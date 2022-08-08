Read full article on original website
NME
BTS’ Jin teases upcoming collaboration with MapleStory
The MMORPG MapleStory has released a new teaser for ‘Office Worker Kim Seokjin’, the company’s forthcoming collaboration with BTS member Jin. In a new visual released earlier today (August 10), Jin is seen walking towards his new workplace, game company and MapleStory’s South Korean publisher Nexon. The trailer ends with Jin straightening his work outfit and declaring “Mapler Kim Seokjin goes to work!”
NME
Ten years on, ‘Spec Ops: The Line’ is a terrifying premonition of the climate crisis
When Spec Ops: The Line launched in 2012, it was lauded for its unvarnished and unheroic portrayal of war. Whereas most military shooters at the time either handwaved or outright glorified issues like military interventionism and American exceptionalism, The Line was unafraid to portray its protagonist, Sergeant Martin Walker, as complicit in the horrors that unfold in sandstorm-wracked Dubai. Throughout his journey, Walker’s unyielding commitment to the mission leads him to commit ever more atrocious acts. Most infamously, he uses White Phosphorous mortars – a chemical weapon prohibited by the Geneva Convention – to target a unit of rogue American soldiers, accidentally killing dozens of civilians in the process.
Beyoncé Reportedly Hosting International Listening Parties for ‘Renaissance,’ Confirms It’s A Three-Part Album
Beyoncé is in full marketing mode ahead of the release of her highly anticipated studio album Renaissance. To kick off what will be a Queen Bey-filled weekend, the esteemed performer is rumored to be hosting a series of listening parties in Europe, Vibe reports. On Tuesday, international social media accounts for Sony Music Entertainment announced a “Club Renaissance” listening party experience to promote the new album.
Chile sinkhole grows large enough to swallow France's Arc de Triomphe
Aug 7 (Reuters) - (In Aug. 7 story, Lundin Mining corrects information to add Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd as a co-owner of the property in paragraph 6.) A sinkhole in Chile has doubled in size, growing large enough to engulf France's Arc de Triomphe and prompting officials to order work to stop at a nearby copper mine.
Taiwan says China used 66 planes and 14 warships in Sunday’s drills – as it happened
NME
‘Sonic Frontiers’ news will be revealed at Gamescom
Geoff Keighley, the host of Gamescom‘s opening night, has announced there will be a “world premiere” for Sega‘s upcoming Sonic Frontiers during this year’s presentation. Gamescom 2022 is set to kick off August 23 with a two-hour showcase featuring news on 30 titles, led by...
Could This Behemoth Company's Latest Gambit Spell Doom for Its Stock?
Netflix is taking on a boss-level challenge.
What's the most '80s song of all time? People share their most bodacious answers.
A time for big hair and even bigger energy. Maybe we have nostalgia-driven television shows like “Stranger Things” to blame, but music from the '80s has made its way back into the mainstream. Just what makes that '80s sound so distinctive?. You could go the scientific approach and...
Billboard
100 Weeks of the Billboard Global Charts: The International Crossovers
The latest Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, dated Aug. 13, 2022, mark 100 weeks since the worldwide song lists launched in September 2020. This week, we’re celebrating the hits that topped, lingered on, and shaped the surveys throughout their first 100 weeks. Today, we travel around the world, looking at key chart hits that originated in territories from Asia to South America.
CNBC
Potential curb on Australian LNG exports is another blow to Asia-Pacific gas markets
Asia-Pacific has been suffering months of tight LNG supplies and soaring prices in the region due to competition from European buyers looking to replace restricted Russian gas. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission called for Canberra to protect domestic gas supplies and curb exports after projecting the east coast of...
NME
Beyoncé is the first woman to top US album charts in 2022 with ‘Renaissance’
Beyoncé’s just-released seventh album, ‘Renaissance’, has topped the Billboard 200 chart in the US, continuing her unbroken streak of albums debuting at Number One. All seven of the artist’s studio albums have peaked in the top spot, however, the release of ‘Renaissance’ is notably significant in that it’s already become Bey’s highest-charting album in every major market. In addition to the US, it’s debuted at Number One in the UK, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand. It’s likely to top the Canadian chart as well, however data for that is yet to be released.
US News and World Report
China Property Developers' Woes Cast Shadow Over Management Units
HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's real estate crisis is casting a darkening cloud over governance and financial prospects of once highly valued property management companies, triggering a rout in their shares and making investors cautious. Already battered share prices have fallen a further 7% this month as investors have reacted...
NME
Arctic Monkeys return to the stage with a glittering disco ball for first gig since 2019
Arctic Monkeys have returned to the stage this evening (August 9) in Istanbul for their first gig since 2019. Alex Turner and co. took to the stage in Istanbul tonight for one of two nights at the Zorlu Center PSM. They’re next due to head to Burgas (August 12), Pula (August 16) and Prague (August 18).
The Ringer
‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: Raves, Rage, and the Prodigy’s “Firestarter”
Grunge. Wu-Tang Clan. Radiohead. “Wonderwall.” The music of the ’90s was as exciting as it was diverse. But what does it say about the era—and why does it still matter? 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s is back for 30 more episodes to try to answer those questions. Join Ringer music writer and ’90s survivor Rob Harvilla as he treks through the soundtrack of his youth, one song (and embarrassing anecdote) at a time. Follow and listen for free exclusively on Spotify. In Episode 74 of 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s—yep, you read that right—we’re exploring “Firestarter” and Essex rave bad boys the Prodigy.
NME
J-hope talks ‘Jack In The Box’, headlining Lollapalooza, and what’s next for BTS
J-hope spoke to NME backstage at Lollapalooza 2022 and told us how it feels to be the first South Korean artist to headline a major US festival, what it’s like to have fans supporting his first solo album, and what’s next for BTS. Watch our interview with J-hope above.
BBC
Eurovision: Nottingham not bidding to host 2023 contest
Event organisers in Nottingham have decided the city will not submit a bid to host Eurovision next year. The show, which has a worldwide television audience of more than 180 million people, will be staged in the UK in 2023 due to the war in Ukraine. Nottingham City Council had...
US inflation falls to 8.5%, raising hopes price gains have peaked – as it happened
US stocks rally, dollar falls sharply after ‘rare pleasant surprise’ from consumer price report; UK ministers to meet energy bosses on Thursday to discuss cost of living crisis
Nature.com
Nitrogen cycling and microbial cooperation in the terrestrial subsurface
The nitrogen cycle plays a major role in aquatic nitrogen transformations, including in the terrestrial subsurface. However, the variety of transformations remains understudied. To determine how nitrogen cycling microorganisms respond to different aquifer chemistries, we sampled groundwater with varying nutrient and oxygen contents. Genes and transcripts involved in major nitrogen-cycling pathways were quantified from 55 and 26 sites, respectively, and metagenomes and metatranscriptomes were analyzed from a subset of oxic and dysoxic sites (0.3-1.1"‰mg/L bulk dissolved oxygen). Nitrogen-cycling mechanisms (e.g. ammonia oxidation, denitrification, dissimilatory nitrate reduction to ammonium) were prevalent and highly redundant, regardless of site-specific physicochemistry or nitrate availability, and present in 40% of reconstructed genomes, suggesting that nitrogen cycling is a core function of aquifer communities. Transcriptional activity for nitrification, denitrification, nitrite-dependent anaerobic methane oxidation and anaerobic ammonia oxidation (anammox) occurred simultaneously in oxic and dysoxic groundwater, indicating the availability of oxic-anoxic interfaces. Concurrent activity by these microorganisms indicates potential synergisms through metabolite exchange across these interfaces (e.g. nitrite and oxygen). Fragmented denitrification pathway encoding and transcription was widespread among groundwater bacteria, although a considerable proportion of associated transcriptional activity was driven by complete denitrifiers, especially under dysoxic conditions. Despite large differences in transcription, the capacity for the final steps of denitrification was largely invariant to aquifer conditions, and most genes and transcripts encoding N2O reductases were the atypical Sec-dependant type, suggesting energy-efficiency prioritization. Results provide insights into the capacity for cooperative relationships in groundwater communities, and the richness and complexity of metabolic mechanisms leading to the loss of fixed nitrogen.
BBC
Mark Parsons steps down as Netherlands manager following Euros quarter-final exit
English coach Mark Parsons has left his role as Netherlands manager in the wake of the 2017 champions' quarter-final exit at the 2022 European Championships. The Dutch lost 1-0 to France in the last-eight match in July. "An evaluation of the past period was carried out with various parties," the...
TechCrunch
Babylon Health dials back some services in the UK
Another contract, with University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB) NHS Foundation Trust that dates back to 2019, is also being ended — in that case at the request of the Trust itself — with the service slated to terminate in October. Both NHS Trusts were contacted for comment. The contract...
