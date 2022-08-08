ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

3 Teams Who Could Trade For Kareem Hunt

It’s uncertain if the two sides will come to terms on a deal or if Hunt will eventually be traded. The Browns should find a decent amount of suitors, assuming they do plan on moving Hunt. Philadelphia Eagles. This offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles front office focused on upgrading at...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/8/22)

It is Monday, August 8, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have a short week of preparation before their first preseason game on Friday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team travels to Jacksonville on Wednesday. Training camp news once again tops the headlines for this Monday edition of Browns Nation...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NFL Fans React To Nick Chubb’s Comments On Kareem Hunt

Approximately 24 hours ago, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb appeared on the NFL Network and provided a sincere answer to a question about the Kareem Hunt situation. In essence, he wants Hunt to stick around for the long term. Chubb is usually pretty quiet and measured with his words...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Barbecue in the Cleveland Area

In the mood for barbecue that makes your mouth water?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Cleveland. If you're looking for a delicious slab of ribs, you can't go wrong with this joint. If you're not looking for a full slab, customers also love their rib sandwiches. Mt Pleasant also has a fantastic Polish Boy and great wings. If you have room for dessert, a slice of their cake is a must.
CLEVELAND, OH

