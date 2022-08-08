Business Spotlight: Magical Dining and Beyond, Lake Nona Wave Hotel’s HAVEN Kitchen Serves Up Vibrant Dishes, Drinks & Décor

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Orlando, FL
Mexican food is among the best cuisines worldwide. The Mexican ingredients and flavors have dominated every corner of America with their varied and vibrant tastes. Tacos and enchiladas may seem like a common food in the US today, but that isn’t always the case. America has always loved Mexican cuisine for several years.
‘Coolest breakfast restaurant in America’: Iconic De Leon Springs eatery to close after 61 years
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida gem is closing up shop after 61 years. The Old Spanish Sugar Mill in De Leon Springs recently announced it will shutter permanently in September. The beloved breakfast spot is best known for its take on all-you-can-eat pancakes — guests get to...
positivelyosceola.com
Fat Tuesday Fans get ready to celebrate, the Bourbon Street icon is coming to Old Town in Kissimmee
Fat Tuesday fans, get ready to get your party on… the Bourbon Street icon with its premium frozen cocktails is coming to the Old Town in Kissimmee in a new 660-square-feet location by the end of 2022. This will be Fat Tuesday’s third location in Central Florida, in addition to the one located at Universal City Walk™ Orlando and the kiosk location coming this Fall to The Florida Mall.
travellemming.com
21 Best Things to Do in Disney Springs (in 2022)
There are enough activities and restaurants that you could spend a full day exploring the best things to do in Disney Springs, but most families spend a half day there. Disney Springs, previously known as Downtown Disney, is a dining and entertainment complex at Walt Disney World. As an Orlando...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
Hey, book lovers: Here’s where to find independent bookstores in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Print is not dead, despite society’s best efforts. Around the world, independent booksellers shelve stories in little shops still. According to the American Booksellers Association, the group has 2,023 members running 2,561 locations across the country. Eighty-five new bookstores have opened since January, and 207 members are looking at opening new stores.
click orlando
Study: This Florida theme park is more expensive than Disney World
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s no surprise that theme parks are expensive, but a new study shows there is a park more expensive than Disney World - and it’s right here in Florida. A study by The Family Vacation Guide ranked the top 10 most expensive theme parks globally, as of May 2022. Of the 10, four of them are in the Sunshine State.
fox35orlando.com
Hang with adorable farm animals at the Soul Haven Ranch in Winter Garden
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - There is a new attraction in Central Florida where you can spend time with mini horses, mini Australian shepherds, and soon mini pigs. The Soul Haven Ranch in Winter Garden offers an abundance of beauty and cuteness. The "soul" in Soul Haven Ranch stands for "Sharing Of Unconditional Love." It is home to the "My Time with a Miniature Horse" experience, which the ranch bills as "a one-hour leisure experience that promotes the value of the human/animal bond."
‘Too much alcohol’: Orlando looking to reduce bars downtown to help improve safety
ORLANDO, Fla. — There is an ongoing debate surrounding safety in Orlando. A focus of the debate is the around 100 bars in the downtown entertainment district. Orlando City Commissioner Jim Gray told Channel 9 that more alcohol means more trouble. Gray has proposed to add more retail to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox35orlando.com
Orlando resort day passes: the fun amenities you can access without breaking the bank
ORLANDO, Fla. - Need a daycation? Cool down by the pool at one of the many resorts Orlando has to offer. The best part? You can enjoy the resort amenities without breaking the bank. All you need is a day pass and some start as low as $10, according to...
attractionsmagazine.com
Discovery Cove offers free $50 gift cards with single-day admission
For a limited time, guests visiting Discovery Cove in Orlando, Fla. will receive a complimentary $50 gift card with each single-day park admission purchase, for use through March 9, 2023. Orlando’s all-inclusive, luxury tropical oasis features white sand beaches, animal encounters, the chance to hand-feed birds in free-flight aviaries, snorkeling...
disneytips.com
Universal Orlando Announces New Chaperone Policy; Will Disney World Be Next?
Are chaperone policies going to be a part of the future of theme parks? Recent changes by Parks across the company may indicate just that. Walt Disney World is surrounded by a number of other theme parks in Central Florida, including Universal Orlando, and Sea World just to name a few. While the different Parks all have their own audiences and themes, they do share a number of procedures in common.
click orlando
Orlando firefighters look to reunite rescued puppy with owner
ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando firefighters are looking to reunite a puppy found and rescued in the middle of the intersection by the Lake Underhill and Conway Road area on Friday with its owner. The puppy, nicknamed “Ocho” by the firefighters of Station 8, is temporarily staying at the firehouse...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Disney Still Requiring Masks In One Location?
If you are planning a Disney vacation or a day in any of the Disney parks in Orlando, Florida, do not forget to pack your face masks. While we all feel as if things have gone back to normal basically everywhere and many people have chosen not to mask up, Disney actually still requires face masks to enter a specific area inside the park.
click orlando
Shops could be removed from Colonial Plaza, replaced by multifamily housing, plans show
ORLANDO, Fla. – A development proposal from Kimco Realty could mean more housing for Orlando residents — but fewer retail shops nearby. Kimco Realty acquired Colonial Plaza last year. Now, it’s planning to make some changes that could impact shoppers. [TRENDING: Florida gas prices continue to fall,...
meetingstoday.com
The No. 1 Meeting Destination in the Country Continues to Go Above and Beyond
Orlando remains on top of Cvent’s list of Top 10 Meeting Destinations in the U.S. for many reasons: easy accessibility to Orlando International Airport (MCO), the award-winning Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), a vast collection of branded hotels offering more than 7,600 hotel rooms within a mile of the OCCC, and an array of entertainment options including theme parks, live music, speakeasies and much more.
WDW News Today
Curfew Added For Guests Under 21 at Universal CityWalk Orlando After Recent Fight & Evacuation
CityWalk at Universal Orlando Resort is implementing some new rules after the entire shopping, dining, and entertainment area was completely evacuated due to a fight and resulting shooting scare. This curfew policy will affect guests under 21 years of age on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays effective immediately. Guests under 21...
allears.net
Orlando Airport is Making it Easier to Skip the LONG Security Line
If you’ve ever visited Disney World, you’ve probably had to wait in line. In fact, it’s pretty much one of the most consistent Disney World expectations you can have!. But before you even get to Disney World, it’s not uncommon to find long lines — whether you’re driving in stop-and-go traffic or standing in the security line at the airport. Well, there are ways to bypass standby lines in Disney World and there is also a way to skip those long security lines at the airport!
sltablet.com
Fall Into The Holidays At The Makers Market (Oct 14 and Oct 15)
Fall into the Holidays at the Makers Market on October 15 from 5 pm – 9 pm featuring Live Entertainment, Food, Raffles and more. On October 15 from 9 am – 3 pm enjoy lots of activities including a Craft and Gift Show, International Food Court, Live Entertainment, Raffles, Pumpkin Patch, Kids Activities.
consultant360.com
Recurrent Abdominal Pain in a Boy With Delayed Appearance of Palpable Purpura
1Resident Physician, Pediatrics Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. 2Nephrology Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. 3Pediatrics Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. CITATION:. Cooper F, Mathews N, Kopsombut G. Recurrent abdominal pain in a boy with delayed appearance of palpable purpura. Consultant. Published online August 8,...
allears.net
Plans Have CHANGED For This Abandoned Orlando Theme Park
Did you know there’s an abandoned theme park in Orlando?. We’re all familiar with Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld, which are all operating at full swing. A year ago, AdventHealth bought the abandoned theme park Holy Land, and we’ve been waiting to see what will be done to the land. Now, there’s a big update as to what we can expect to take the theme park’s place.
Comments / 0