The self-effacing late starter and mentor to Rothko, with a singular gift for capturing life through colour, bewitches in the first comprehensive show of his work in Europe. There is a portrait by Milton Avery in this bewitching survey with the title Husband and Wife. It shows a couple who have dropped by his apartment in Greenwich Village for the evening. Against subtle mauve walls, the man leans back in his armchair, face a brilliant orange as he raises his hand to make a point, clothes several close-toned browns. His wife is all cool blues and teals, arms folded as she retreats into a mustard-yellow couch.

VISUAL ART ・ 24 DAYS AGO