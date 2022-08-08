ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

PLANetizen

Where Is Salt Lake City's Tiny Home Village?

"More than 15 months after Salt Lake City's mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin," reports Daniel Woodruff for KUTV. Originally slated to begin construction last year, the groundbreaking on the Other Side Village project has not taken place. According...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Going solar? New program offers discounts to SLC homeowners ready to make the switch

SALT LAKE CITY — A new program will allow a few dozen single-family homeowners in Utah's capital city cheaper access to solar power through limited-time discounts. Salt Lake City launched Solar Salt Lake on Thursday, which offers "discounted bulk purchase" pricing for up to 50 residents looking to switch to solar energy. The city is partnering with Utah-based Gardner Energy to install the solar panels.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
#Vehicles#Frontrunner Stations#Bus Rapid Transit#Greenbikers
ABC4

Utah chicken + waffle business reveals comeback brick-and-mortar location

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah's "official place for chicken and waffles and your southern comfort food eats" has announced its expansion to Midvale.  Row Ohh's Chicken and Waffles, the business that boasts, "It tastes so good, even chickens recommend us," has revealed its grand opening for its comeback brick-and-mortar location in Midvale inside Level Two […]
MIDVALE, UT
HNGN

In Downtown Salt Lake City Police And Clubs Work Together To Curb Violence

This summer, Pierpont Avenue has been the scene of assaults and brawls that break out as people leave nightclubs in the early hours of the weekend. Businesses and the police are collaborating to stop the violence. On a recent Friday night, ten black-clad security personnel lingered close to an empty velvet line outside the Echo nightclub.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Twenty of the best dishes I just ate around Salt Lake City

As well as scouring our streets for the new and notable, you'll also find me overstaying my welcome at a range of well established restaurants too. Seeing as my iPhone has more pictures of plates of food than close family members, I figured it was time to share a few recent ones with you. For your dining inspiration then, here's a whistle-stop of my camera roll of recent weeks. Restaurants new and old alike. Bon appetit.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Flash flooding for southern Utah, high heat up north

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah. Changes are brewing for the Beehive State Tuesday afternoon as the Monsoon surges into southern Utah once again. Meanwhile, southwest flow over northern Utah will bring high heat to the Wasatch Front. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90's this afternoon up north with […]
UTAH STATE
kpcw.org

The effect of dust from the receding Great Salt Lake

Kevin Perry, Professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Utah joins the show. Over the past decade, the Great Salt Lake has continued to deplete. It is now a third of its original size and recently the last remaining boats were pulled from the Great Salt Lake Marina. The troubled body of water desperately needs more water. These record lows are taking a toll, and the effects are wide reaching.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

August 2022 Events and Activities in Salt Lake and Beyond

Sunflower Festival 2022. Presented by Cross E Ranch, this event held at 3500 North 2200 West will feature 16 acres of flowers, photography, treats, soda, and water. Hours are 8am to 9pm. August 9. Yappy Hour. Bring your pups, friends, and family to Fairmont Park 1040 E Sugarmont Drive for...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT

