Golf

golfmagic.com

PGA Tour: 5 biggest names who lost their Tour cards

Rickie Fowler may have squeezed his way into the FedEx Cup Playoffs by making the top 125 in the PGA Tour 2021-22 standings, but others were not so fortunate including three English players. Former Masters champion Danny Willett, four-time DP World Tour winner Matt Wallace and former World No.1 and...
GOLF
Golf.com

‘I’m glad they’re gone’: Fred Couples’ latest LIV roast targets Tour critics, Greg Norman

If you were to compile a list of the most popular golfers of the last 40 years, Fred Couples would be somewhere near the top. Fans lap up his silky swing, movie-star good looks and smooth, what-me-worry demeanor. His proclivity for playing well during the most watched tournament of the year, the Masters, hasn’t hurt his appeal, either. Then there’s the name, Freddie. It just works.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Cameron Smith gets 9-figure deal to join LIV Golf

The LIV Tour’s goal of seemingly taking every notable golfer off the PGA tour has continued. The latest target they secured is current Open champion, Cameron Smith. The six-time PGA Tour winner is currently the number two ranked golfer in the world and is set to be one of the most notable additions to the […] The post Cameron Smith gets 9-figure deal to join LIV Golf appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
CBS Sports

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas react after judge rules in favor of PGA Tour banning LIV golfers from FedEx Cup

Two of the PGA Tour's heavyweights followed along with many others on Tuesday as a California court ruled against LIV golfers Matt Jones, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford being allowed in the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas make up two of that current FedEx Cup top 10 going into the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis this week, and both have been vocal about aligning with the PGA Tour going into the future.
GOLF
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
golfmagic.com

Cameron Smith reacts to reports he's signed $100m LIV Golf deal

Cameron Smith says any news about his future will come from "Cameron Smith and not Cameron Percy" when pressed about reports he has signed a lucrative contract worth $100m with LIV Golf. Smith, 28, the 150th Open champion, the winner of The Players and current second best player in the...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Judge's LIV, PGA Tour Ruling

On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that LIV golfers Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not be allowed to participate in the PGA's FedEx Cup Playoffs. Judge Beth Freeman said that "LIV contracts are based upon players calculation of what they were leaving behind." The golf world reacted...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Nick Faldo News

Nick Faldo called it a career inside of the CBS golf booth on Sunday. The former PGA Tour star turned commentator called his final tournament over the weekend. Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac shared her reaction to the news. Spiranac made it clear that she's a...
GOLF
Golf.com

PGA Tour fires back with 13 ‘mischaracterizations’ LIV pros made in lawsuit

Last week, LIV’s players — and its legal team — had their say. On Monday, it was time for the PGA Tour — and its own legal team — to fire back. The Tour’s legal eagles filed their response on Monday morning to Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) plaintiffs Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones, each of whom was suspended from the PGA Tour and is seeking to play in this week’s FedEx Cup Playoff event in Memphis.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Joel Dahmen takes dig at Bryson DeChambeau and LIV Golf lawsuit with another pizza “analogy”

A few weeks back, at LIV Golf’s Trump Bedminster exhibition, former PGA Tour pro Bryson DeChambeau sat down with political firebrand Tucker Carlson to discuss the state of the current LIV Golf-PGA Tour impasse. In that interview, DeChambeau, perhaps a little hangry ahead of a late lunch, likened the complex, potentially precedent-setting legal situation to two rival pizza parlors. One has been in town for many years, DeChambeau explained. The other just opened. But now the old slice shop is banning customers who visit the new pie joint, and suddenly a pizza war has broken out, pitting brother against brother, man against wife. Here’s how he explained it.
GOLF
The Spun

Star Golfer Withdraws From WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Championship is underway in Memphis this week but one PGA star is unfortunately going to have to skip it. According to golf insider Jason Sobel, former Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the event today. Per the report, he's dealing with a neck injury. Matsuyama...
GOLF
The Spun

LIV Golf's Lawyer Reveals Bombshell Player Salary News

LIV Golf is currently in the process of seeking an emergency injunction to prevent the PGA Tour from barring its golfers from participating in the FedEx Cup. During the court proceedings, one of the attorneys for LIV let loose an admission that caught the attention of many. According to his...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Caddie forced to wade through nettles after bizarre blunder at Women’s Open

In just her second professional start, 22-year-old Louise Duncan finished inside the top-20 of the AIG Women’s Open, but the Duncan team experienced far more than just her first proper paycheck. In 2021, the Scot won the Women’s Amateur Championship by a record margin (9&8) before nabbing a top-10...
GOLF

