hermiston. Robin Barker, vice president of Fuzz Balls Animal Rescue, said several mistreated Yorkshire terriers were uncovered off Highway 395 near Hermiston in a trailer with no electricity or running water. With temperatures rising past the 100 degree mark this past week, it created an unsafe environment for the puppies.
‘I will kill you ...’ Mesa murder victim suffered years of threats and abuse, court records say
“I alone cannot protect them from how far down she has gone.”
Comments / 0