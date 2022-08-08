Read full article on original website
Moooove over for the return of the beloved butter sculpture at the Missouri State Fair
Moooove over for the return of the beloved butter sculpture at the Missouri State Fair. Fairgoers can begin seeing the sculpture, themed “Nothing Better Than Cow Cuddling,” in the Gerken Dairy Center tomorrow. This is the second year that Angela Weis of St. Louis is making the buttery creation. Weis’s family is very proud.
The wait is almost over – The Missouri State Fair begins Thursday
The Missouri State Fair is putting on the finishing touches for Thursday’s opening day. The State Fair is August 11 through the 21 in Sedalia. Director Mark Wolfe says the fair invests a lot of money in free entertainment. Fair goers are still required to pay the cost of...
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you love to have a good burger from time to time then you have to come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these burger spots are known to serve incredibly tasty burgers made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they truly have something for everybody so no matter how you prefer your burger, you will surely find something for your liking here. Here is the complete list of burger spots in Missouri you should visit next time you are in the area:
A New Scenic Byway Called “Ozark Run” Could Be Coming to Missouri
Missouri does not lack for beautiful places to take a drive. If a new proposal is accepted, there will be a new one coming to the Show Me state. The idea is for a new scenic byway called "Ozark Run" that would provide a more organized way to take in the best of (you guessed it) the Missouri Ozarks.
Adventure Park In The Middle Of Missouri? Now This You Want To See!
I have always been someone who enjoys going to a adventure park. In Illinois we have Six Flags Great America. There is Six Flags St Louis in Missouri and they have some amazing rides there too. If you are a person who likes an adrenaline rush, feel the need for speed, and want to get your blood pumping, I think I have the place for you. It is called Branson Mountain Adventure Park and let share more about it.
Missouri home to one of best lakes for boating, study says
Boating is one of the ultimate summertime experiences, and Missouri might just have one of the best places to do it in the United States.
State commission crafts roadmap to help Missourians living with autism
A state commission is crafting a roadmap that focuses on the lifespan of every Missourian living with autism. The roadmap will include diagnosis, treatment, access to care and the transition to adulthood. John Mantovani, who chairs the Commission on Autism Spectrum Disorders, says Missouri has six autism centers – with two new ones planned for southwest Missouri.
Family says birthday party cancellation at Missouri waterpark was racially motivated
Community support is growing for a Kansas City area family who claim they’ve been racially discriminated against.
Missouri Being Invaded by Blister Beetles, But Don’t Touch Them
As if 2022 needed more challenges, you can now add blister beetles to the list as there are reports they're being reported all over Missouri. While these are bad news for plants and horses especially, you shouldn't touch them. I saw this shared by The Fence Post based on information...
Check Out This Fabulous Restaurant Two Hours From Sedalia
If your idea of dining out is to experience an excellent meal, not just to eat a good-tasting meal then you need to check out this restaurant in St. James, just two hours from Sedalia. Sybill's Saint James Restaurant opened in May 2006 without any promotion in a modern Southern...
Dogs near Katy Trail causing concern for Cass County residents
CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating complaints about dogs on a one-acre property just feet away from the Katy Trail. The property south of Pleasant Hill near East State Route P and Roush Road is full of debris, old vehicles, and scrap metal. It...
AAA Missouri’s response calls to stranded drivers hit five-year high in July
The number of stranded drivers in Missouri calling Triple-A for help reached a five-year high in July. Nick Chabarria, with the auto club, says its workers responded to more than 43-thousand Missouri calls last month – an increase of 10 to 15 thousand calls. He says the other common...
In Missouri, 1 in 4 school districts now have a 4-day week due to teacher shortage
This school year, 1 in 4 districts in Missouri will be in class only four days a week. The trend has grown quickly over the past decade. Jon Turner is an associate professor in the College of Education at Missouri State University. He researches rural school districts and the four-day school week.
Missouri Human Society has available pit bulls for adoption
ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) is hosting a promotion on all adult pit bull terriers and pit bull mixes. The promotion will be held through August and the adoption is only $25. Pit bulls are perhaps the breed most associated with controversy and this is largely due to the stigma surrounding […]
See Inside a Missouri Home Made Out of Shipping Containers
Homes made out of shipping containers are all the rage right now. There's one in Missouri you can actually stay in and it's painted in bright red and white that would make any Kansas City Chief's fan proud. I found this neat and unique home hosted by Ashley on Airbnb...
MO Budget Project says Back-to-School sales tax holiday helps a little, but there are better ways to help shoppers
Missouri’s back-to-school state sales tax holiday just wrapped up. Missouri waived its 4.2-percent state sales tax on certain items, such as some school supplies, computers, clothing, and shoes. Jeremy LeFaver, with a group called the Missouri Budget Project, says the holiday helps a little, but it pales in comparison to what could be done for the middle and lower classes.
Stopping the Spread of Hydrilla in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for your help as they battle to stop the spread of Hydrilla in Missouri waterways.
Missouri spelunkers find missing dog in cave
A spelunking group in Perry County, Missouri found and rescued a dog that had been missing for nearly two months.
Missouri man’s summer consumed by wildfire
STELLA, Mo. — It’s prime wildfire season in the western United States, which requires firefighters and paramedics from all fifty states to help extinguish. Here in Missouri, there’s one man living locally that answers the call for help out west: Levi Clymer from Stella. Most of the...
$174K lottery won but unclaimed in Springfield
A $174,000 Show Me Cash prize was awarded to a ticket purchased in Springfield, but the prize has not been claimed yet.
