Handel's Ice Cream Is A Place For Premium Ice CreamS. F. MoriWoods Cross, UT
A Nature Photography Open House Is Being Held In North Salt LakeS. F. MoriNorth Salt Lake, UT
Beloved local bakery set to open its second location in Utah this monthKristen WaltersUtah State
Another Chance To Experience An Obon Festival in UtahS. F. MoriOgden, UT
PLANetizen
Where Is Salt Lake City’s Tiny Home Village?
“More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin,” reports Daniel Woodruff for KUTV. Originally slated to begin construction last year, the groundbreaking on the Other Side Village project has not taken place. According...
kuer.org
These Salt Lake westsiders were displaced from their homes, here’s where they are now
A little more than a year ago, Tina Holt Balderrama was displaced from her duplex in Rose Park. With few options, she, her two grandchildren and two dogs moved about a 20-minute drive south to an apartment complex in Murray. The change has been difficult for her family and expensive,...
kslnewsradio.com
Refinery flares are normal says Utah Department of Environmental Quality
SALT LAKE CITY — Steady flames burning at refinery sites have become commonplace for residents and I-15 regulars in Salt Lake City. But when the Marathon refineries’ steady flames turned into bright flares accompanied by booms, there was some cause for concern. “It definitely seemed out of the...
ksl.com
Going solar? New program offers discounts to SLC homeowners ready to make the switch
SALT LAKE CITY — A new program will allow a few dozen single-family homeowners in Utah's capital city cheaper access to solar power through limited-time discounts. Salt Lake City launched Solar Salt Lake on Thursday, which offers "discounted bulk purchase" pricing for up to 50 residents looking to switch to solar energy. The city is partnering with Utah-based Gardner Energy to install the solar panels.
Gov. Spencer Cox urges Heber Valley to allow high-density housing, weighs in on highway bypass
At a lunch with Heber Valley business and government leaders Monday, Gov. Spencer Cox said Utah’s development policies will benefit local communities. At the Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce’s event, Cox said growth is coming, and Wasatch County needs to continue to make room. Teachers, county council members...
utahbusiness.com
SRS brokers $3 million sale of vacant commercial building in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced it has completed the $3 million sale of a vacant, 22,874-square-foot warehouse/office building located on just under one-half acre of land at 47 E. 700 S. in downtown Salt Lake City, UT. SRS NNLG’s...
Gephardt Daily
Construction accident causes gas leak, evacuations in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Fire crews responded to a gas leak on Tuesday afternoon, and helped evacuate people from at least three businesses until the line could be repaired and the businesses’ air tested as safe. The line was...
ksl.com
New requirement could mean higher prices for emissions testing at some Utah sites
SALT LAKE CITY — New requirements in Salt Lake and Weber counties could mean motorists will pay more for vehicle emissions testing at some locations, health department officials say. An upgrade to the vehicle testing network last week now requires technicians to document a vehicle's VIN, vehicle emissions control...
Utah chicken + waffle business reveals comeback brick-and-mortar location
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s “official place for chicken and waffles and your southern comfort food eats” has announced its expansion to Midvale. Row Ohh’s Chicken and Waffles, the business that boasts, “It tastes so good, even chickens recommend us,” has revealed its grand opening for its comeback brick-and-mortar location in Midvale inside Level Two […]
HNGN
In Downtown Salt Lake City Police And Clubs Work Together To Curb Violence
This summer, Pierpont Avenue has been the scene of assaults and brawls that break out as people leave nightclubs in the early hours of the weekend. Businesses and the police are collaborating to stop the violence. On a recent Friday night, ten black-clad security personnel lingered close to an empty velvet line outside the Echo nightclub.
gastronomicslc.com
Twenty of the best dishes I just ate around Salt Lake City
As well as scouring our streets for the new and notable, you’ll also find me overstaying my welcome at a range of well established restaurants too. Seeing as my iPhone has more pictures of plates of food than close family members, I figured it was time to share a few recent ones with you. For your dining inspiration then, here’s a whistle-stop of my camera roll of recent weeks. Restaurants new and old alike. Bon appetit.
Flash flooding for southern Utah, high heat up north
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah. Changes are brewing for the Beehive State Tuesday afternoon as the Monsoon surges into southern Utah once again. Meanwhile, southwest flow over northern Utah will bring high heat to the Wasatch Front. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90’s this afternoon up north with […]
kjzz.com
Inflation causing challenges for Utah families struggling to pay for back-to-school items
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — With the start of the school year just days away for most students in Utah, many parents are doing the traditional back-to-school shopping. This year, with record inflation, items like backpacks, pencils and new shoes will cost more than in years past. According to...
kuer.org
Utah schools are finding that tax increases are a hard ask with inflation-weary residents
During a packed Aug. 3 hearing at the Riverton High School auditorium, the Jordan School District board tried to make their case for why they needed more money. Specifically, a 26% bump in property taxes. Which is about $250 more a year per the average home value there. Multiple unprecedented...
Worker buried in construction accident near Park City
A worker was fully buried after an apparent accident Monday evening at a construction site near Park City.
lehifreepress.com
D.R. Horton’s 2,436 residential unit project receives positive vote from Planning Commission
The Lehi City Planning Commission voted to give a positive recommendation to the City Council on D.R. Horton’s Skye Area Plan after reviewing hundreds of pages of information and three hours of discussion on the proposal at the August 4meeting. D.R. Horton added 300 residential units (for a total...
kpcw.org
The effect of dust from the receding Great Salt Lake
Kevin Perry, Professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Utah joins the show. Over the past decade, the Great Salt Lake has continued to deplete. It is now a third of its original size and recently the last remaining boats were pulled from the Great Salt Lake Marina. The troubled body of water desperately needs more water. These record lows are taking a toll, and the effects are wide reaching.
utahstories.com
August 2022 Events and Activities in Salt Lake and Beyond
Sunflower Festival 2022. Presented by Cross E Ranch, this event held at 3500 North 2200 West will feature 16 acres of flowers, photography, treats, soda, and water. Hours are 8am to 9pm. August 9. Yappy Hour. Bring your pups, friends, and family to Fairmont Park 1040 E Sugarmont Drive for...
kjzz.com
Woman accuses Sandy property manager of negligence after ceiling caves in
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A woman renting an apartment in Salt Lake City is accusing the property management company of negligence after her bedroom ceiling caved in, followed by a major water leak. Nicole Miceli moved into the apartment managed by Wolfnest Property Management located in Sandy back...
wvcjournal.com
Homes sales hit the floor in West Valley City, Salt Lake County
The frenetic pace of home sales in West Valley City and Salt Lake County, especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, is slowing. But it may not be of huge benefit to buyers—or sellers—for that matter. Skyrocketing home prices and rising mortgage rates have forced a growing...
