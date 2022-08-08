Read full article on original website
'Don't Tread on Me' plates worry some as alt-right adopt phrase from American Revolution
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A popular symbol of the American Revolution could soon be available on your license plate here in Florida. But the idea is generating controversy because, in recent years, some far-right groups have adopted the famous flag themselves. “Don’t Tread on Me,” those four...
New lawsuit filed against state of Florida, Gov. DeSantis over abortion law
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The synagogue suing the state over its new abortion restriction law announced it filed a new suit with multiple plaintiffs, including a doctor and a woman who wants to protect her right to have an abortion. The case was filed in the Second...
Florida has 2nd most instances of road rage shootings in U.S., per study
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A new study says Florida sees the second most road rage shootings in the United States. The study, conducted by the car insurance savings app Jerry, shows Florida behind Texas but ahead of California. Texas had nearly triple the amount of shooting incidents as the Sunshine State.
Changes to COVID protocols in our local schools
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Every student in our area is heading back to class on Wednesday and for the first time in two years COVID concerns are not taking center stage. In fact, our local school districts say they are looking forward to getting back to normal,...
One-on-One with St. Lucie County Superintendent Dr. Jon Prince
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — As school starts in St. Lucie County, it’s an exciting time for their new leader. Dr. Jon Prince is replacing the man he’s worked under – Wayne Gent – as the new superintendent. As part of our one-on-one conversations...
Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Palm Beach County worth $160,000+
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Somebody who bought a Florida Lottery ticket in Lake Worth Beach over the weekend will have a whole lot of money to count. That lucky winner bought their ticket for Sunday’s Fantasy 5 drawing at the Winn Dixie on Hypoluxo Road, west of Jog Road.
Gas prices fall to lowest price since March
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gas prices in Florida fell for the eighth straight week, according to AAA. The auto club group announced the decline on Monday, saying the average price per gallon fell 14 cents to $3.79, the lowest average since March 4. The price per gallon...
