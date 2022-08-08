ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

CBS DFW

Some of the biggest checks in college sports going to players in North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Now that college athletes can be paid for the use of their name or image, some of the biggest checks will go to players in North Texas.A new group called the Boulevard Collective, made of SMU supporters and alumni, plans to pay each member of the football and men's basketballs teams $36,000 a year for appearances and other activities on behalf of the organization."Pretty incredible commitment, to do $3.5 million a year in deals with the players," said Billy Embody, who covers SMU athletics for OnThePonyExpress.com of the On3 sports network. "And the thing is, they're kind of...
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

Dallas Christian two-way playmaker talks early recruitment

It is not often you come across a player with the nickname "Speedy". Well in Mesquite, located in East Dallas, you'll find just that in an impressive 2024 athlete named William Nettles. A two-way playmaking star for the Dallas Christian Chargers, Nettles is as versatile as they come. Just two...
DALLAS, TX
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Texas High School Coaches | 2022

It is common knowledge that coaches in the National Football League earn a high salary. Humor has it that some college coaches make so much money that they could run for governor of an entire state if they chose to. But what about the wages paid to the high school...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano ISD Welcomes Students Back to School

It's a busy day in Collin County. Frisco, Allen and Plano school districts all welcomed back students on Wednesday morning. At Haun Elementary School in Plano, principal Denise Lohmiller orchestrated a grand welcome for students. Teachers went all out with pom poms, encouraging messages chalked on the sidewalks, and lots of hugs.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

SMU Student Athletes to Get $36,000 Per Year

SMU student-athletes are the latest to benefit from the new era of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals in college sports. Boulevard Collective is a new NIL collective launched over the weekend, comprised of SMU alums and donors but not associated directly with the college. The collective expects to pay all SMU football and men’s basketball players $3,000 per month, or $36,000 annually, amounting to a total commitment of roughly $3.5 million annually.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
dallasexpress.com

NTPA Announces New Managing Director

In recent weeks, North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) announced the promotion of two new managing directors for Frisco and Dallas operations. Kerry Murdock was promoted to Frisco managing director on August 4, according to a blog post from the nonprofit organization. On June 30, Cheryl Lowber was promoted to Dallas managing director.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

DART offering thousands in bonuses for new workers

DALLAS, Texas - As industries across the country are struggling to hire new workers, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is offering some big bucks to bring people on board. The DART Police Department is now offering a $5,000 signing bonus for new DART Police officers and a $2,000 bonus for Fare Enforcement Officers.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

'Gustnado' spotted in Prosper

PROSPER - Rain and storms came through much of North Texas for the first time in a long time on Tuesday. Twitter user Dillonshrop06 posted a video of something strange coming out of the clouds near a Kroger in north Prosper in Denton County. The National Weather Service in Fort...
PROSPER, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Reservoirs Strained, Not Drained Despite Drought

Water use continues to break records, but the reservoirs will not dry up any time soon; other infrastructure, however, is breaking under the pressure of increased demand. As most of Texas endured another drought, conditions became so dangerous that on July 8, Gov. Abbott declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Tarrant. Abbott cited an increased likelihood of wildfires and the threat of damage or loss of life or property.
TEXAS STATE

