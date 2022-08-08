ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

KSNT News

Manhattan car crash injures 2, shuts down intersection

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A car crash has been reported by the Riley County Police Department to have temporarily shut down an intersection in Manhattan. According to the RCPD, a car crash involving three vehicles was reported at 1:58 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the intersection of South Seth Child Road and Southwind Road in Manhattan. […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

2 rushed to hospital when car found under semi-trailer in Manahttan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital when a crash sent one car underneath a semi-trailer in a busy Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley County Police Department says that just after 2 p.m. emergency crews shut down the intersection of S Seth Child Rd. and Southwind Rd. as they respond to an accident. The intersection reopened just after 2:45 p.m.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Deputies work a two vehicle accident

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a two vehicle accident near the intersection of US 77 Highway and Skiddy West Road just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Zane Rains of Manhattan was traveling southbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier when it struck a 2022 Ram 1500 Classic driven by Gail Hoke of Manhattan. Hoke was traveling southbound before attempting a U-turn in the roadway. Rains was transported to Geary Community Hospital for treatment. Both vehicles were removed by a wrecker service.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Crews respond early Monday to trash fire in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of a trash fire early Monday near a home in south-central Topeka. The blaze was reported around 5:15 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of S.W. Van Buren. Initial reports indicated flames and smoke were seen in the back yard...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Southbound Sunset Ave to be closed Tuesday, Wednesday

MANHATTAN - The City of Manhattan say southbound Sunset Avenue will be closed Tuesday, August 8th and Wednesday, August 9th while AT&T installs fiber in the area. Southbound traffic will be detoured east on Anderson Avenue to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Northbound traffic is not expected to be affected...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Manhattan road work prompts detours

MANHATTAN (KSNT)- Drivers can expect detours while traveling southbound on Sunset Avenue for the next two days. The City of Manhattan reports that on Tuesday, Aug. 9. through Wednesday, Aug. 10, AT&T fiber installations will occur, causing traffic traveling southbound on Sunset Avenue to detour at the intersection with Anderson Avenue. The traffic will be […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Railroad crossing closure to create detour for drivers around Seneca

SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - A railroad crossing closure could create a lengthy detour for drivers around Seneca over the weekend. The Kansas Department of Transportation warns that the U.S. 36 railroad crossing will close for repairs starting at 7 a.m. on Aug. 12. KDOT said Union Pacific Railroad will close...
SENECA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

UPDATE: Injury collision at Merchant Street crossing

A man who dropped a cigarette wound up being struck by a train south of downtown Emporia. First responders were called to the BASF tracks near Third and Merchant Streets around 5:25 p.m. Sunday. The man's injuries are minor. First responders were called to the area of Third and Merchant...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka building is headed for the wrecking ball to make way for a new space. During their meeting Tuesday night, Topeka City Council members unanimously approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The property is owned by AIM Strategies, the development...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man hit by train in Emporia after dropping cigarette

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man escaped serious injury Sunday evening when he was struck by a train in the south part of downtown Emporia, according to KVOE Radio. The incident was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday at a railroad crossing near the 300 block of Merchant Street. Emporia police...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

RCPD investigates after window smashed at Popeyes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Popeyes in Manhattan will have to spend around $1,000 to replace a window smashed by a rock over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department says around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, officers were called to the Popeyes at 1115 Bluemont Ave., in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Geary County Deputies respond to car - deer collisions

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a pair of car - deer accidents Sunday evening. According to the Sheriff's Department in one case on K-57 Highway at mile marker 5, Kevin Jones, Milford, was traveling east in a Chevrolet Uplander when a deer entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. The driver was not injured but the Uplander sustained minor damage.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Commissioners approve request to build a water tower

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved a request Monday to construct a new water tower. The planning department says the one-million-gallon water tower will be built on a 3.2-acre property found south of Lake Sherwood at SW 41st St. and Stutley Rd., in Mission Township. County officials say...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report August 10

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SHANE ALEXANDER STOKES, 24, Manhattan, Probation Violation x2, Failure to appear; Bond $40,000. He remains confined to the Riley County Jail. ANTHONY RAY...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
