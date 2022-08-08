ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

kzimksim.com

The wait is almost over – The Missouri State Fair begins Thursday

The Missouri State Fair is putting on the finishing touches for Thursday’s opening day. The State Fair is August 11 through the 21 in Sedalia. Director Mark Wolfe says the fair invests a lot of money in free entertainment. Fair goers are still required to pay the cost of...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you love to have a good burger from time to time then you have to come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these burger spots are known to serve incredibly tasty burgers made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they truly have something for everybody so no matter how you prefer your burger, you will surely find something for your liking here. Here is the complete list of burger spots in Missouri you should visit next time you are in the area:
KIX 105.7

Adventure Park In The Middle Of Missouri? Now This You Want To See!

I have always been someone who enjoys going to a adventure park. In Illinois we have Six Flags Great America. There is Six Flags St Louis in Missouri and they have some amazing rides there too. If you are a person who likes an adrenaline rush, feel the need for speed, and want to get your blood pumping, I think I have the place for you. It is called Branson Mountain Adventure Park and let share more about it.
kzimksim.com

State commission crafts roadmap to help Missourians living with autism

A state commission is crafting a roadmap that focuses on the lifespan of every Missourian living with autism. The roadmap will include diagnosis, treatment, access to care and the transition to adulthood. John Mantovani, who chairs the Commission on Autism Spectrum Disorders, says Missouri has six autism centers – with two new ones planned for southwest Missouri.
KMBC.com

Dogs near Katy Trail causing concern for Cass County residents

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating complaints about dogs on a one-acre property just feet away from the Katy Trail. The property south of Pleasant Hill near East State Route P and Roush Road is full of debris, old vehicles, and scrap metal. It...
FOX 2

Missouri Human Society has available pit bulls for adoption

ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) is hosting a promotion on all adult pit bull terriers and pit bull mixes. The promotion will be held through August and the adoption is only $25. Pit bulls are perhaps the breed most associated with controversy and this is largely due to the stigma surrounding […]
kzimksim.com

MO Budget Project says Back-to-School sales tax holiday helps a little, but there are better ways to help shoppers

Missouri’s back-to-school state sales tax holiday just wrapped up. Missouri waived its 4.2-percent state sales tax on certain items, such as some school supplies, computers, clothing, and shoes. Jeremy LeFaver, with a group called the Missouri Budget Project, says the holiday helps a little, but it pales in comparison to what could be done for the middle and lower classes.
FOX2Now

Missouri man’s summer consumed by wildfire

STELLA, Mo. — It’s prime wildfire season in the western United States, which requires firefighters and paramedics from all fifty states to help extinguish. Here in Missouri, there’s one man living locally that answers the call for help out west: Levi Clymer from Stella. Most of the...
