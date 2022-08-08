Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour: 5 biggest names who lost their Tour cards
Rickie Fowler may have squeezed his way into the FedEx Cup Playoffs by making the top 125 in the PGA Tour 2021-22 standings, but others were not so fortunate including three English players. Former Masters champion Danny Willett, four-time DP World Tour winner Matt Wallace and former World No.1 and...
Cameron Smith walks out of press conference after facing series of LIV Golf questions
Cameron Smith has walked out of a press conference after a flurry of questions about his LIV Golf status were directed his way. The Saudi Arabian-backed golf league was unsurprisingly the main topic of conversation for the Australian at the PGA Tour’s St Jude Championship. A report from the...
Golf.com
‘I’m glad they’re gone’: Fred Couples’ latest LIV roast targets Tour critics, Greg Norman
If you were to compile a list of the most popular golfers of the last 40 years, Fred Couples would be somewhere near the top. Fans lap up his silky swing, movie-star good looks and smooth, what-me-worry demeanor. His proclivity for playing well during the most watched tournament of the year, the Masters, hasn’t hurt his appeal, either. Then there’s the name, Freddie. It just works.
Cameron Smith gets 9-figure deal to join LIV Golf
The LIV Tour’s goal of seemingly taking every notable golfer off the PGA tour has continued. The latest target they secured is current Open champion, Cameron Smith. The six-time PGA Tour winner is currently the number two ranked golfer in the world and is set to be one of the most notable additions to the […] The post Cameron Smith gets 9-figure deal to join LIV Golf appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas react after judge rules in favor of PGA Tour banning LIV golfers from FedEx Cup
Two of the PGA Tour's heavyweights followed along with many others on Tuesday as a California court ruled against LIV golfers Matt Jones, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford being allowed in the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas make up two of that current FedEx Cup top 10 going into the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis this week, and both have been vocal about aligning with the PGA Tour going into the future.
Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson
With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
golfmagic.com
Cameron Smith reacts to reports he's signed $100m LIV Golf deal
Cameron Smith says any news about his future will come from "Cameron Smith and not Cameron Percy" when pressed about reports he has signed a lucrative contract worth $100m with LIV Golf. Smith, 28, the 150th Open champion, the winner of The Players and current second best player in the...
Nick Faldo breaks down in tears as he retires from all golf to live with his new wife on Montana ranch
SIR Nick Faldo broke down in tears as he finished his final CBS Sports broadcast before retirement. The golf legend has hung up his microphone in order to pursue other opportunities - including renovating a farm in Montana with wife Lindsay. Faldo, 65, was in tears as he finished up...
Golf World Reacts To Judge's LIV, PGA Tour Ruling
On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that LIV golfers Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not be allowed to participate in the PGA's FedEx Cup Playoffs. Judge Beth Freeman said that "LIV contracts are based upon players calculation of what they were leaving behind." The golf world reacted...
Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Nick Faldo News
Nick Faldo called it a career inside of the CBS golf booth on Sunday. The former PGA Tour star turned commentator called his final tournament over the weekend. Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac shared her reaction to the news. Spiranac made it clear that she's a...
Golf.com
PGA Tour fires back with 13 ‘mischaracterizations’ LIV pros made in lawsuit
Last week, LIV’s players — and its legal team — had their say. On Monday, it was time for the PGA Tour — and its own legal team — to fire back. The Tour’s legal eagles filed their response on Monday morning to Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) plaintiffs Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones, each of whom was suspended from the PGA Tour and is seeking to play in this week’s FedEx Cup Playoff event in Memphis.
LIV Golf Lawyer Reveals Stunning Secret About Player Earnings
LIV's lawyer revealed players' earnings count against their initial payout for joining the tour.
Golf Digest
Joel Dahmen takes dig at Bryson DeChambeau and LIV Golf lawsuit with another pizza “analogy”
A few weeks back, at LIV Golf’s Trump Bedminster exhibition, former PGA Tour pro Bryson DeChambeau sat down with political firebrand Tucker Carlson to discuss the state of the current LIV Golf-PGA Tour impasse. In that interview, DeChambeau, perhaps a little hangry ahead of a late lunch, likened the complex, potentially precedent-setting legal situation to two rival pizza parlors. One has been in town for many years, DeChambeau explained. The other just opened. But now the old slice shop is banning customers who visit the new pie joint, and suddenly a pizza war has broken out, pitting brother against brother, man against wife. Here’s how he explained it.
Golf.com
8 intriguing findings from the PGA Tour’s response to ‘Mickelson et al’ LIV lawsuit
When being sued, the defendant would normally have plenty of time to respond to complaints — as much as 21 days, to be precise. But in the case of ‘Mickelson et al vs. PGA Tour’ the PGA Tour didn’t have quite as much time. Included within...
Star Golfer Withdraws From WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Championship is underway in Memphis this week but one PGA star is unfortunately going to have to skip it. According to golf insider Jason Sobel, former Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the event today. Per the report, he's dealing with a neck injury. Matsuyama...
LIV Golf's Lawyer Reveals Bombshell Player Salary News
LIV Golf is currently in the process of seeking an emergency injunction to prevent the PGA Tour from barring its golfers from participating in the FedEx Cup. During the court proceedings, one of the attorneys for LIV let loose an admission that caught the attention of many. According to his...
GolfWRX
Caddie forced to wade through nettles after bizarre blunder at Women’s Open
In just her second professional start, 22-year-old Louise Duncan finished inside the top-20 of the AIG Women’s Open, but the Duncan team experienced far more than just her first proper paycheck. In 2021, the Scot won the Women’s Amateur Championship by a record margin (9&8) before nabbing a top-10...
LIV Golf statement on players being denied access to PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs: 'No one gains by banning golfers'
After what is sure to be the first of many legal matches between the PGA Tour and players who jumped ship to play for the upstart LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Tour is 1 up. On Tuesday a judge ruled against Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford after they...
SkySports
PGA Tour: Who qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs at the Wyndham Championship and who missed out?
Joohyung Kim had already locked in his PGA Tour card for next season but wasn't initially eligible to feature in the play-offs, as he wasn't a full-time PGA Tour member, only to earn full player status with his impressive victory at the Wyndham Championship. The 20-year-old recovered from quadruple-bogeying his...
GolfWRX
Shane Lowry flew home from Wyndham Championship before realizing he made the cut
Friday at the Wyndham Championship was even more tense than the usual play for the cut line. As weather delays set in, organizers could not quite finish the second round in time, leading to one awkward and nerve-wracking situation for a heap of players:. When everything had completed, the cut...
