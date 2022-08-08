Read full article on original website
Related
Manhattan car crash injures 2, shuts down intersection
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A car crash has been reported by the Riley County Police Department to have temporarily shut down an intersection in Manhattan. According to the RCPD, a car crash involving three vehicles was reported at 1:58 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the intersection of South Seth Child Road and Southwind Road in Manhattan. […]
UPDATE: Three injured in Wednesday afternoon crash in MHK
MANHATTAN - Three people were transported to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan for injuries they received in a crash at the intersection of S. Seth Child Road and Southwind Road in Manhattan. A 21-year old female, driving a 2009 Dodge Journey and a 23-year old, driving a 2013 Chevy Malibu,...
WIBW
2 rushed to hospital when car found under semi-trailer in Manahttan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital when a crash sent one car underneath a semi-trailer in a busy Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley County Police Department says that just after 2 p.m. emergency crews shut down the intersection of S Seth Child Rd. and Southwind Rd. as they respond to an accident. The intersection reopened just after 2:45 p.m.
Deputies work a two vehicle accident
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a two vehicle accident near the intersection of US 77 Highway and Skiddy West Road just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Zane Rains of Manhattan was traveling southbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier when it struck a 2022 Ram 1500 Classic driven by Gail Hoke of Manhattan. Hoke was traveling southbound before attempting a U-turn in the roadway. Rains was transported to Geary Community Hospital for treatment. Both vehicles were removed by a wrecker service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Crews respond early Monday to trash fire in south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of a trash fire early Monday near a home in south-central Topeka. The blaze was reported around 5:15 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of S.W. Van Buren. Initial reports indicated flames and smoke were seen in the back yard...
Southbound Sunset Ave to be closed Tuesday, Wednesday
MANHATTAN - The City of Manhattan say southbound Sunset Avenue will be closed Tuesday, August 8th and Wednesday, August 9th while AT&T installs fiber in the area. Southbound traffic will be detoured east on Anderson Avenue to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Northbound traffic is not expected to be affected...
Manhattan man hospitalized after crash during u-turn
GEARY COUNTY—A Manhattan man was injured in an accident just after 6a.m. Tuesday in Geary County. According to the Sheriff's Office, a 2004 Chevy Cavalier driven by Zane Rains of Manhattan was southbound near the intersection of U.S. 77 Highway and Skiddy West Road. The Chevy struck a 2022...
Manhattan road work prompts detours
MANHATTAN (KSNT)- Drivers can expect detours while traveling southbound on Sunset Avenue for the next two days. The City of Manhattan reports that on Tuesday, Aug. 9. through Wednesday, Aug. 10, AT&T fiber installations will occur, causing traffic traveling southbound on Sunset Avenue to detour at the intersection with Anderson Avenue. The traffic will be […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Railroad crossing closure to create detour for drivers around Seneca
SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - A railroad crossing closure could create a lengthy detour for drivers around Seneca over the weekend. The Kansas Department of Transportation warns that the U.S. 36 railroad crossing will close for repairs starting at 7 a.m. on Aug. 12. KDOT said Union Pacific Railroad will close...
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Injury collision at Merchant Street crossing
A man who dropped a cigarette wound up being struck by a train south of downtown Emporia. First responders were called to the BASF tracks near Third and Merchant Streets around 5:25 p.m. Sunday. The man's injuries are minor. First responders were called to the area of Third and Merchant...
WIBW
Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka building is headed for the wrecking ball to make way for a new space. During their meeting Tuesday night, Topeka City Council members unanimously approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The property is owned by AIM Strategies, the development...
WIBW
Sinkhole causes closure of NW 6th St. near Heritage Christian School
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sinkhole has caused the closure of NW 6th St. at the Taylor intersection. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the City of Topeka says the Street Department will be at the intersection of NW 6th St. and NW Taylor to repair a sinkhole. The City noted that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Man hit by train in Emporia after dropping cigarette
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man escaped serious injury Sunday evening when he was struck by a train in the south part of downtown Emporia, according to KVOE Radio. The incident was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday at a railroad crossing near the 300 block of Merchant Street. Emporia police...
23-year-old Riley Co. man lost $600 in utility company scam
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a computer scam. Just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for theft and unlawful computer acts in the 300 block of N. Billings Street in Riley, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 23-year-old man reported he paid a...
WIBW
RCPD investigates after window smashed at Popeyes
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Popeyes in Manhattan will have to spend around $1,000 to replace a window smashed by a rock over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department says around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, officers were called to the Popeyes at 1115 Bluemont Ave., in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-70
A pedestrian was killed Sunday night on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County.
Geary County Deputies respond to car - deer collisions
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a pair of car - deer accidents Sunday evening. According to the Sheriff's Department in one case on K-57 Highway at mile marker 5, Kevin Jones, Milford, was traveling east in a Chevrolet Uplander when a deer entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. The driver was not injured but the Uplander sustained minor damage.
Man dies after struck by van door on Kan. Turnpike
WYANDOTTE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Sunday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Honda Civic driven by Andrea Lopez, 20, Topeka, was eastbound on the Kansas Turnpike just before the I-635 exit in the left lane. The Honda struck the right...
WIBW
Commissioners approve request to build a water tower
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved a request Monday to construct a new water tower. The planning department says the one-million-gallon water tower will be built on a 3.2-acre property found south of Lake Sherwood at SW 41st St. and Stutley Rd., in Mission Township. County officials say...
Riley County Arrest Report August 10
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SHANE ALEXANDER STOKES, 24, Manhattan, Probation Violation x2, Failure to appear; Bond $40,000. He remains confined to the Riley County Jail. ANTHONY RAY...
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0