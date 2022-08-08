Read full article on original website
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Man's Lost Wedding Ring Found on Florida Beach and ReturnedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Some of the biggest checks in college sports going to players in North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Now that college athletes can be paid for the use of their name or image, some of the biggest checks will go to players in North Texas.A new group called the Boulevard Collective, made of SMU supporters and alumni, plans to pay each member of the football and men's basketballs teams $36,000 a year for appearances and other activities on behalf of the organization."Pretty incredible commitment, to do $3.5 million a year in deals with the players," said Billy Embody, who covers SMU athletics for OnThePonyExpress.com of the On3 sports network. "And the thing is, they're kind of...
Longhorns Commit Malik Muhammad Debuts as No. 2 Corner in 2023 SI99 Rankings
Sports Illustrated is bullish on the Longhorns latest defensive back commitment
A four-peat? Westlake could do what no school has ever done before
What does a team like that do for an encore? Try for a fourth consecutive title and be the first-ever team in Texas high school football history to accomplish the feat.
Six major North Texas school districts begin classes today
A half-dozen large North Texas school districts are open for business today. It’s the first day of class for students in Allen, Frisco, Lewisville, McKinney, Plano and Hurst-Euless-Bedford
Longhorns Commit Johntay Cook Debuts As No. 3 WR in 2023 SI 99 Rankings
Johntay Cook is one of the top pass catchers in the entire 2023 class
Dallas Christian two-way playmaker talks early recruitment
It is not often you come across a player with the nickname "Speedy". Well in Mesquite, located in East Dallas, you'll find just that in an impressive 2024 athlete named William Nettles. A two-way playmaking star for the Dallas Christian Chargers, Nettles is as versatile as they come. Just two...
Man captures rare sighting of bobcats playing at Texas golf course
It's the cutest video you'll see today.
Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma QB pledge and Elite 11 MVP, should be higher than No. 99 in SI99: Making the case
Sports Illustrated released its SI99 rankings Tuesday, listing the top 99 football prospects in America for the class of 2023. These lists are always subjective and fluid, particularly during the football season, so I imagine there will be some tweaks over the coming weeks. But one ranking stuck ...
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Texas High School Coaches | 2022
It is common knowledge that coaches in the National Football League earn a high salary. Humor has it that some college coaches make so much money that they could run for governor of an entire state if they chose to. But what about the wages paid to the high school...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano ISD Welcomes Students Back to School
It's a busy day in Collin County. Frisco, Allen and Plano school districts all welcomed back students on Wednesday morning. At Haun Elementary School in Plano, principal Denise Lohmiller orchestrated a grand welcome for students. Teachers went all out with pom poms, encouraging messages chalked on the sidewalks, and lots of hugs.
dallasexpress.com
SMU Student Athletes to Get $36,000 Per Year
SMU student-athletes are the latest to benefit from the new era of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals in college sports. Boulevard Collective is a new NIL collective launched over the weekend, comprised of SMU alums and donors but not associated directly with the college. The collective expects to pay all SMU football and men’s basketball players $3,000 per month, or $36,000 annually, amounting to a total commitment of roughly $3.5 million annually.
State Fair of Texas 2022 Food Finalists Prove, You Can Deep Fry Anything
I can feel my blood slowing down just thinking about eating these. Back in 2019, I went to my very first State Fair of Texas. If you have never been, I highly recommend it. Plenty of things to see, I loved playing the games, and of course the countless rides. However, the one thing you have to do at the State Fair of Texas is eat.
Denton parlays its cool college cred into a hip spot north of Dallas
As the home to University of North Texas, Texas Women’s University, and a segment of the North Central Texas College, Denton is the quintessential eclectic and cool college town. Naturally, this attracts visitors making the road trip to tour campuses and visit students, but even if you aren't doing...
KCBD
Mother of three graduates from Texas Tech, inspired by former Chancellor
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A mom of three walked the stage at Texas Tech graduation Saturday morning. In 2015 former Chancellor of Texas Tech University Systems, Kent Hance, sat next to Erica Flores on a plan from Austin to Dallas. She was a single mother that never went to college.
dallasexpress.com
NTPA Announces New Managing Director
In recent weeks, North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) announced the promotion of two new managing directors for Frisco and Dallas operations. Kerry Murdock was promoted to Frisco managing director on August 4, according to a blog post from the nonprofit organization. On June 30, Cheryl Lowber was promoted to Dallas managing director.
Another H-E-B in DFW means another job fair with 700 positions: Here's when and where
PLANO, Texas — Another H-E-B grocery store is set to open in Collin County soon. Which means another job fair with hundreds of positions available. H-E-B, the popular San Antonio-based grocery chain that's made a recent expansion into North Texas, is looking to fill 700 positions for its new Plano store on Saturday, the company announced Tuesday night.
fox4news.com
DART offering thousands in bonuses for new workers
DALLAS, Texas - As industries across the country are struggling to hire new workers, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is offering some big bucks to bring people on board. The DART Police Department is now offering a $5,000 signing bonus for new DART Police officers and a $2,000 bonus for Fare Enforcement Officers.
Chances for rain prominent this week in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it sure is a lovely sight to see that some rain is in the forecast for the North Texas work week during the second week of August. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth has shared its forecast for Monday through the end of the work week.
fox4news.com
'Gustnado' spotted in Prosper
PROSPER - Rain and storms came through much of North Texas for the first time in a long time on Tuesday. Twitter user Dillonshrop06 posted a video of something strange coming out of the clouds near a Kroger in north Prosper in Denton County. The National Weather Service in Fort...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Reservoirs Strained, Not Drained Despite Drought
Water use continues to break records, but the reservoirs will not dry up any time soon; other infrastructure, however, is breaking under the pressure of increased demand. As most of Texas endured another drought, conditions became so dangerous that on July 8, Gov. Abbott declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Tarrant. Abbott cited an increased likelihood of wildfires and the threat of damage or loss of life or property.
