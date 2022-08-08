ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
franchising.com

2nd Biggest Captain D's Operator Opens New Location in Memphis

Joe Springer has spearheaded the development of Captain D’s in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas for more than two decades. His Nufish LLC operates 20 of the seafood brand’s locations and he has recently opened his newest restaurant in Memphis, closing out a five-store development agreement he had with the brand. Now he’ll be back at it again after having signed a new 10-store development agreement for more locations in his markets.
MEMPHIS, TN
Outside Online

How the Bass Pro Shops Pyramid Became a Memphis Icon

In 2015, billionaire entrepreneur Johnny Morris opened a hunting-and-fishing store that doubles as a theme park, with multiple bars and restaurants, a luxury lodge, and an entire swampland forest decorated with taxidermy—all shoved inside a replica Egyptian monument. We sent one writer on a 24-hour mission to explore this exotic modern wilderness.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Frayser resident leaves out cool drinks for delivery workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People across the country don't call Tennessee "the volunteer state" for nothing. At least that's what Memphian Bobbie Henderson Sr. is proving with a kind act that he's kept up for years. The Frayser neighborhood resident and local entrepreneur has put out cool drinks for delivery...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
City
Smyrna, TN
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Memphis, TN
Food & Drinks
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 2-8

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: American Wings – 872760 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

$100,000 Memphis Powerball winner yet to come forward

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Someone in the Bluff City became $100,000 richer Saturday night after winning the Powerball lottery drawing. The winner matched four out of five white balls and the red one. The lucky ticket was sold at the Citgo Express on Knight Arnold Road, but the prize hasn't been claimed —everyone is advised to check their tickets.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecue#Just Getting Started#Black History#Cooking#Food Drink#Preserve The Pit#Peculiar Pig Farm#Jp#Ga
Fast Casual

Captain D's expanding Memphis footprint

Captain D's has opened in Memphis, bringing the brand's total city footprint to 11 units under the direction of Nufish LLC, the second-largest franchisee Captain D's system. Nufish, led by Joe Springer, will add 10 restaurants throughout the Memphis region, including Mississippi and Arkansas, according to a press release. "Experienced...
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Tribune

500 Free Backpacks to be Given Away in Memphis August 13

Memphis, Tenn. (August 8, 2022) – The University of Tennessee Health Science Center is partnering with Health Students Teaching Memphis Youth, Omega Ministries, and the Memphis Medical Society to give away 500 free backpacks filled with school supplies to K-12 students in the Memphis community during a drive-through event Saturday, August 13.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
actionnews5.com

2 in hospital after shooting in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Binghampton. The shooting happened outside a home on Hale Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Police officers found two people who had been shot. they were taken to the hospital and are in non-critical condition. There’s no...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MDES announces 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - If you are looking for a job, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security and others will host Mid-South Area Job Fair on Thursday. The job fair will be on Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located on 950 Stateline Road East.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Fox Meadows tenants no longer facing utility shut-off

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fox Meadows apartment complex tenants are no longer facing to live without utilities after a spokesperson for Multi-South Management Services’ CEO said their bills have now been paid. WREG reported on August 6 that hundreds of tenants at the apartment complex were about to have their utilities shut off after MLGW served […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One killed, one injured in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was killed in a double shooting in Whitehaven Monday night. Memphis police responded to a shooting at Millbranch and Crimson at 8:26 p.m. Two men were found at the scene. Police said the victims were meeting up with the suspects when the shooting happened. One man was found dead inside a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD release photos of alleged suspects in Beale Street shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released security photos of the men they believe were involved in a shooting in Downtown Memphis over the weekend. The shooting left a man fighting for his life. Police released pictures of men they want to talk to about the shooting. Detectives say four men were caught on surveilance […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Non-profit works to help victims of mass shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A non-profit is sharing their mission as they work to help victims and communities of mass shootings. Victims First is made up of people who have personally been affected by a mass casualty event. Anita Busch, president & co-founder of Victims First, joined Action News 5′s...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

17-year-old shot overnight in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 17-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting in South Memphis. Memphis Police Department dispatch says the teen was shot on Simpson Avenue near Latham Street. She was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. No suspect information has been released...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy