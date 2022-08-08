Read full article on original website
Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
americanbankingnews.com
Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,808 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AOL Corp
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
biztoc.com
Etsy Stock: Q2 Earnings Solidified My Thesis
Summary In this article, I'll take a look at Q2 earnings and why it solidified my thesis. I'll also take a look at Etsy's ads business, and why that will be a massive segment of growth as competition between sellers intensify. Lastly, Etsy's ability to navigate through the macro headwinds and post better-than-expected numbers was also very impressive. Hook.
Got $5000? 3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy for the Long Term
The financial sector offers plenty of compelling places to put some capital to work.
Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
via.news
Bio-Techne Corp Stock 5.06% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Bio-Techne Corp jumping 5.06% to $379.40 on Wednesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ jumped 2.89% to $12,854.80, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend exchanging session today.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Wendy's, Coinbase, Buzzfeed and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Wendy's (WEN) – Wendy's shares fell 1% in premarket trading following a mixed quarter, which saw the restaurant chain report better-than-expected earnings while revenue fell short of Street forecasts. U.S. same-restaurant sales rose 2.3%, less than analysts had estimated, as consumers spent more cautiously.
NASDAQ
Is BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ:BNTX) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?
Most readers would already be aware that BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock increased significantly by 17% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study BioNTech's ROE in this article.
biztoc.com
Dow Jones Futures: Inflation Report Looms For Market Rally; Elon Musk Sells More Tesla Stock
Dow Jones futures, S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures tilted higher overnight. July CPI inflation report on tap before Wednesday's open. Elon Musk sold $6.9 billion worth of Tesla stock in the past three trading sessions. Micron Technology (MU) triggered a sell-off in chip stocks. Elon Musk sold 7.9 million...
NASDAQ
The NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Sales Forecasts
One thing we could say about the analysts on NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of US$16.24 reflecting a 16% rise in the past week. Whether the downgrade will have a negative impact on demand for shares is yet to be seen.
InvestorPlace
T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Stock Gains on Monkeypox Test News
The company is investigating the potential of creating a test for the virus. That includes weighing the technical and commercial feasibility of a test. T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock is getting a boost on Wednesday after announcing plans to investigate monkeypox tests. According to a press release from the in vitro...
How Is The Market Feeling About Electronic Arts?
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) short percent of float has fallen 14.79% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.80 million shares sold short, which is 1.44% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Earnings Outlook For CymaBay Therapeutics
CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that CymaBay Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30. CymaBay Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
tickerreport.com
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Papa John’s International, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)
Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a report released on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will earn $3.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.35. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.
InvestorPlace
Celsius Stock Should Continue to Bubble Up on PepsiCo Deal
Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) stock is getting a whole lot of attention due to a recently-announced agreement with PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP). Reportedly, PepsiCo will be the preferred distribution partner globally for Celsius. Moreover, PepsiCo is making a $550 investment in preferred shares of Celsius. This, as you might imagine, adds up to an overwhelmingly bullish case in favor of CELH stock.
NASDAQ
We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Passed With Ease
The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals R&D Expanses For Q2 Reach 5.4M, Here Are The Details
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ZYNE, released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $9.9 million, with basic and diluted loss per share of $(0.24). Research and development expenses were $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, including stock-based...
via.news
Dolby Laboratories And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), TCG BDC (CGBD) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
