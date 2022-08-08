ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport adds new expedited lanes from CLEAR

MILWAUKEE — Travel through Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) just got easier. On Tuesday, CLEAR announced the launch of new expedited security lanes at the airport, where members can simply verify their identity through their eyes or fingers. This method of verification eliminates the need for travelers to take...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Milwaukee, WI — 25 Top Places!

Milwaukee, with a fascinating mix of picturesque scenery, rich history, and modernity, is a dream destination for travelers. You can spend the entire day in the Cream City hitting the scenic parks, visiting museums, and watching sports. And, as you enjoy the sites in this midwestern city, you’ll need a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Pop-up farmer's markets bring fresh food to Milwaukee's food deserts

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tuesday, Aug. 9 marked the return of the pop-up farmer's market on Milwaukee's north side. They're happening each Tuesday this month at different locations. Tuesday's pop-up market took place at Ascension Family Health Center. They're free to attend and include a variety of local vendors and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

In case you blinked, here are all the new and wonderful things they’re building in Milwaukee (July 24 – August 6)

Depending on which news sources you follow, Milwaukee is going through either a “renaissance” or a “reinvention.” Or maybe it’s a “reboot” or a “reimagining,” like that crappy Tim Burton version of Planet Of The Apes. However you want to define it, it’s safe to say that Milwaukee is currently building a lot of new and wonderful things.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: WIS 23 in Fond du Lac reopened

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 23 is back open in Fond du Lac after a crash closed the highway for just under an hour. Authorities say that the incident is cleared and all lanes are back open. The closure was expected to last two hours but was cleared within an hour.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wrn.com

Evers announces Milwaukee site for new youth prison

Governor Tony Evers has announced a site for a new state youth prison. Calling it a major step toward closing Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls, Evers on Tuesday announced plans to build a new youth prison on Milwaukee’s northwest side. In a statement, Evers said it’s one major step closer to getting kids out of the facilities, which were initially to have closed last July. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to vote on the proposed site on Friday. Building on the site would require city approval, under a state law that approved 42 million dollars for the new facility.-
MILWAUKEE, WI
communityjournal.net

Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention

I have written about the Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention (OVP) in some of my past articles. As a matter of fact, I have attended some of the events they have held and everything to me appears to be very positive. Its annual budget is $3.7 million dollars. Through the American Rescue Act, it is now getting an additional $8.4 million dollars. Alderman state they want to see the resources deployed to help make Milwaukee safer. The director position was not renewed so there is an opening at this time. Sources state a new director will be hired in the next several weeks sometime. Alderman Bohl states “it is the administration’s intent to continue the work underway in the violence prevention office, while, at the same time, increasing the office’s responsiveness to changing demands and expectations in public safety”.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Mario's Pizza is closing after 24 years of business

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Mario's Pizza is closing down after serving pizza, cod, potato cakes and more for nearly 25 years. The Italian restaurant in Mukwonago opened its doors in 1998. Their doors will close on Aug. 21. "It is our time to step away and enjoy our family. Thank...
MUKWONAGO, WI

