3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
In case you blinked, here are all the new and wonderful things they’re building in Milwaukee (July 24 – August 6)
Depending on which news sources you follow, Milwaukee is going through either a “renaissance” or a “reinvention.” Or maybe it’s a “reboot” or a “reimagining,” like that crappy Tim Burton version of Planet Of The Apes. However you want to define it, it’s safe to say that Milwaukee is currently building a lot of new and wonderful things.
Site selected for new youth correctional facility in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections will build a new youth correctional facility on Milwaukee’s northwest side. The new Type 1 facility will be built along West Clinton Avenue, near Noyes Park. The move brings Wisconsin a step closer to closing the facilities at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake. The prisons near Irma came under fire for alleged...
UPDATE: WIS 23 in Fond du Lac reopened
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 23 is back open in Fond du Lac after a crash closed the highway for just under an hour. Authorities say that the incident is cleared and all lanes are back open. The closure was expected to last two hours but was cleared within an hour.
3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
Evers announces Milwaukee site for new youth prison
Governor Tony Evers has announced a site for a new state youth prison. Calling it a major step toward closing Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls, Evers on Tuesday announced plans to build a new youth prison on Milwaukee’s northwest side. In a statement, Evers said it’s one major step closer to getting kids out of the facilities, which were initially to have closed last July. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to vote on the proposed site on Friday. Building on the site would require city approval, under a state law that approved 42 million dollars for the new facility.-
Super yacht docks in Milwaukee, owned by Miami Marlins owner: Reports
The massive 200-foot "super yacht" apparently owned by Miami Marlins owner Bruce Sherman made port in Milwaukee, to the surprise of early risers Wednesday morning.
Racine & Me: Sap Sap owner has mission to give back to community
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58 ) -- Alex Hanesakda is the owner of Sap Sap, a restaurant in Racine County serving up meals with the goal of educating others about Lao's food and history. He joined CBS 58 in-studio to talk more about his mission to help others through food. Hanesakda...
World’s tallest mass timber building is in Wisconsin, now officially open
MILWAUKEE — When you hunt for an apartment, the construction materials used to build it are rarely a deciding factor for where to live. However, at Ascent MKE in Milwaukee, what was used to build it has become its biggest claim to fame. The 25-story apartment building was constructed...
Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention
I have written about the Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention (OVP) in some of my past articles. As a matter of fact, I have attended some of the events they have held and everything to me appears to be very positive. Its annual budget is $3.7 million dollars. Through the American Rescue Act, it is now getting an additional $8.4 million dollars. Alderman state they want to see the resources deployed to help make Milwaukee safer. The director position was not renewed so there is an opening at this time. Sources state a new director will be hired in the next several weeks sometime. Alderman Bohl states “it is the administration’s intent to continue the work underway in the violence prevention office, while, at the same time, increasing the office’s responsiveness to changing demands and expectations in public safety”.
Mario's Pizza is closing after 24 years of business
MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Mario's Pizza is closing down after serving pizza, cod, potato cakes and more for nearly 25 years. The Italian restaurant in Mukwonago opened its doors in 1998. Their doors will close on Aug. 21. "It is our time to step away and enjoy our family. Thank...
Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival returns to Lakeshore State Park this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Drag Boat Festival returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will be held at Lakeshore State Park, located on Harbor Drive, on Saturday, Aug. 13. From 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., the normally tranquil Lake Shore Park will see...
