On May 17, 2022, I served my last day on our Town Council as a member, the previous two as mayor pro tem. I have reached the quite appropriate term limit of six years. It has been a privilege to be part of our governing body in this remarkable community. I have had the distinct pleasure of serving two dedicated mayors: during 2016-18, Joel Williams, and during 2018-2022, Margo Goodwin. From 2008 through 2016, I also served on the Zoning Commission.

HIGHLAND PARK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO